Perth motorcycle racer Rory Skinner hospitalised after crash at event

An investigation has been launched after a Perth motorcycle rider crashed during a warm-up session at the British Superbike Championship.

Rory Skinner was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital having crashed at Oulton Park in Cheshire on Monday morning.

The 22-year-old, who is part of the Northern Ireland team TAS Racing, came off his bike at Island Bend.

A statement issued by British Superbike Championship said an investigation into the incident has been launched by the Motorcycle Circuit Racing Control Board (MCRCB) after it was revealed the Perth rider’s helmet came off during the crash.

Perth racer Rory Skinner involved in crash

It said: “Rory Skinner crashed during the warm-up session at Island Bend.

“The session was immediately red-flagged. Rory was briefly unconscious at the scene, he was attended to trackside by the BSB medical team before being transferred to the Circuit Medical Centre for further assessment and stabilisation.

“At which point he was conscious and talking to the medical team and his attending relative.

“He was then transferred by ambulance to the Royal Stoke University Hospital for scans and further assessment.

“The MCRCB are investigating the circumstances of the incident, during which his helmet came off.”

The former Perth High School pupil returned to the championship this season after a year competing in the Moto2 world championship.

The two-year deal with American Racing Team has allowed Skinner take a step closer to his dream of becoming a MotoGP rider.

Skinner was also involved in a horror crash in September 2022 that saw his British Superbike Championship season come to an end that year.

The 2024 British Superbike Championship began on April 20.