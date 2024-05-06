Perth motorcycle racer Rory Skinner hospitalised after crash at event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth motorcycle racer Rory Skinner hospitalised after crash at event

A probe has been launched after it was revealed his helmet came off during the incident.

By Chloe Burrell
Perth motorcycle rider Rory Skinner.
Perth motorcycle racer Rory Skinner was involved in a crash in Cheshire. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

An investigation has been launched after a Perth motorcycle rider crashed during a warm-up session at the British Superbike Championship.

Rory Skinner was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital having crashed at Oulton Park in Cheshire on Monday morning.

The 22-year-old, who is part of the Northern Ireland team TAS Racing, came off his bike at Island Bend.

A statement issued by British Superbike Championship said an investigation into the incident has been launched by the Motorcycle Circuit Racing Control Board (MCRCB) after it was revealed the Perth rider’s helmet came off during the crash.

Perth racer Rory Skinner involved in crash

It said: “Rory Skinner crashed during the warm-up session at Island Bend.

“The session was immediately red-flagged. Rory was briefly unconscious at the scene, he was attended to trackside by the BSB medical team before being transferred to the Circuit Medical Centre for further assessment and stabilisation.

“At which point he was conscious and talking to the medical team and his attending relative.

“He was then transferred by ambulance to the Royal Stoke University Hospital for scans and further assessment.

“The MCRCB are investigating the circumstances of the incident, during which his helmet came off.”

Rory Skinner pictured in 2016.

The former Perth High School pupil returned to the championship this season after a year competing in the Moto2 world championship.

The two-year deal with American Racing Team has allowed Skinner take a step closer to his dream of becoming a MotoGP rider.

Skinner was also involved in a horror crash in September 2022 that saw his British Superbike Championship season come to an end that year.

The 2024 British Superbike Championship began on April 20.

