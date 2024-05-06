M90 closed on approach to Queensferry Crossing due to police incident

The M90 was closed in Fife due to a police incident.

The motorway was shut southbound at Ferrytoll, on the approach to the Queensferry Crossing, at around 5.54pm on Monday.

Southbound traffic was being diverted onto the Forth Road Bridge.

“Congestion likely,” posted Transport Scotland on Twitter/X.

The statement added: “Ferrytoll (southbound) closed on approach to Queensferry Crossing due to an ongoing police incident.

“Please use #Altroutes if possible.”

After the road reopened at 6.25pm, traffic flows had returned to normal 15 minutes later.

It is understood that the closure related to a report of concern for a person.