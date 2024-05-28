Fife woman turned up at man’s door with knife after ‘harassment’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Courts

Fife woman turned up at man’s door with knife after ‘harassment’

The woman claimed she had been tormented by the complainer and assaulted by his friend.

By Jamie McKenzie
Patricia Edwards.
Patricia Edwards appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court and admitted having a potato knife when she attended at a man's door.

A Fife woman turned up at a man’s door with a knife after suffering harassment from him and being assaulted by his friend, a court has heard.

At Dunfermline Sheriff Court, Patricia Edwards, 55, admitted having the blade without reasonable excuse at Winding Wheel Way, Bowhill, Cardenden.

However, the court heard she had been tormented in the lead-up to the offence, including being assaulted in a shop and having her CCTV tampered with.

Knife visit

Prosecutor Brogan Moffat told the court the man was in his home while children were playing on the street at around 10.45am on May 11 this year.

“At that time he heard a neighbour shout something similar to ‘she is at your door with a knife’.

“Due to concerns for children in the street (the man) has contacted police.”

When he went to his front door, Edwards was there, holding a blade in her hand, by her hip.

The fiscal depute continued: “The witness saw the blade to be similar to a small potato-style knife.

“The accused thereafter returned to her home address.”

Police went to her home and she admitted what she had done, stating after being charged: “I did not mean to do it”.

Harassment

Defence lawyer David McLaughlin said first offender Edwards has lived in her home on the street for about a year and has been “having trouble” with the complainer.

The solicitor said: “She has secured points from the local authority to secure a move away from the local area and points are given because harassment has been established against her from the gentleman.

“It essentially stemmed from noise complaints.”

Mr McLaughlin added: “The day prior to the incident she tells me she was assaulted in a shop by a friend of the gentleman referred to.

“The gentleman tried to damage CCTV she felt necessary to install in the property.

“She had taken drink earlier in the night and (was) seemingly still under the influence when she took it upon herself to go to the door while carrying this implement.”

He continued: “She knows she should not have reacted.

“She is looking for a move outwith the area”.

Sheriff Wyllie Robertson said he would need background reports “having regard to the gravity of the charge” and deferred sentencing to June 19.

