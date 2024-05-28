Aaron Donnelly opens up on ‘mad’ Dundee season, ‘scary’ heart condition and defibrillators at Dens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aaron Donnelly opens up on ‘mad’ Dundee season, ‘scary’ heart condition and defibrillators at Dens

The Nottingham Forest defender enjoyed his time with the Dark Blues but admits it was a tough campaign.

Aaron Donnelly
Aaron Donnelly enjoyed a successful loan spell at Dundee - but had ups and downs in dark blue. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
By George Cran

Talented young footballers are sent out from their parent clubs to pick up experience.

Usually that means playing games, making mistakes and learning on the job with another side at a lower level.

Often there is no substitute for game time.

For Aaron Donnelly, though, his year at Dundee brought a completely different kind of experience to handle.

Some of it on the pitch but also a whole lot off the pitch.

He arrived in the City of Discovery from Nottingham Forest but almost immediately got injured and headed back to the City Ground for recovery.

It took until October before he made it out onto the pitch in dark blue, helping Dundee to a win over Livingston.

On debut for Dundee.
Aaron Donnelly on debut for Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Then a return to Northern Ireland U/21 duty ended prematurely with a red card in the first half in Azerbaijan.

Fortunately that early return to Dundee coincided with a squad-wide ECG session, testing the players for any heart issues.

Fortunate because Donnelly’s scan had picked something up. He had Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome.

Donnelly: ‘It’s been a mad season’

“To be honest, it was a really tough season,” Donnelly explained.

“If anyone had said what was going to happen this season I’d have thought they were joking.

“I signed last summer and second day in training I got injured, done my ankle and was out almost three months.

“I’m thinking ‘will I get in the team when I get back up? What will all the boys think?’

At Dens Park.
Aaron Donnelly takes on Rangers at Dens Park. Image: SNS

“I came back up and was trying to get fitness up and got the opportunity to go away with Northern Ireland U/21s.

“My first game, I played 37 minutes and got sent off! So that wasn’t a very good start.

“I came back here and just luckily people were getting random ECGs done. Mine came back saying I had a heart condition.

“I had to have an operation which put me out for a month, month-and-a-half.

“It’s been a mad season.”

Defibrillators at Dens

Donnelly has been full of praise for how Dundee handled the issue.

And how they have handled his entire time on loan, saying farewell with a social media message saying: “A season full of ups and downs with a special group of boys! Thanks for everything Dundee.”

The young defender, who has been called up to the senior Northern Ireland side this month, can’t speak highly enough of the help given him by club medic Dr Derek McCormack.

However, he admits it was a “scary” time with defibrillators ready pitchside during games in case there was an incident before he went under the knife.

Aaron Donnelly
Aaron Donnelly captains Northern Ireland U/21s. Image: SNS

“I was meant to play in a reserve cup game and the doc rang me at 8am. I was like ‘what does the doc want at this time?’” the 20-year-old said.

“He says I had to come in and have a word with him. He couldn’t do it over the phone.

“I wasn’t expecting much, something with my ankle or something.

“It came back I was low risk but I still had to have the operation. I got all the checks done before going back to training.

“When I was playing up till Christmas the medical staff were aware and had defibs at the side of the pitch.

“It was actually quite scary.

Trust

“You have to try to put that to the side and try to play football.

“But the doc was really good and reassuring me and my family. He had control of it, everything was sorted.

Aaron Donnelly.
Aaron Donnelly played 21 times for Dundee. Image: SNS

“I had really good trust in the doc. He’s really experienced and told me that if he knew I couldn’t play, he wouldn’t put me on the pitch.

“I had real trust in him. And if anything did happen, the medical staff are aware and everything.

“He and Forest were great and thankfully it’s all done now.”

Donnelly has said his goodbyes to Dundee and heads back to Nottingham Forest.

The defender now goes in search of his first international cap as Northern Ireland face Spain next Saturday and Andorra three days later.

Conversation