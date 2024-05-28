Scott Brown sets Raith Rovers lofty target for next season after play-off disappointment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Scott Brown sets Raith Rovers lofty target for next season after play-off disappointment

Stark's Park skipper was proud of team's efforts, despite 6-1 aggregate loss to Ross County.

Scott Brown in action for Raith Rovers against Ross County.
Scott Brown in action for Raith Rovers against Ross County. Image: Pete Summers / Shutterstock.
By Iain Collin

Scott Brown is adamant Raith Rovers must target Championship title glory next season after experiencing play-off agony on Sunday.

The Stark’s Park skipper was pleased with his side’s second-leg display in their promotion showdown with Ross County, despite the eventual 6-1 aggregate defeat.

Chasing a 2-1 deficit after the first-leg of the final in Fife, Raith bossed possession in Dingwall and came out on top in all the major statistics.

Scott Brown hunches over at full-time as Raith are defeated by Ross County.
Scott Brown (right) summed up Raith Rovers’ disappointment at full-time against Ross County. Image: Pete Summers / Shutterstock.

However, the one number that really counted was County’s clinical 4-0 victory that left Brown and his team-mates crestfallen at the full-time whistle.

“I’m proud of the boys for the full season,” he said. “I actually thought we showed our true selves and played a lot better than we did last Thursday.

“It wasn’t a 4-0 game. We had a lot of the ball in the first-half and played a lot more on the ground than the first-leg.

“If you look at the season as a whole, there’s pride – but also there’s disappointment we have fallen at the final hurdle.

“It’s disappointing right now and that will last throughout the summer.

‘Getting ready to go again’

“But, when the dust settles, I think we will look back on this season with pride and it will be a case of coming back in after the summer and getting ready to go again.

“We have shown how good we can be in the Championship.

“But, listen, we need to make sure we’re not in the play-offs next season. Hopefully we can win the league.”

Raith had chances in the first-half after Simon Murray’s 19th-minute opener for the Staggies had left them needing two goals just to force extra-time.

And they had further opportunities to give their large and noisy travelling support something to cheer as the game dragged on.

Jordan White heads in Ross County's second goal against Raith Rovers.
Scott Brown was one of the Raith Rovers players unable to stop Jordan White from heading in Ross County’s second goal. Image: Pete Summers / Shutterstock.

But further County strikes from Jordan White, Murray and Brandon Khela made it a brutal scoreline for Rovers.

Despite coming up short, however, Brown is convinced the Kirkcaldy men can hold their heads up high.

“Ross County were more clinical,” he added. “Having watched a few games in the top-flight, I don’t think they are the second-worst team in the Premiership.

“But they were in that position and, fair play, they showed their class and deserved to win over the two legs.

“But, at the same time, if you watched that second-leg then you’d not be able to tell who was the Premiership team.

Brown: ‘Raith showed bottle’

“Thursday night you would have. Ross County were a lot better than us and to get 2-1 was a positive.

“But on Sunday I really don’t think it was a 4-0 game.

“It’s disappointing. But I’m also proud the boys went up there, showed a bit of bottle and showed how good we can be.”

“We will learn from it, come back hungry and ready to go again.

“I know that group of boys will be ready to go from the first day of pre-season.”

