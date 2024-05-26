Raith Rovers’ Premiership dreams are dashed in cruel fashion in 4-0 hammering from Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers’ Premiership dreams are dashed in cruel fashion in 4-0 hammering from Ross County

Ian Murray's team were swept aside in a 6-1 aggregate defeat.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers favourite Dylan Easton looks dejected as Raith Rovers crash to defeat against Ross County.
Raith Rovers favourite Dylan Easton looks dejected as Raith Rovers crash to defeat against Ross County. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.

Raith Rovers’ Premiership dreams were dashed in the cruellest of fashions as they crashed to a 4-0 defeat to Ross County.

The Championship challengers were determined to cling to their top-flight hopes despite Thursday’s 2-1 defeat at home in the first-leg.

But Simon Murray eased the home side in front on the day after just 18 minutes and strike partner Jordan White’s strike a minute after the restart effectively killed the tie as a contest.

In front of a noisy and proud 2,234-strong travelling support, creating their own ‘yellow wall’, Rovers refused to give in.

But late strikes from Murray and Brandon Khela ensured a brutal finish for the Kirkcaldy outfit.

Dylan Easton looks dejected as Raith Rovers crash to defeat to Ross County.
Dylan Easton sums up Raith Rovers’ feelings as their Premiership dreams faded. Image:  Alan Harvey / SNS Group.

Team news

Manager Ian Murray plumped for just one change to his starting line-up for the trip north.

In the knowledge his side needed to ‘go for it’, he opted to shake up his attack.

In came wide men Dylan Easton and Josh Mullin, who have struggled with injuries in recent weeks, to add guile on the flanks.

They replaced Aidan Connolly and striker Jack Hamilton from the first-leg.

Onto the bench came fit-again defender Keith Watson.

Raith hold their own

County had stunned Raith with the ferocity of their opening at Stark’s Park.

The step-up in intensity appeared to catch Rovers by surprise and it took them time to settle.

They appeared better prepare for the rematch and, after an initial flurry from the Staggies, they settled well.

Raith Rovers attacker Dylan Easton challenges Ross County's Eli King.
Dylan Easton (left) was prominent for Raith Rovers in the first-half. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.

It was tame with his weaker foot but a Liam Dick shot on target in the ninth minute was encouraging.

The same went for a Sam Stanton effort three minutes later after combining with Ross Matthews following a throw-in on the right.

County then replied with a James Brown shot that slipped past Kevin Dabrowski’s left-hand post.

County breakthrough

Raith were desperate to find the first goal to spark a famous comeback.

However, unfortunately for the Kirkcaldy men, it was the hosts who make the breakthrough 18 minutes in.

Brown’s throw-in on the right was shuffled back to back to Will Nightingale and the defender’s cross speared into the heart of the box.

Striker Jordan White and defender Euan Murray both missed the first contact.

But the predatory instincts of Murray took him to the back post, away from flat-footed marker Dylan Corr, where he stooped to head into the net.

Simon Murray stoops to head in Ross County's opening goal.
Simon Murray stoops to head in Ross County’s opening goal. Image: Steve Welsh/PA Wire.

Raith recovery

With the knowledge they now needed two goals just to level the tie, there was the danger that the goal would rock Raith.

However, they responded well and stuck to their game-plan.

Liam Dick got his head to a cross but could not get enough power on it to trouble Ross Laidlaw.

Then the prominent Easton then bamboozled two home defenders on the left side of the box and low cross is blocked by Ryan Leak as Corr waited to knock it in from point-blank range.

Sam Stanton bursts clear for Raith Rovers.
Sam Stanton (right) tried his best to spark something in attack for Raith Rovers. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group.

Easton was again involved as he threaded a neat pass in to the feet of Lewis Vaughan but Laidlaw got his fingertips to the low shot.

A minute from the break, Easton curled a shot wide as Rovers finished the half pressing for the goal that would give them belief.

Hope disappears

However, with just 45 minutes to find the two goals needed to take the tie into extra-time, Rovers suffered the worst possible start to the second-half.

Only a minute after the restart, the Championship challengers’ mountainous task got even bigger.

Yan Dhanda, with a goal and an assist from the first-leg, swerved in a corner from the right and White rose highest in a crowded box to power in a header for six yards out.

Jordan White nods in Ross County's second.
Jordan White nods in Ross County’s second. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.

Despite seeing their Premiership dreams fading fast, Raith again recovered their poise impressively.

A sweeping move around the County box in the 68th minute eased Stanton into space at the edge of the box.

But home skipper Jack Baldwin produced a crucial block on the midfielder’s net-bound shot.

Cruel ending

Raith deserved something for their efforts across the tie.

Instead, they suffered a cruel denouement in the 75th minute, just as their travelling faithful started to belt out the ‘don’t worry’ refrain from Bob Marley’s ‘Three Little Birds’.

County’s front two did the damage again as White laid off to Murray, who drilled beyond the diving Dabrowski from 25 yards out.

Still Rovers came forward. Almost immediately Aidan Connolly was denied by denied by Laidlaw.

Simon Murray fires in to make it 3-0 to Ross County.
Simon Murray scores to make it 3-0 to Ross County. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.

Then the former Raith keeper batted away an Easton curler before Jack Hamilton set a shot wide.

With five minutes remaining, County added a fourth. Nightingale’s header crashed back off the post and Khela was teed up to fire into Dabrowski’s right-hand corner.

Star Man: Scott Brown

The skipper played a massive part in Raith reaching this final with a goal and a man-of-the-match performance against Partick Thistle in the semi-final.

And he attempted to drag his side back into the tie with a superb midfield display.

Calm on the ball, the 29-year-old pushed and pulled Rovers around the pitch but ultimately to no avail.

Player Ratings

Raith Rovers (4-2-3-1): Dabrowski 6; Matthews 6 (Rudden 54 4), Corr 6, Murray 7, Dick 6; S Brown 8, Byrne 7 (Hamilton 78 3); Mullin 6 (Smith 65 4), Stanton 7, Easton 7; Vaughan 7 (Connolly 78 3). Subs not used: McNeil, Thomson, J Brown, McGill, Watson. Booked: Easton, Brown.

Referee: Don Robertson.

Attendance: 5,797.

More from Football

Raith Rovers defender Dylan Corr flexes his arm muscles.
EXCLUSIVE: Dylan Corr happy to shoulder Raith Rovers' Premiership dreams after remarkable recovery to…
Antonio Portales has loved his first year at Dundee - and can't wait for the derby experience. Image: SNS
Antonio Portales buzzing for first taste of Dundee derby next season
A close up of Raith Rovers winger Aidan Connolly.
Aidan Connolly finds reasons to believe as Raith Rovers cling to Premiership dreams
Manager Ian Murray gives the Raith Rovers supporters the thumbs up.
Ian Murray set to rack up century milestone as Raith Rovers bid to upset…
Kelty Hearts' New Central Park.
Fans troll Inverness Caley Thistle as Highlanders strike shock deal to train in FIFE
Louis Appere
Ex-Dundee United star Louis Appere signs for English League One side
7
Brodie Greenwood celebrates her winning goal for Dundee United women. Image: Richard Wiseman
Dundee United women seal top-flight safety with comeback play-off win
Sam Stanton's celebrates his late goal for Raith Rovers against Ross County.
5 away displays to give Raith Rovers hope for decisive Premiership play-off clash with…
Dundee Player of the Year Luke McCowan. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee's top-six season in numbers as Luke McCowan smashes 37-year record
Chris Kane was a St Johnstone player for 14 years.
11 pictures that tell story of St Johnstone legend Chris Kane