Tributes flood in for ‘ray of sunshine’ Dundee charity worker who died suddenly

Tributes are flooding in for a Dundee charity worker who died suddenly.

Tony Gibson was co-chair, founder and trustee of Dundee’s Fighting For Fairness campaign group and worked with the city’s Eagles Wings Trust charity.

Dozens of people have taken to social media to pay their respects to Tony, including Dundee City Council leader John Alexander.

Mr Alexander said: “I am struggling to put into words how utterly devastated I am at the untimely passing away of my friend, Tony Gibson.

“Tony was my fellow co-chair at the city’s Fairness Leadership Panel, a body whose role is to drive actions on tackling poverty in the city.

“We’ve worked hand in glove for years and we often joked about being Dundee’s equivalent of Ant & Dec.”

He added: “I’ll miss Tony’s passion, his humour, his ability to always say the right thing for that specific moment, how he motivated people and his honesty about his personal challenges and how he had used his experience to transform his life and help countless others. He inspired me.

“Tony was always a ray of sunshine on a cloudy day and the city is poorer for his loss.”

‘Our hearts are broken’ – Eagles Wings Trust

His Fighting for Fairness Group colleague Jacky Close said: “We are utterly devastated.

“Tony has changed my life, his generosity and kindness, his passion for people and fairness, and his beautiful smile and laugh.

“I will miss him hugely, and we will miss him at Dundee Fighting for Fairness.”

Tony was also well known for his work with the city’s Eagles Wings Trust charity.

Founder Mike Cordiner said: “It breaks our hearts to share the following news with you.

“As a team we are devastated to have to share with you all about the passing away of our much loved friend and colleague Tony Gibson.

“Many of you will have known Tony and many to have been helped by him in the past.

“Our hearts are broken, but Tony loved Jesus and often thanked God for “making a home in our hearts for Jesus”.

Speaking of the charity’s social media page Mike added: “We deeply miss him, and I’m sure each of us have precious memories of him.”

The charity’s soup kitchen will be closed on Monday as a mark of respect.

Tony was ‘proud’ of the way the city has helped people in need

When he took to the stage at Dundee Fairness Leadership Panel Conference last November Tony said: “We should be proud of the way that our city has responded to help those most in need.

“Sadly, though, we go into winter again acutely aware that people are having to make difficult choices like whether to heat their homes or put food on the table.

“We exist to give those people a voice.”