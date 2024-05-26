Tributes flood in for ‘ray of sunshine’ Dundee charity worker who died suddenly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tributes flood in for ‘ray of sunshine’ Dundee charity worker who died suddenly

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander is one of many who have paid tribute to Tony Gibson.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Dundee charity worker death
Tributes have been paid to charity worker Tony Gibson, who died suddenly. Image: Supplied

Tributes are flooding in for a Dundee charity worker who died suddenly.

Tony Gibson was co-chair, founder and trustee of Dundee’s Fighting For Fairness campaign group and worked with the city’s Eagles Wings Trust charity.

Dozens of people have taken to social media to pay their respects to Tony, including Dundee City Council leader John Alexander.

Dundee charity worker death
Tony Gibson with Dundee City Council leader John Alexander and fairness panel colleague Jacky Close. Image: Supplied

Mr Alexander said: “I am struggling to put into words how utterly devastated I am at the untimely passing away of my friend, Tony Gibson.

“Tony was my fellow co-chair at the city’s Fairness Leadership Panel, a body whose role is to drive actions on tackling poverty in the city.

“We’ve worked hand in glove for years and we often joked about being Dundee’s equivalent of Ant & Dec.”

He added: “I’ll miss Tony’s passion, his humour, his ability to always say the right thing for that specific moment, how he motivated people and his honesty about his personal challenges and how he had used his experience to transform his life and help countless others. He inspired me.

“Tony was always a ray of sunshine on a cloudy day and the city is poorer for his loss.”

‘Our hearts are broken’ – Eagles Wings Trust

His Fighting for Fairness Group colleague Jacky Close said: “We are utterly devastated.

“Tony has changed my life, his generosity and kindness, his passion for people and fairness, and his beautiful smile and laugh.

“I will miss him hugely, and we will miss him at Dundee Fighting for Fairness.”

Tony was also well known for his work with the city’s Eagles Wings Trust charity.

Dundee charity worker death
Tony with Mike Cordiner and another worker at the Eagles’s Wings Trust charity. Image: Supplied

Founder Mike Cordiner said: “It breaks our hearts to share the following news with you.

“As a team we are devastated to have to share with you all about the passing away of our much loved friend and colleague Tony Gibson.

“Many of you will have known Tony and many to have been helped by him in the past.

“Our hearts are broken, but Tony loved Jesus and often thanked God for “making a home in our hearts for Jesus”.

Speaking of the charity’s social media page Mike added: “We deeply miss him, and I’m sure each of us have precious memories of him.”

The charity’s soup kitchen will be closed on Monday as a mark of respect.

Tony was ‘proud’ of the way the city has helped people in need

When he took to the stage at Dundee Fairness Leadership Panel Conference last November Tony said: “We should be proud of the way that our city has responded to help those most in need.

“Sadly, though, we go into winter again acutely aware that people are having to make difficult choices like whether to heat their homes or put food on the table.

“We exist to give those people a voice.”

