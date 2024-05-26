Ian Murray hails players and fans as Raith Rovers’ ‘amazing journey’ falls short of Premiership

Ian Murray hailed the Raith Rovers players and supporters for an ‘amazing journey’, despite seeing their Premiership dreams dashed by Ross County.

Trying to overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first-leg, the Stark’s Park men produced a battling and skilful performance in Dingwall.

However, their top-flight hosts were the ones who showed the clinical edge needed to stave off their own fears of promotion.

Murray confessed the 6-1 aggregate defeat highlighted in stark fashion the improvements that are needed if Rovers are mix it with the country’s best.

But he was left proud by the club’s efforts over the course of a remarkable campaign that just fell short in his 100th game in charge of the Kirkcaldy club.

“I’m delighted with the boys for going out and showing a bit of character, that’s for sure,” he said. “We didn’t do that on Thursday evening for large parts.

“But we knocked the ball about really well. We were trying to find little holes to create chances and we created a couple in the first-half.

“On another day they go in.

“But they showed belief in what we’re doing, and for a manager you have to look at all aspects.

‘Amazing backing’

“The headline is we don’t go up and the scoreline. But the way we played for about 110 or 120 minutes over the two legs was really good.

“We had amazing backing from the supporters. I’m gutted for them, more than anyone, that we didn’t manage to do it.

“These guys are spending so much money and time. Coming up here for a 12 o’clock kick-off as well was really hard.

“But they gave us so much backing, even towards the end.

“It’s been an amazing journey and I thanked the players for making it possible.

“They’ve done that this season.

“We’re disappointed – but I’m so happy with them. They’ve been amazing.

“They’ve given me so much fun. We’ve had a great time doing it and we keep going.”

Raith found themselves way ahead of where they expected to be this season.

Their title challenge to Dundee United fell away only in the final few weeks of the regular campaign.

‘Looking to rebuild’

Reaching the play-offs was the goal last summer and to get to the final was just reward for incredible efforts.

Having fallen frustratingly short, Murray confesses the attentions will quickly turn to being able to go the next step next term.

“We thank the boys for their efforts,” he added. “But we also have to realise there are areas we need to be better at to be a better team and better individuals.

“By Tuesday or Wednesday we’ll be back on it and be looking to rebuild and get a few players in.

“A few players will leave and the loan boys will go back and then we’ll get on it.

“You have to give credit to Ross County because they punished us.

“They were clinical, their goals were good strikes and they put you to the sword if you allow them to.

“And that’s the lower end of the Premiership.

“It’s what we aspire to, to get to that level one day.

“In terms of our endeavour and appetite and discipline, I thought our players were excellent.”