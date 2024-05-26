Ian Murray hails players and fans as Raith Rovers’ ‘amazing journey’ falls short of Premiership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Murray hails players and fans as Raith Rovers’ ‘amazing journey’ falls short of Premiership

The Stark's Park side were swept aside in clinical fashion in 6-1 aggregate defeat to Ross County.

By Iain Collin

Ian Murray hailed the Raith Rovers players and supporters for an ‘amazing journey’, despite seeing their Premiership dreams dashed by Ross County.

Trying to overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first-leg, the Stark’s Park men produced a battling and skilful performance in Dingwall.

However, their top-flight hosts were the ones who showed the clinical edge needed to stave off their own fears of promotion.

Murray confessed the 6-1 aggregate defeat highlighted in stark fashion the improvements that are needed if Rovers are mix it with the country’s best.

Ian Murray looks to the ground during Raith Rovers' defeat to Ross County.
Ian Murray saw his side fall short in bid to reach the Premiership. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.

But he was left proud by the club’s efforts over the course of a remarkable campaign that just fell short in his 100th game in charge of the Kirkcaldy club.

“I’m delighted with the boys for going out and showing a bit of character, that’s for sure,” he said. “We didn’t do that on Thursday evening for large parts.

“But we knocked the ball about really well. We were trying to find little holes to create chances and we created a couple in the first-half.

“On another day they go in.

“But they showed belief in what we’re doing, and for a manager you have to look at all aspects.

‘Amazing backing’

“The headline is we don’t go up and the scoreline. But the way we played for about 110 or 120 minutes over the two legs was really good.

“We had amazing backing from the supporters. I’m gutted for them, more than anyone, that we didn’t manage to do it.

“These guys are spending so much money and time. Coming up here for a 12 o’clock kick-off as well was really hard.

“But they gave us so much backing, even towards the end.

“It’s been an amazing journey and I thanked the players for making it possible.

Raith Rovers defender Dylan Easton and Ross County's James Brown square up to each other.
Raith Rovers showed plenty of fight as they crashed to a second-leg 4-0 defeat to Ross County. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.

“They’ve done that this season.

“We’re disappointed – but I’m so happy with them. They’ve been amazing.

“They’ve given me so much fun. We’ve had a great time doing it and we keep going.”

Raith found themselves way ahead of where they expected to be this season.

Their title challenge to Dundee United fell away only in the final few weeks of the regular campaign.

‘Looking to rebuild’

Reaching the play-offs was the goal last summer and to get to the final was just reward for incredible efforts.

Having fallen frustratingly short, Murray confesses the attentions will quickly turn to being able to go the next step next term.

“We thank the boys for their efforts,” he added. “But we also have to realise there are areas we need to be better at to be a better team and better individuals.

“By Tuesday or Wednesday we’ll be back on it and be looking to rebuild and get a few players in.

“A few players will leave and the loan boys will go back and then we’ll get on it.

Raith Rovers defender Liam Dick pulls his shirt over his face in disappointment.
Liam Dick sums things up for Raith Rovers at the full-time whistle. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.

“You have to give credit to Ross County because they punished us.

“They were clinical, their goals were good strikes and they put you to the sword if you allow them to.

“And that’s the lower end of the Premiership.

“It’s what we aspire to, to get to that level one day.

“In terms of our endeavour and appetite and discipline, I thought our players were excellent.”

