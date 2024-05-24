Ian Murray set to rack up century milestone as Raith Rovers bid to upset odds against Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Ian Murray set to rack up century milestone as Raith Rovers bid to upset odds against Ross County

The Stark's Park boss is attempting to lead the Kirkcaldy club to promotion to the Premiership in his 100th competitive game in charge.

Manager Ian Murray gives the Raith Rovers supporters the thumbs up.
Manager Ian Murray gives the Raith Rovers supporters the thumbs up. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Ian Murray will take charge of Raith Rovers for the 100th time in a competitive fixture in Sunday’s Premiership play-off showdown with Ross County.

If the Stark’s park side can upset the odds and clinch a dream promotion to the top-flight it would certainly be a remarkable way to celebrate the century.

The Kirkcaldy outfit have something of a mountain to climb following Thursday night’s 2-1 defeat in the first-leg in Fife.

However, Sam Stanton’s goal eight minutes from time has restored hope and belief they could pull off one of the biggest results in the club’s history to reach the country’s top division for the first time in 27 years.

It would also be Murray’s most significant achievement in management.

Manager Ian Murray claps the Raith Rovers supporters.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray at full-time against Ross County. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

The former Hibernian, Rangers and Scotland defender joined Raith in May 2022 having restored his dugout credentials during nearly four years with Airdrie.

In his second full campaign with the Diamonds in League One, Murray steered them to the Championship play-off final.

But defeat to Morton was followed by an agonising loss to Queen’s Park at the same stage the following year and the ex-St Mirren and Dumbarton boss decided he was ready for a fresh challenge.

It did not all go swimmingly at Raith in the first year.

With predecessor John McGlynn leading Rovers to fifth in the Championship the previous season, they ended the campaign in seventh.

Title challenge

And the bid to retain the Challenge Cup fell at the final hurdle against Hamilton Accies.

However, with new owners breathing fresh life into the club 12 months ago, this season has been a massive success.

An unexpected title challenge to favourites Dundee United dropped off in the final few weeks. But promotion is still a possibility.

Twenty league wins compares very favourably with last season’s 11 and the previous year’s dozen, and the play-offs have been navigated to leave them just one match away from the top-flight.

If, as predicted by most, County end up prevailing on Sunday, there will be obvious disappointment to have got so close to the prize.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray sits in the Stark's Park director's box.
Ian Murray has been in charge at Raith Rovers for two years. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

But the platform will have been laid for next term.

The likes of Lewis Vaughan, Kevin Dabrowski, Scott Brown, Sam Stanton, Josh Mullin, Callum Smith, Jack Hamilton, Euan Murray and Aidan Connolly are all contracted beyond the summer.

And around 5,700 Rovers fans packing into three sides of Stark’s Park for Thursday’s first-leg against County was an indication that the support is there for the current team.

The chants backing Murray have been noticeable in a wonderful run that has repaired previously-damaged relations in the community.

What would be the reaction if he could lead Raith to the promised land of the Premiership?

More from Football

Kelty Hearts' New Central Park.
Fans troll Inverness Caley Thistle as Highlanders strike shock deal to train in FIFE
Louis Appere
Ex-Dundee United star Louis Appere signs for English League One side
Brodie Greenwood celebrates her winning goal for Dundee United women. Image: Richard Wiseman
Dundee United women seal top-flight safety with comeback play-off win
Sam Stanton's celebrates his late goal for Raith Rovers against Ross County.
5 away displays to give Raith Rovers hope for decisive Premiership play-off clash with…
Dundee Player of the Year Luke McCowan. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee's top-six season in numbers as Luke McCowan smashes 37-year record
Chris Kane was a St Johnstone player for 14 years.
11 pictures that tell story of St Johnstone legend Chris Kane
Callum Booth and David Wotherspoon.
St Johnstone double-winner Callum Booth leaves Perth with 'amazing memories'
Lyall Cameron salutes the travelling Dundee fans at full-time. Image: Shutterstock
Scotland under-21 boss can't wait to reunite with Lyall Cameron after 'very influential' Dundee…
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray.
Ian Murray reacts to Premiership play-off defeat to Ross County as he makes second-leg…
American lawyer Adam Webb is set to be the new owner of St Johnstone.
Adam Webb St Johnstone takeover approved by EFL as SFA meeting scheduled for next…