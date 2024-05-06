Andy Barrowman insists Raith Rovers are ‘only just getting started’ as new owners mark first 12 months in charge

Chief executive Andy Barrowman insists Raith Rovers are ‘only just getting started’ as the new owners mark their first 12 months in charge.

Sunday was the first anniversary since the takeover that was formally completed on May 5 last year.

Barrowman and former Kelty Hearts chief Dean Mckenzie helped spearhead a local consortium that acquired a controlling stake in the Stark’s Park club from John Sim.

The group was completed by chairman Steven MacDonald, Colin Smart, Ruaridh Kilgour and Allan Halliday and came in with ‘extensive business and football leadership experience’, according to a statement at the time.

With John Potter also following Barrowman and Mckenzie from Kelty as technical director, the on-field results have helped the feel-good factor that has swept through the club at times this season.

A title challenge was not expected but has aided the off-field changes the new owners have made.

After the 1-0 victory over Dundee United in December, Barrowman talked of a ‘movement’ in a post on social media.

And he later backed up that positivity by claiming Raith were now ‘a different animal’ and would continue to ‘come out swinging’.

Ultimately, the movement fell short on the pitch as Ian Murray’s side finished six points behind United at the summit of the Championship.

But the team is now preparing for a push for promotion via the play-offs, with Barrowman saying: “Let’s go and finish the job.”

Barrowman: ‘Really positive’

No matter what happens, however, the CEO is adamant the current regime is determined to deliver success for Rovers.

“It’s been a really positive season up until this point,” Barrowman told Courier Sport. “We obviously want to go and finish that off – and achieve what we’re all here for.

“Undoubtedly, there’s been more successes than failures this season, that’s for sure – both on and off the pitch.

“But we’re only just getting started.

“It’s a year into the job and there’s still lots of work to be done. We’re still not anywhere near where we want to be.

“We just keep going, we keep doing the right things on a daily basis, and that’s from a football sense and a business sense.

“We always want to move forward.

“There’ll be a wee moment in the summer, whenever the season does come to an end, where we can reflect on the first year and the strides we’ve taken.

“Hopefully we’ll be doing that as a Premiership club.

“But, at the moment, we’re all focused on the job in hand. Let’s go and finish it.”