Andy Barrowman insists Raith Rovers are ‘only just getting started’ as new owners mark first 12 months in charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Andy Barrowman insists Raith Rovers are ‘only just getting started’ as new owners mark first 12 months in charge

The local consortium finalised their takeover on May 5 last year.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers CEO Andy Barrowman.
Raith Rovers CEO Andy Barrowman. Image: SNS.

Chief executive Andy Barrowman insists Raith Rovers are ‘only just getting started’ as the new owners mark their first 12 months in charge.

Sunday was the first anniversary since the takeover that was formally completed on May 5 last year.

Barrowman and former Kelty Hearts chief Dean Mckenzie helped spearhead a local consortium that acquired a controlling stake in the Stark’s Park club from John Sim.

The group was completed by chairman Steven MacDonald, Colin Smart, Ruaridh Kilgour and Allan Halliday and came in with ‘extensive business and football leadership experience’, according to a statement at the time.

With John Potter also following Barrowman and Mckenzie from Kelty as technical director, the on-field results have helped the feel-good factor that has swept through the club at times this season.

John Sim, Dean Mckenzie and Andy Barrowman sit at the top table at a Raith Rovers media conference.
The Raith Rovers takeover was announced on May 5 last year by (from left to right) John Sim, Dean Mckenzie and Andy Barrowman. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

A title challenge was not expected but has aided the off-field changes the new owners have made.

After the 1-0 victory over Dundee United in December, Barrowman talked of a ‘movement’ in a post on social media.

And he later backed up that positivity by claiming Raith were now ‘a different animal’ and would continue to ‘come out swinging’.

Ultimately, the movement fell short on the pitch as Ian Murray’s side finished six points behind United at the summit of the Championship.

But the team is now preparing for a push for promotion via the play-offs, with Barrowman saying: “Let’s go and finish the job.”

Barrowman: ‘Really positive’

No matter what happens, however, the CEO is adamant the current regime is determined to deliver success for Rovers.

“It’s been a really positive season up until this point,” Barrowman told Courier Sport. “We obviously want to go and finish that off – and achieve what we’re all here for.

“Undoubtedly, there’s been more successes than failures this season, that’s for sure – both on and off the pitch.

“But we’re only just getting started.

“It’s a year into the job and there’s still lots of work to be done. We’re still not anywhere near where we want to be.

Raith Rovers players following Dylan Easton's winner at Tannadice against Dundee United.
Raith Rovers celebrate their winner against Dundee United at Tannadice in December. Image: SNS

“We just keep going, we keep doing the right things on a daily basis, and that’s from a football sense and a business sense.

“We always want to move forward.

“There’ll be a wee moment in the summer, whenever the season does come to an end, where we can reflect on the first year and the strides we’ve taken.

“Hopefully we’ll be doing that as a Premiership club.

“But, at the moment, we’re all focused on the job in hand. Let’s go and finish it.”

More from Football

Bruce Anderson
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee target summer swoop for Bruce Anderson as Kilmarnock emerge as rivals for…
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane is out of contract.
Chris Kane: Leaving St Johnstone would be 'sad' but I might have to
Craig Sibbald with the Championship trophy.
Craig Sibbald scoops a treble as Dundee United award winners are revealed
2
Callum Smith of Raith Rovers and brother Connor of St Johnstone.
Callum Smith eyes possibility of 3rd showdown with St Johnstone brother Connor as Raith…
Dismayed Luke McCowan at full-time against St Mirren. Image: SNS
Luke McCowan in blunt Dundee assessment after St Mirren 'rubbish'
6
Kevin Holt ahead of a Dundee United fixture
Kevin Holt desperate for Dundee United stay as title hero reveals physio plea ahead…
10
Drey Wright in action against Aberdeen.
Drey Wright: St Johnstone need to 'go for it' as they seek another Premiership…
Dunfermline Athletic goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet.
Dunfermline goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet issues praise and thanks well-wishers after 'pretty scary' incident against…
Louis Moult celebrates with Dundee United team-mates David Wotherspoon and Ross Graham. Image: SNS.
VIDEO: Louis Moult reveals 'most nervous game' as Dundee United marksman hails dressing room
The pressure is mounting on St Johnstone.
3 St Johnstone talking points as time for excuses is over and margin for…