Raith Rovers 5-0 Arbroath: Stark’s Park side sign off with morale-boosting win – but injury strikes ahead of play-offs

Raith Rovers boosted morale ahead of their shot at promotion glory with a superb win over doomed Arbroath.

A Callum Smith double in just three first-half minutes was reward for an impressively energetic performance in a game that meant little in the grand scheme of things.

Lewis Vaughan added a third and then a fourth – both from the penalty spot – after the break to put the Red Lichties to the sword.

And Jack Hamilton netted a fifth with eight minutes remaining as Arbroath, in their tenth consecutive defeat, lost by five goals for the third time in fourth games.

The only disappointment on an excellent night for the Stark’s Park men was a serious-looking shoulder injury sustained by defender Dylan Corr.

Team news

As a final run-out ahead of their play-off semi-final against either Airdrie or Partick Thistle, manager Ian Murray was forced to dig into squad.

With just three outfield players on the bench, there was no sign of Liam Dick, Dylan Easton, Josh Mullin, Zak Rudden or Keith Watson.

Murray has said all five will be available for the play-offs, but regular starters Sam Stanton and James Brown were also rested.

Scott Brown, Lewis Vaughan and Kyle Turner all came in for starts and there was more game-time for the likes of Dylan Corr, Scott McGill and Ross Matthews.

There were also three changes in the Arbroath XI, with Craig Slater, Jess Corey and Jay Bird starting.

Slick opening

This was a ‘dead rubber’ for both teams, with the visitors already relegated and Raith finally forced to concede defeat to Dundee United in the title race.

But you would not have known it in the opening exchanges as both side zipped around the slick surface and hurled themselves into challenges.

After just 30 seconds, Turner fired a shot wide that he claimed, without success, took a deflection.

And Rovers continued to look the more likely before they made the breakthrough in the 21st minute.

Clinical Smith

It was all sparked by a magnificent cross-field diagonal from skipper Scott Brown to pick out Turner.

Coming in off the left, the midfielder ghosted past his marker and his low cross was turned in clinically by Smith.

Just three minutes later, they doubled their advantage with a superb strike.

Vaughan was the creator, with a stunning meandering run that took him beyond the Arbroath defence and then past Litchties keeper Max Boruc.

From the bye-line, the Championship player of the year nominee then picked out Smith, who had the easiest tasks to net from close range.

Injury strikes

Raith’s worst nightmare then struck with half-time approaching.

Tussling with Leighton McIntosh on Raith’s right touchline, Corr and the Arbroath striker crashed to the turf.

Corr, making his third straight start, instantly looked in significant pain and waved his hand in distress to the Rovers dugout.

It became clear he had seriously damaged his left shoulder and he eventually walked off and down the tunnel with his arm in a makeshift sling.

Victory secured

Raith had to block out the blow during the interval and they emerged with renewed energy after the restart.

Ten minutes in they added a third.

Turner, revelling in his role on the left of the three attackers in behind in Smith, made a bee-line for the box and was sent sprawling by Jess Corey’s mistimed tackle.

Vaughan was in no mood to hand Smith the chance for his hat-trick as he hammered in his 17th goal of the season from the penalty.

Rovers go nap

Vaughan came close to fourth with a volley before Turner blasted just over.

But with 11 minutes remaining Vaughan did get his own second from the spot when Connolly was brought down from behind.

And, just after he had been denied by Max Boruc after bursting clear, Hamilton completed the rout.

Smith crossed brilliantly from the right and Hamilton got ahead of his marker to turn the cross beyond Boruc.

A difficult night for Arbroath was summed up in the 89th minute when David Gold’s net-bound shot was batted away brilliantly by Kevin Dabrowski.

Star Man: Callum Smith

Often played on the left side this season, Smith was selected as a number nine – and revelled.

His opening goal was his maiden goal of 2024 and his first in five months.

And his second took just another three minutes in an excellent display, that only just outshone the fantastic Turner.

Player Ratings

Raith Rovers (4-2-3-1): Dabrowski 6; Matthews 7, Corr 6 (Stanton 41 6), Murray 7 (J Brown 75 3), McGill 7; S Brown 7, Byrne 7 (Hamilton 68 4); Connolly 7, Vaughan 8, Turner 8; Smith 8. Subs not used: McNeil, Thomson.

Arbroath (4-3-3): Boruc 6; Norey 5 (Steele 60 4), Stewart 6, Little 6, Delaney 5; Gold 5, Slater 6 (McKenna 67 3), McKinnon 5; Dow 5, Bird 6, McIntosh 6 (Murray 74 3). Subs not used: Gaston, Jacobs, Stowe, Robinson, Lyon.

Referee: Scott Lambie.

Attendance: 3,337.