Ian Murray eases Raith Rovers fears with FIVE key players set to sit out season finale against Arbroath

Ian Murray has reassured Raith Rovers fans the five players who will miss the visit of Arbroath WILL be back for the promotion play-off push.

The Stark’s Park manager has been determined to wrap his players in cotton wool ahead of the forthcoming showdown with Airdrie or Partick Thistle.

With a shot at the Premiership up for grabs, Murray wants as healthy a squad as possible available.

That means a handful of players – Josh Mullin, Dylan Easton, Zak Rudden, Keith Watson and Liam Dick – are set to sit out the meeting with Arbroath on Friday night.

But all are expected to return to training next week to build up to the play-off semi-final.

“We’ve got a few bumps and bruises,” he told Courier Sport. “Namely Josh Mullin, Dylan Easton, Zak Rudden, Keith Watson and Liam Dick.

“It’s nothing serious though. They’ll miss the Arbroath game, but just as a precaution, really.

“We won’t risk them.

Murray: ‘It gives guys a chance’

“We’ve still got good players and it gives guys a chance.

“We’re a wee bit light in defensive areas, but it is what it is. If we’re going to be light, it’s better to be light now.

“We expect them all to be fit for training next week.”

Despite the determination to avoid any injuries for the play-offs, Murray insists Raith will be desperate to finish the regular season on a high with a win.

There are a few milestones the Rovers boss is eager to reach, with a win earning them 69 points.

That would have been enough to clinch the title in six seasons going back to the start of the millennium – including in the last two years.

“We want to win the game, there’s no question,” added Murray.

“I don’t think it’s going to have any bearing at all on the play-offs. But we want to win the last game of the season and the last home game of the regular season.

‘It’s a good opportunity’

“We want to get to that 20-wins mark.

“So, there’s a lot of stuff in there for us to try to achieve and it’s a good opportunity.

“Arbroath are in a different position, if you like, but they’ve got pride and competitiveness to play for.

“We’ve found it hard against them this season, so we expect a tough game.”