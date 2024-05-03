Ian Murray eases Raith Rovers fears with FIVE key players set to sit out season finale against Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Murray eases Raith Rovers fears with FIVE key players set to sit out season finale against Arbroath

All of the missing personnel are expected to return to training next week.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray stands with his hands at his hips
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.

Ian Murray has reassured Raith Rovers fans the five players who will miss the visit of Arbroath WILL be back for the promotion play-off push.

The Stark’s Park manager has been determined to wrap his players in cotton wool ahead of the forthcoming showdown with Airdrie or Partick Thistle.

With a shot at the Premiership up for grabs, Murray wants as healthy a squad as possible available.

That means a handful of players – Josh Mullin, Dylan Easton, Zak Rudden, Keith Watson and Liam Dick – are set to sit out the meeting with Arbroath on Friday night.

Dylan Easton celebrates scoring for Raith Rovers with Keith Watson.
Keith Watson (left) and Dylan Easton are two of the Raith Rovers players with ‘bumps and bruises’. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.

But all are expected to return to training next week to build up to the play-off semi-final.

“We’ve got a few bumps and bruises,” he told Courier Sport. “Namely Josh Mullin, Dylan Easton, Zak Rudden, Keith Watson and Liam Dick.

“It’s nothing serious though. They’ll miss the Arbroath game, but just as a precaution, really.

We won’t risk them.

Murray: ‘It gives guys a chance’

“We’ve still got good players and it gives guys a chance.

“We’re a wee bit light in defensive areas, but it is what it is. If we’re going to be light, it’s better to be light now.

“We expect them all to be fit for training next week.”

Despite the determination to avoid any injuries for the play-offs, Murray insists Raith will be desperate to finish the regular season on a high with a win.

Raith Rovers striker Zak Rudden keeps his eyes on the ball as he holds off Airdrie defender Callum Fordyce.
On-loan Dundee striker Zak Rudden (left) is another who is being rested by Raith Rovers. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

There are a few milestones the Rovers boss is eager to reach, with a win earning them 69 points.

That would have been enough to clinch the title in six seasons going back to the start of the millennium – including in the last two years.

“We want to win the game, there’s no question,” added Murray.

“I don’t think it’s going to have any bearing at all on the play-offs. But we want to win the last game of the season and the last home game of the regular season.

‘It’s a good opportunity’

“We want to get to that 20-wins mark.

“So, there’s a lot of stuff in there for us to try to achieve and it’s a good opportunity.

“Arbroath are in a different position, if you like, but they’ve got pride and competitiveness to play for.

“We’ve found it hard against them this season, so we expect a tough game.”

