Home News Fife

Cupar Hearts pyro party celebrations follow historic Scottish Amateur Cup Final victory at Hampden

For the second year running, fans set off pyrotechnics in Cupar town centre as the town's football team made a victorious return from Hampden - prompting calls for a formal civic celebration.

By Michael Alexander
Pyro party celebrations in Cupar town centre after Cupar Hearts' historic Scottish Amateur Cup Final win at Hampden. Image: Steven Stewart
Pyro party celebrations in Cupar town centre after Cupar Hearts' historic Scottish Amateur Cup Final win at Hampden. Image: Steven Stewart

They say that sequels are seldom as good as the original – but tell that to supporters of Cupar Hearts who partied into the wee small hours after their club’s historic Scottish Amateur Cup Final victory at Hampden.

For the second year in a row, Cupar Hearts supporters gathered at the town’s Mercat Cross in Crossgate for a raucous ‘pyro party’.

While the exuberance might not have pleased all town centre residents trying to sleep, the street was filled with maroon smoke as several hundred supporters celebrated their club’s 1-3 victory over Glasgow’s Garrowhill Thistle at the National Stadium.

Cupar Hearts celebrate at Hampden. Image: Cupar Hearts

And who could blame the fans for wanting to party!

Pyro party celebrations in Cupar town centre after Cupar Hearts’ historic Scottish Amateur Cup Final win at Hampden. Image: Steven Stewart

Following up on last year’s Scottish Amateur Cup win, the famous victory places Cupar Hearts firmly in the history books as the first Fife club to win the Scottish Amateur Cup in successive years.

The victory also increases calls for Cupar Hearts to be honoured at a civic reception to recognise all that they’ve achieved.

What was the atmosphere like during Cupar Hearts’ triumph at Hampden?

There was a sense of anticipation and a carnival atmosphere as 1300 fans – mostly supporting Cupar – travelled to the South Side of Glasgow for the show piece cup final.

Thousands more watched the game live at home via a YouTube stream.

Cupar Hearts scarves and replica strips were in abundance as recognisable faces from the town streamed into the stadium and found their seats, bathed in warm spring sunshine.

Cupar Hearts fans streaming into Hampden. Image: Michael Alexander

There were reminders everywhere that this was a grassroots community occasion.

Families with young children wearing Cupar Hearts strips adorned with ‘Daddy’ on the back or ‘Go Daddy Go’ were a reminder that most of these players live and work in the town and its surrounding areas.

Manager Sean Simpson’s wife Mairi was amongst those keeping an eye on young children Ana and Libby who looked to be having the time of their lives.

The Courier spoke to the manager and his family ahead of the game as they visited Fisher & Donaldson bakery in Cupar to help make celebratory Cupar Hearts fudge doughnuts, which remain on sale into this weekend.

Cupar Hearts and Garrowhill Thistle players line up ahead of kick-off at Hampden. Image: Michael Alexander

But despite there only being 1300 people in the stadium with a capacity of 52,000, the Cupar fans kept the noise levels high throughout.

In particular, the flag waving ‘Cupar Youth’ and ‘Cupar Utility’ crew banged a drum and shouted through a megaphone for the duration of the game.

Cupar Hearts’ big achievement ‘cannot be underestimated’, says vlogger

Cupar-based vlogger and passionate football fan Gordon Bonnes, 24, covered the game for his cult Goggsy99 YouTube channel – and also wrote a match report for Courier Sport.

Reflecting on the occasion, the former Bell Baxter High School pupil told The Courier: “It cannot be underestimated how big an achievement it is to get to Hampden, let alone win the competition back-to-back.

“Cupar dominated the first half, and deservedly led at half time.

Cupar Hearts players celebrate at Hampden. Image: Cupar Hearts

“There was a wobble in the first eight minutes of the second half where Garrowhill managed to get level.

“But the response to the setback was as professional as you can be.

“Richie Lawson showed terrific character – having missed a few good chances in the first half – stepped up and dispatched the spot kick.

“Gregg Meikle added gloss to the result with a well-taken finish just after coming off the bench.

“I’m proud of the boys for putting in the hard graft – the work off the pitch the coaching team does is the foundation for their success, and everyone at the club deserves what they, as a unit, achieved.”

Could there be an official civic event to celebrate Cupar Hearts’ achievements?

Cupar Fife councillor Margaret Kennedy told The Courier she thinks a civic event might well be possible as Fife Provost Jim Leishman spoke about Cupar Hearts at Thursday’s full Fife Council meeting.

The former Dunfermline FC manager and all round Pars legend told councillors about the possible “first” of back to back wins.

The scoreboard showing Cupar Hearts victory at Hampden, Image: Michael Alexander

Councillor Kennedy added: “The fantastic achievement by Cupar Hearts in back to back wins of the Scottish Amateur Cup is just amazing.

“Huge congratulations to everyone involved with the club.

“The town is very proud I’m sure and will look forward to helping them celebrate.”

