Cupar Hearts hoping to make Hampden cup final history as town rallies behind team

Cupar Hearts can make history at Hampden Park by becoming the first team from Fife to win the Only Sport Scottish Amateur Cup for a second year in a row.

Goals by Richie Lawson and Cammy Greenhill in the recent semi-final against Steins Thistle – whom they beat 2-1 in last year’s final – booked another showpiece at the national stadium, this time against Greater Glasgow Premier League outfit Garrowhill Thistle.

But with several thousand Cupar Hearts fans expected to travel, and many more watching live on YouTube, gaffer Sean Simpson has no doubts that, whatever the result, the Cupar community has their back.

Cupar Hearts hoping to repeat Hampden cup final celebrations of 2023

“When we played at Hampden last year, obviously the majority of the stadium was empty,” said Sean in an interview with The Courier.

“But with the noise echoing around, at times during the game a lot of the players on the pitch couldn’t actually hear the instructions we were giving them.

“The fans had megaphones and drums – they were making a proper racket!

“Of the 2000 fans in the stadium, 1300 of them were from Cupar. It was a proper experience.”

Sean said that in footballing terms, it was “amazing” to win the final last year, becoming the first Fife team to lift the Amateur Scottish Cup since Norton House in 1989.

But some of the most amazing scenes came when the jubilant team bus returned to Cupar after midnight.

“There was probably 200 or 300 people in the street waiting to see us,” he recalled.

“There were people in tears hugging each other. There are videos of maroon flares going off and sky blue flares going off, and pyrotechnics.

“There was just a sea of people in amongst the smoke. It was a very surreal feeling.

“I know there was alcohol involved, but there were grown men actually in tears and coming up and hugging the players, the management and saying how much it meant to them.

“Some had been going to watch this club for 30, 40 years. I think to eventually see that was a dream come true for them and it was a dream come true for us.”

Cupar Hearts fudge doughnuts being sold by Fisher & Donaldson

The Courier caught up with Sean, 39, his heavily pregnant wife Mairi, 35, and daughters Ana, 5, and Libby, 3, as Cupar-based bakery Fisher & Donaldson confirmed it is again making special Cupar Hearts fudge doughnuts to celebrate the club making the 2024 final.

Sean and his children joined aptly named Cupar Hearts defender Kyle Baker, 24, at the bakery to try their hand at decorating some of the limited edition heart-shaped creations, which are now on sale.

Fisher and Donaldson retail director Chloe Milne explained how last year, the morning after Cupar Hearts won the cup, everyone in the bakery was talking about it.

Building on the skill of making heart shaped Valentines fudge doughnuts the previous February, a “spur of the moment” decision led them to make 400 Cupar Hearts versions, which sold out straight away.

This time the special fudge doughnuts are on sale ahead of the match, with 50p from every sale being donated to the club.

“The whole of Cupar is behind them and we really hope they bring back the cup again,” said Chloe, adding that now retired veteran Cupar Hearts player Charles ‘Chibber’ Anderson, who played last year, is Fisher & Donaldson’s electrician.

“I am a non-football fan. But I’ll be keeping an eye on the result and hoping for another parade this year!”

Cupar Hearts squad ‘strongest it’s been’ since Sean took over as manager

Cupar Hearts has no shortage of experienced players, including several who’ve flirted with professional football. Lee Sibanda, for example, played for Arbroath and Kyle Baker had a spell at Berwick Rangers alongside brother Lewis.

Manager Sean himself played at East Stirling for a full season as well as spells at Arbroath, where he played against Queen’s Park in league games at Hampden. From there he went on loan to Forfar, before signing for Glenrothes Juniors.

But the reality of amateur football is that everyone has day jobs.

For Sean, a former pupil of Caskieberran Primary School and Glenrothes High School who still lives in Glenrothes, this involves him juggling football management and family life with his day job working for McDonald Water Storage.

This is Sean’s third full season as manager of Cupar Hearts having taken over during Covid-19.

He was manager of Cupar-based AM Soccer amateurs prior to that – retiring as a player there too.

Sean says the current Cupar Hearts squad is probably the strongest it’s been since he took over.

While Cupar Hearts were beaten 5-4 on penalties by Greig Park in the league cup final last Sunday, they remain unbeaten in the league this season and still have potential to win three trophies over the next fortnight.

Several players also play at amateur level for Scotland.

But asked why he thinks Cupar Hearts have become so strong, he points to the decision in 2020 to merge the AM Soccer and Cupar Hearts squads. The pathway “evolved” when Sean was appointed manager.

Influence of AM Soccer founder and former Cupar Hearts manager Austin MacPhee

Sean also thinks the “massive” influence of Cupar’s AM Soccer founder Austin MacPhee should not be underestimated.

MacPhee started his career as head coach of Cupar Hearts in 2007, leading Cupar Hearts and 3000 Cuparians to the Scottish Cup Final at Hampden.

When he left in 2008, Austin’s professional coaching career took off with roles at Cowdenbeath, St Mirren, Hearts, Northern Ireland and FC Midtjylland.

He joined Aston Villa as set-piece coach in 2021 – now pushing for a Champion’s League place. MacPhee is also assistant coach for the Scotland men’s national team, playing a key role at the Euros in Germany this summer.

“I think Austin’s role is massive when it comes to the current success of Cupar Hearts because Austin created this AM Soccer academy that’s been running this last 15 years,” said Sean.

“Within our squad at the minute, I think we’ve got eight players who’ve come through AM Soccer.

“Now the two clubs are working together, we’ve got this pathway of local players.”

Cupar Hearts players and fans united by dream of Hampden cup final glory

Kyle Baker, from Glenrothes, who played for Scotland amateurs against Northern Ireland last Saturday, has been back at Cupar Hearts since January after departing four years ago.

Last year, the former pupil of Thornton Primary and Auchmuty High School, who now works as a Fife Council tree surgeon, was at Hampden as a fan.

This year he hopes to be playing on the park.

“I’ve not played at Hampden before, but it’s any young lad’s dream,” he said.

“Personally, I quite like the fact it’s a big occasion. All these folk coming to watch. I thrive on that!”

Cupar vlogger Gordon Bonnes, 24, who will be covering the match for his cult Goggsy99 YouTube channel, said the Scottish Amateur Cup is the “holy grail” of trophies at this level.

“To retain the title would be a dream come true for me,” he said.

“I have got to know the team quite well. I wish them nothing but the best, and hope they do the whole town proud, like they have been all season.”

Meanwhile, Cupar undertaker Steven Dickie Stewart, who is a Cupar Hearts “super fan”, also wishes them well.

“There is a buzz about the town again this year,” he said.

“There are seven coach loads already booked, with more travelling by mini-bus and cars over to Glasgow.

“The match is also being covered by Saltire Media who will stream the match on YouTube.

“After winning the cup last year a large number of fans waited back at the Mercat Cross into the wee small hours to welcome home the champions. There is talk again this year that if the team is successful, the same being done.

“There is a hope amongst the fans, that if the team win the cup this year that they are treated to some sort of civic reception in recognition for what they have achieved.”