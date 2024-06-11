Maurice Malpas gets golf course pelters from Dundee fans – but United legend can’t wait for derby return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Maurice Malpas gets golf course pelters from Dundee fans – but United legend can’t wait for derby return

With 830 appearances to his name, Malpas attends every United home match as part of the club's match-day hospitality.

Dundee United legend Maurice Malpas
United legend Maurice Malpas. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Alan Temple

Maurice Malpas knows the rousing return of the Dundee derby may have a devastating effect on his golf handicap.

But that has done nothing to dampen the Tannadice icon’s enthusiasm for the prospect.

Dundee United will face their city foes for the first time since April 2022 following their Championship title win, with Malpas ready to again lap up a rivalry with plenty of competitive edge but scarce malice.

Indeed, Malpas, who played more games than any other man in Tangerine other than the iconic Dave Narey, isn’t safe from the “banter” when the sides cross swords – even when lining up a tee shot.

And he knows it will be unbearable if the Dee collect the bragging rights.

The Dundee derby at a packed Tannadice
The Dundee derby is sure to be bouncing after a two-year absence. Image: DC Thomson.

“I like the banter around the town and in the pubs, and I do enjoy the games,” Malpas told Courier Sport. “They aren’t always particularly good to watch, in a football sense, but I love the rivalry.

“It’s never vicious but there’s massive competition to win.

“I enjoyed playing in that game and I’m the same watching it.

“But it’s important that you come out on the winning side because you don’t want to get the stick everywhere you go!

“I get guys walking across three or four fairways on the golf course to give me pelters – Dundee fans pretending they’ve hooked their shot so they can come across.

“I’m standing there going, “get a grip, you can save this for the clubhouse after!” It’ll ruin my handicap.”

No holiday for Jim Goodwin

Jim Goodwin poses with the Championship trophy
Goodwin, pictured, wants to follow title glory with a top-six push. Image: SNS

Mouth-watering showdowns with Dundee are far from the only test awaiting the Terrors in the top tier.

United staff and players alike have made it clear that they want to push towards the top-six in their first season back in the big time and, having seen 15 players depart last month, there is plenty of building to be done.

The Tangerines fought off stiff competition from Blackpool to sign Will Ferry following his release by Cheltenham Town, while Dave Richards has arrived to bring depth and experience to the attacking pool.

Macedonian wide-man Kristijan Trapanovski is expected to join from FK Shkupi on a two-year deal with a club-led option for a further season, subject to a visa being granted and medical.

Will Ferry, right, in full flow for Cheltenham Town
Will Ferry, right, in full flow for Cheltenham Town. Image: Shutterstock.

“It’s a massive close season for the club because they need to get a squad intact that can handle the Premiership, then get wired into it,” urged Malpas.

“Jim (Goodwin) might be enjoying a holiday, but I can guarantee any holidays will be getting interrupted with calls about umpteen players!

“It all about building a team that can win games. There are no pretty pictures on a league table – it’s all about the points. Hopefully, United can get off to a flyer and get a bit of confidence because this is the toughest league to play in.”

Fortress Tannadice?

Malpas has also underlined the need to make Tannadice a fortress, having picked up five more points on the road last season than they managed on home soil – albeit United’s 12 away wins in the league was the best in the club’s history.

Maurice Malpas surges in position during his playing days
Malpas surges in position during his playing days. Image: SNS

“It will be imperative that they do well at home if they want to achieve anything,” added the 1994 Scottish Cup-winning captain. “The fans can sometimes get a bit twitchy and critical – but that’s football.

“I’d rather play in front of 12,000 fans who are giving you a hard time if you are struggling than play in front of 3,000 fans who maybe don’t have the same demands and expectations.

“And the supporters were unbelievable last season.”

Conversation