Kai Fotheringham names Dundee ace he wants to emulate as Dundee United starlet sets Premiership target

Fotheringham has been on Scotland U/21 duty with Dee duo Josh Mulligan and Lyall Cameron.

Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham on Scotland U/21 duty
Fotheringham on Scotland U/21 duty. Image: SNS
By Mark Walker

Dundee United starlet Kai Fotheringham is ready to take inspiration from Dundee midfielder Lyall Cameron and aim for a top-six spot in the Premiership.

The pair were on Scotland U/21 duty last week in Turkey and Austria, and will face each other in the eagerly-anticipated Dundee derby again next season after United won promotion.

Cameron surprised many exactly a year ago when – also on a Scotland U/21s trip – he insisted then-newly promoted Dark Blues should be aiming for a top-half finish and not merely just hope to survive.

And that’s exactly what Tony Docherty’s side managed.

Fotheringham, who was a huge player for Jim Goodwin’s men after chipping in with 15 goals in all competitions, believes United should have big ambitions too.

Lyall Cameron
Fotheringham wants to have the “same impact” as Dundee star Lyall Cameron, pictured. Image: Shutterstock

Lyall was in the squad too this week and he is one of the boys I look at quite closely,” said Fotheringham. “I know him well.

“He had a season similar to what I managed in the Championship, but he was in the Premiership. So I need to look at him and have that impact too.

“United are a massive club. I definitely believe we are a top six club in Scotland, with the fanbase we have, so our ambition next year is definitely to get into the top half at least.”

Fotheringham: Premiership will be less pressure than Championship charge

Flying full-back Will Ferry and experienced goalkeeper Dave Richards have all signed up for next term, while promising Macedonian Kristijan Trapanovski is expected to join subject to a visa being approved. 

Tony Watt and Kai Fotheringham celebrate for Dundee United
Tony Watt and Kai Fotheringham celebrate. Image: SNS

Fotheringham added: “The gaffer has made a few signings already and I can’t wait for next season.

“It was a good season for me to come away with 15 goals and win a promotion. It was pretty much ideal for me.

“I love getting opportunities like this to show what I can do with Scotland at international level and push on in my career.

“I need to show now what I can do in the Premiership. It’s for me to show my maturity and kick on. There’s no pressure this time – there was more pressure last year when we were relegated and we had to come up.”

Unacceptable in Austria

Fotheringham is also hoping to be involved when Scotland U/21s play their remaining, crucial four qualifiers for Euro 2025 – starting with Spain in September.

Kai Fotheringham made his Scotland U/21 debut away to Belgium. Image: SNS
Kai Fotheringham on Scotland U/21 duty. Image: SNS

But he admitted Friday night’s 5-0 hammering against Austria in Wiener Neustadt, where he entered the fray as a second half substitute, was nowhere near acceptable.

He said: “It wasn’t good enough. The boys in the dressing room know that. I wouldn’t be making any excuses for it. The goals we lost were all avoidable.”

