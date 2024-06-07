Dundee and Dundee United kids endure night to forget as Scotland U/21s are battered in Austria

Dundee and United trio Lyall Cameron, Josh Mulligan and Kai Fotheringham endured a night to forget as Scotland U/21s were hammered 5-0 by their Austria counterparts.

Mulligan and Cameron were named in Scot Gemmill’s starting line-up for the friendly in Wiener Neustadt.

And the duo saw the hosts run riot in the first period, with Wolfsberger striker Nikolas Veratschnig notching a hat-trick and Red Bull Salzburg man Samson Baidoo rippling the net to send them in at the break 4-0 up.

Fotheringham entered the fray on the hour mark but was unable to stop Austria from extending their advantage, with Veratschnig pouncing again to make it five.

Tangerines stopper Jack Newman was an unused substitute at Stadium Wiener Neustadt.

The result was Scotland’s second defeat in five days, having lost out 2-1 against Turkey on Monday evening.