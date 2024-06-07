Dundee and Dundee United kids endure night to forget as Scotland U/21s are battered in Austria

Dundee and United trio Lyall Cameron, Josh Mulligan and Kai Fotheringham endured a night to forget as Scotland U/21s were hammered 5-0 by their Austria counterparts.
Mulligan and Cameron were named in Scot Gemmill’s starting line-up for the friendly in Wiener Neustadt.
And the duo saw the hosts run riot in the first period, with Wolfsberger striker Nikolas Veratschnig notching a hat-trick and Red Bull Salzburg man Samson Baidoo rippling the net to send them in at the break 4-0 up.
Fotheringham entered the fray on the hour mark but was unable to stop Austria from extending their advantage, with Veratschnig pouncing again to make it five.
