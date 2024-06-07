Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United sign ex-St Johnstone stopper Dave Richards as Jim Goodwin pinpoints quality he ‘couldn’t overlook’

Richards has penned a two-year deal after leaving Crewe.

By Alan Temple
Scarf above the head moment: Dave Richards is unveiled at Tannadice
Scarf above the head moment: Richards is unveiled at Tannadice. Image: Dundee United FC.

Dave Richards has vowed to drive standards at Dundee United after the experienced goalkeeper became the club’s second summer signing.

Richards, 30, has penned a two-year deal at Tannadice after leaving Crewe Alexandra.

The Welsh stopper is no stranger to life in Tayside, having spent last season on loan at St Johnstone, where he served as understudy to the imperious Dimitar Mitov and did not play a competitive match.

United remain in the market for another goalkeeper as they endeavour to create competition between the sticks.

And Richards is determined to raise the bar.

Dave Richards settles into his new surroundings at Dundee United.
Richards settles into his new surroundings. Image: Dundee United.

“I’m absolutely over the moon to get this over the line,” Richards told United’s official website. “I haven’t heard anything but brilliant things from other players about this football club.

The people in Scotland have welcomed me with open arms since my arrival last August. As soon as this opportunity arose I wanted to jump on it straight away.

“I’m looking forward to meeting the boys so we can all work hard and push each other for that number one spot. Good competition breeds good performances and I’m here to drive standards.

“I want give everything for this football club and hit the ground running as soon as possible.”

Goodwin: We “couldn’t overlook” Richards

Richards emerged through the youth ranks at Cardiff City, albeit he failed to make a senior appearance for the Bluebirds.

He was farmed out on loan to Llaneli, Chippenham Town and Bristol City, making a permanent switch to the latter in 2014.

Richards joined Crewe Alexandra in the summer of 2015 and enjoyed 94 outings before his one-year stint north of the border with the Saintees.

All smiles: Dave Richards in the Tannadice tunne
All smiles: Richards in the Tannadice tunnel. Image: Dundee United.

United boss Jim Goodwin added: “Dave’s experience in the senior game was something we couldn’t overlook when building a well-balanced playing group

“He’ll provide stiff competition for the starting spot between the sticks next term, while he will also be another reliable, senior voice for me to lean on in the dressing room.”

Richards becomes United’s second summer signing following the capture of flying full-back Will Ferry on a three-year contract.

More from Dundee United

Mulligan, Fotheringham and Cameron (L to R) all features for the young Scots
Dundee and Dundee United kids endure night to forget as Scotland U/21s are battered…
2
Dundee United defender Ross Graham with the Championship trophy. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Ross Graham is ready to be Dundee United's defensive rock
Craig Levein with Andy Webster.
Craig Levein best signings XI including Dundee United duo who later starred for St…
Ilmari Niskanen is in the Finland squad that faces Scotland on Friday night
EXCLUSIVE: Ilmari Niskanen opens heart on 'horrendous' Dundee United drop, Tony Watt texts and…
Will Ferry in action for Cheltenham Town against Derby County
Will Ferry becomes first Dundee United summer signing as Tangerines tease 'first arrival of…
15
Partick Thistle want Logan Chalmers and Shaun Byrne.
EXCLUSIVE: Partick Thistle set to sign former Dundee United winger Logan Chalmers and could…
Dundee United's Tannadice home
Dundee United reveal NEW NAME for Tannadice as Tangerines toast 'one of the most…
32
Talented Macedonian Kristijan Trapanovski
Can Kristijan Trapanovski get visa for Dundee United transfer – and how long will…
13
Nicky Clark and Jordan Marshall battle in a 2022 Dundee derby at Tannadice. Image: SNS
What bumper new SPFL TV deal with Premier Sports could mean for the Dundee…
Ross Graham celebrates a goal against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Ross Graham dubbed future Dundee United captain as ex-Tannadice boss reveals huge sliding doors…

Conversation