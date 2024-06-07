Dave Richards has vowed to drive standards at Dundee United after the experienced goalkeeper became the club’s second summer signing.

Richards, 30, has penned a two-year deal at Tannadice after leaving Crewe Alexandra.

The Welsh stopper is no stranger to life in Tayside, having spent last season on loan at St Johnstone, where he served as understudy to the imperious Dimitar Mitov and did not play a competitive match.

United remain in the market for another goalkeeper as they endeavour to create competition between the sticks.

And Richards is determined to raise the bar.

“I’m absolutely over the moon to get this over the line,” Richards told United’s official website. “I haven’t heard anything but brilliant things from other players about this football club.

“The people in Scotland have welcomed me with open arms since my arrival last August. As soon as this opportunity arose I wanted to jump on it straight away.

“I’m looking forward to meeting the boys so we can all work hard and push each other for that number one spot. Good competition breeds good performances and I’m here to drive standards.

“I want give everything for this football club and hit the ground running as soon as possible.”

Goodwin: We “couldn’t overlook” Richards

Richards emerged through the youth ranks at Cardiff City, albeit he failed to make a senior appearance for the Bluebirds.

He was farmed out on loan to Llaneli, Chippenham Town and Bristol City, making a permanent switch to the latter in 2014.

Richards joined Crewe Alexandra in the summer of 2015 and enjoyed 94 outings before his one-year stint north of the border with the Saintees.

United boss Jim Goodwin added: “Dave’s experience in the senior game was something we couldn’t overlook when building a well-balanced playing group

“He’ll provide stiff competition for the starting spot between the sticks next term, while he will also be another reliable, senior voice for me to lean on in the dressing room.”

Richards becomes United’s second summer signing following the capture of flying full-back Will Ferry on a three-year contract.