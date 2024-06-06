EXCLUSIVE: How Sergei Baltacha helped St Johnstone star Dimitar Mitov become penalty kick hero

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: How Sergei Baltacha helped St Johnstone star Dimitar Mitov become penalty kick hero

The former Perth great was a mentor of the Bulgarian goalkeeper when he arrived in England several years ago.

By Eric Nicolson
Sergei Baltacha helped mentor Dimitar Mitov.
Sergei Baltacha helped mentor Dimitar Mitov. Images: SNS.

Dimitar Mitov was a penalty kick Premiership hero for St Johnstone.

And McDiarmid Park great, Sergei Baltacha, is delighted that he may have played a part in his old pupil’s and old club’s dramatic last day top-flight survival story.

When Baltacha worked with a young Mitov at Charlton Athletic’s academy a few years ago, the former Soviet Union international made sure penalties were a training ground priority.

The Bulgarian international keeping out Theo Bair’s first half spot-kick at Fir Park was arguably the defining moment of Saints’ head-to-head battle with Ross County to stay up.

The St Johnstone players celebrate Dimitar Mitov's penalty save.
The St Johnstone players celebrate Dimitar Mitov’s penalty save. Image: Shutterstock.

It was double delight for Baltacha, with his mind going back to all the penalties Mitov faced under his watch in London.

“It was brilliant that Dimitar made a penalty save to help keep St Johnstone up,” Baltacha told Courier Sport.

“I know how good he is at saving penalties – he did it to help us win a national title.

“We won three finals and Dimitar saved two in one of them.

“We practiced penalties a lot.

“After training sessions, I’d do a proper penalty shoot-out with two teams to try and make it as close to the real thing as possible.

“That’s what we did when I was a player with my club and my country. I won semi-finals and finals on penalties. You have to practice.

“I’m glad all that practice Dimitar has done has helped!”

Premier League potential

Baltacha was Mitov’s under-18 coach at Charlton, with the 66-year-old described as “an incredible person first and foremost and a real role model”.

When Mitov signed for Saints from Cambridge United last summer, Baltacha told Perth fans to enjoy watching their goalkeeper while they had him.

Sergei Baltacha was a coach at Charlton Athletic.
Sergei Baltacha was a coach at Charlton Athletic. Image: Shutterstock.

Now, unsurprisingly, given the tremendous season Mitov enjoyed, he hasn’t changed his mind.

“Dimitar has shown in Scotland what I knew,” said Baltacha. “He is a very good goalkeeper with an excellent attitude.

“He is definitely good enough to play in the English Premier League.”

