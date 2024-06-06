Perth money launderer allowed to ditch unpaid work order – because other offenders were drinking alcohol

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Perth money launderer allowed to ditch unpaid work order – because other offenders were drinking alcohol

Moray Anderson, who has only completed 130 of 300 hours, said he didn't want to be around fellow cons who were drinking.

By Jamie Buchan
Moray Anderson
Moray Anderson. Image: Facebook

A former golf shop boss caught in a £25k money laundering scheme has been allowed to abandon the bulk of his community service because he did not want to work alongside fellow cons who were drinking.

Moray Anderson was handed the order last year after admitting his role in a cash flow racket linked to a known drug dealer.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how he had been persuaded to make a series of large deposits into the crook’s bank account as part of a criminal attempt to disguise the true source of the money.

Detectives tracking the dealer’s finances were alerted to a series of suspect transactions – including cash payments of £4,500 – over a six-month period.

Moray Anderson
Moray Anderson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

They found the money was coming from Anderson’s account.

At the time he was boss of Scone’s Murrayshall golf shop but there has been no suggestion the business was involved in the scheme.

In August last year, he was sentenced to 300 hours unpaid work and placed on a six-month restriction of liberty order.

The 51-year-old returned to Perth Sheriff Court this week to apply for a legal variation of his community payback order.

A ‘not insignificant’ crime

His solicitor Darren Bell said: “My client is a recovering alcoholic and there was alcohol being consumed by other workers on this order.

“That is the issue in a nutshell.”

Since the order was imposed last summer, Anderson has only completed 130 of the 300 hours.

The court heard he had a new full-time job as a project worker for a housing company.

Perth Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan was told Anderson is willing to pay a fine.

The sheriff was handed letters of support from Anderson’s new employers.

“It is a very unusual set of circumstances,” she said.

“The reports are very supportive and I accept that there are good grounds to vary the order.”

The sheriff told Anderson: “I do consider that you have paid back to society to a considerable degree, so I will revoke the order and I will not make any further order.”

‘Thought it was a tax dodge’

Anderson, of Castle View, Perth, was previously told by different sheriff: “You are standing on the doorstep of Perth Prison and banging on the door, asking to be let in.”

Court papers show he received £25,787 worth of cash deposits into his account.

He then transferred £24,616 into the account of the drug dealer – who was not named in court papers – to conceal the source.

Anderson pled guilty to acquiring and transferring criminal property between January 1 and June 6 2019, a breach of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.

The court heard he had little recollection of his offending.

Social workers were sceptical about the level of his understanding.

But Anderson’s life at the time was described as “chaotic”.

At the August 2023 hearing, solicitor Kevin Hampton, defending, said: “He knew what he was doing wasn’t right, but he wasn’t aware there was a drugs background here.

“He thought it was more a tax avoidance position.”

He said his client had since rebuilt his life.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

