Perth shop manager was caught in £25k money laundering scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Perth shop manager was caught in £25k money laundering scheme

Moray Anderson was persuaded to make deposits into a known drug dealer's bank account to disguise the real source of the cash flow.

By Jamie Buchan
Moray Anderson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Moray Anderson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

A former golf shop manager has admitted his role in a £25,000 money laundering operation.

Moray Anderson, from Perth, was persuaded to make a series of large deposits into a known drug dealer’s bank account as part of a criminal attempt to disguise the real source of the cash flow.

Detectives tracking the crook’s finances were alerted to a series of suspect transactions – including cash payments of up to £4,500 – over a six-month period.

They found the money was coming from the bank account of 50-year-old Anderson, at the time the boss of the Murrayshall golf shop, near Scone.

There is no suggestion the business was involved in any way..

Anderson appeared in Perth Sheriff Court and admitted acquiring and transferring criminal property between January 1 and June 6 2019.

Moray Anderson
Moray Anderson. Image: Facebook

He said he was unaware of the connection to the drugs world but thought he was helping someone avoid paying tax.

Sheriff Alison McKay told Anderson he was “banging on the door” of Perth Prison.

But he was spared a jail term after the court heard of a series of “dramatic” changes he had since made to his life.

Facing prison

Anderson, now a manager with an employment agency, pled guilty to a breach of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.

The charge states he received £25,787 worth of cash deposits into his account.

He then transferred £24,616 into the account of the drug dealer, to disguise the source of the money.

Sheriff McKay said: “When these papers were placed before me for the first time this morning, my first thought was the only possibility here is custody.

“You need to be clear that you are standing on the doorstep of Perth Prison and banging on the door, asking to be let in.

“However, I am satisfied that there are alternatives in this case.

Perth Sheriff Court
Perth Sheriff Court

“If I was send you to custody today, all that you have achieved in the past four years would be lost and I don’t think that would be helpful to anyone.”

Anderson, of Castle View, was ordered to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work.

He will be electronically tagged for six months as part of a restriction of liberty curfew.

Suspicious cash deposits

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding told the court: “Intelligence was received that a bank account held by a person known to police to be involved in the supply of drugs had received numerous payments from another account.”

The account number and sort code matched the account used by Anderson, Mr Harding said.

“An analysis of the accused’s bank records revealed multiple cash deposits, varying in amounts such as £3,300 and £4,500.”

The fiscal depute said: “From January 1 to June 6 2019, there were 22 cash deposits totalling £25,787.

“And there were 19 payments to the individual – a total of £24,616.”

Mr Harding said: “This all culminated with the accused being arrested on suspicion of money laundering offences. He made no reply to the charge.”

Unaware of drugs link

Solicitor Kevin Hampton, defending, said: “He was in a very bad place at the time.

“He was an alcoholic and has no real recollection of these transactions.”

Moray Anderson leaving Perth Sheriff Court

Referring to a background report drawn up for sentencing, the lawyer said: “Social workers have shared some scepticism about his level of understanding of what was going on and I can understand that.

“He says that his life was, at this time, chaotic.

“He was asked to do this by people who he knows now he should never have got involved with.

“He knew that what he was doing was not right, but he wasn’t aware there was a drugs background here.

“He thought it was more a tax avoidance position but regardless, he knows it was wrong.

“He has now moved himself away from this and has rebuilt his life.”

Mr Hampton said: “It is a case where a custodial sentence is appropriate but to send this man to prison – after he has made such dramatic changes – would be to put him back to where he was before.”

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

More from Courts

Rapist Thomas Millar.
Dundee man who raped two girls in single night was already on bail accused…
Police found the dead hamster at the address in Fife when they went to look for Arran Swift.
Fife thug killed and 'mutilated' hamster with hammer in 15-month domestic abuse campaign
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Cardboard 'prayer mat' bigot
Steven Banks raped a 16-year-old after forcing her to change into his Rangers top..
Fife rapist already serving time for armed robbery, jury told after conviction
Brown targeted children at Pettycur Bay in 1991.
Army veteran jailed for historical child abuse at Fife caravan park
Fife murderer Mark Campbell and his victim Jane Fitzpatrick.
Fife murderer Mark Campbell launches appeal
David McIntosh's car struck a woman trying to stop it.
Former soldier hit Kirkcaldy woman with car as he tried to change gear
Andrew Walls has been jailed for the golf club attack.
Jail for Dundee man who left victim disfigured in Angus golf club attack
Joanne Reed
Woman acquitted of assaulting Dunkeld shopkeeper with her own shop sign
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — The SIMs