Perth shop manager was caught in £25k money laundering scheme

A former golf shop manager has admitted his role in a £25,000 money laundering operation.

Moray Anderson, from Perth, was persuaded to make a series of large deposits into a known drug dealer’s bank account as part of a criminal attempt to disguise the real source of the cash flow.

Detectives tracking the crook’s finances were alerted to a series of suspect transactions – including cash payments of up to £4,500 – over a six-month period.

They found the money was coming from the bank account of 50-year-old Anderson, at the time the boss of the Murrayshall golf shop, near Scone.

There is no suggestion the business was involved in any way..

Anderson appeared in Perth Sheriff Court and admitted acquiring and transferring criminal property between January 1 and June 6 2019.

He said he was unaware of the connection to the drugs world but thought he was helping someone avoid paying tax.

Sheriff Alison McKay told Anderson he was “banging on the door” of Perth Prison.

But he was spared a jail term after the court heard of a series of “dramatic” changes he had since made to his life.

Facing prison

Anderson, now a manager with an employment agency, pled guilty to a breach of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.

The charge states he received £25,787 worth of cash deposits into his account.

He then transferred £24,616 into the account of the drug dealer, to disguise the source of the money.

Sheriff McKay said: “When these papers were placed before me for the first time this morning, my first thought was the only possibility here is custody.

“You need to be clear that you are standing on the doorstep of Perth Prison and banging on the door, asking to be let in.

“However, I am satisfied that there are alternatives in this case.

“If I was send you to custody today, all that you have achieved in the past four years would be lost and I don’t think that would be helpful to anyone.”

Anderson, of Castle View, was ordered to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work.

He will be electronically tagged for six months as part of a restriction of liberty curfew.

Suspicious cash deposits

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding told the court: “Intelligence was received that a bank account held by a person known to police to be involved in the supply of drugs had received numerous payments from another account.”

The account number and sort code matched the account used by Anderson, Mr Harding said.

“An analysis of the accused’s bank records revealed multiple cash deposits, varying in amounts such as £3,300 and £4,500.”

The fiscal depute said: “From January 1 to June 6 2019, there were 22 cash deposits totalling £25,787.

“And there were 19 payments to the individual – a total of £24,616.”

Mr Harding said: “This all culminated with the accused being arrested on suspicion of money laundering offences. He made no reply to the charge.”

Unaware of drugs link

Solicitor Kevin Hampton, defending, said: “He was in a very bad place at the time.

“He was an alcoholic and has no real recollection of these transactions.”

Referring to a background report drawn up for sentencing, the lawyer said: “Social workers have shared some scepticism about his level of understanding of what was going on and I can understand that.

“He says that his life was, at this time, chaotic.

“He was asked to do this by people who he knows now he should never have got involved with.

“He knew that what he was doing was not right, but he wasn’t aware there was a drugs background here.

“He thought it was more a tax avoidance position but regardless, he knows it was wrong.

“He has now moved himself away from this and has rebuilt his life.”

Mr Hampton said: “It is a case where a custodial sentence is appropriate but to send this man to prison – after he has made such dramatic changes – would be to put him back to where he was before.”

