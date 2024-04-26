Scone pub-goer downed cough medicine and Jagerbombs then fought police

A woman attacked pub staff and police officers in Scone after downing a mix of cough medicine, wine and Jagerbombs.

Kelly Maguire turned violent after being turfed out of Brown and Blacks pub in Scone.

The 48-year-old was ejected following complaints from other customers about her loud swearing.

Matters escalated outside when Maguire pulled a staff member by the hair, knocking her onto a plant pot.

She then attacked police officers as they tried to restrain her, repeatedly biting one of them and gouging flesh out of his colleague’s hand.

Maguire appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted three assaults on December 11 last year, plus a charge of racially-aggravated behaviour.

She was ordered to pay £1,000 compensation to the people she injured.

Louder and louder

Prosecutor Erika Watson said Maguire arrived at the pub just after 3pm and appeared sober.

“She was seen to have a conversation with someone at the bar.

“The accused then consumed liquid medication.

“She was noted to be getting increasing louder and was swearing.”

The fiscal depute said Maguire went on to have two large glasses of wine and two Jägerbomb shots – a strong liqueur mixed with energy drink.

“Eventually, customers began to complain about the accused’s behaviour and the excessive noise.

“She was approached by staff and asked to watch her language.

“The accused was then asked to leave and offered a refund for the wine. She refused.”

Maguire struggled with another member of staff who tried to assist her from the premises and removed her wine glass.

Slipped out of handcuffs

Outside the pub, Maguire grabbed a female member of staff.

“She pulled her by the hair towards her with such forced that she fell over,” said Ms Watson.

“The complainer struck a plant pot, injuring her finger.”

Maguire then “lashed out” at police.

Because of her small wrists, she was able to slip out of handcuffs and tried to leave, before struggling with police again as she was brought to the ground.

Ms Watson said: “As officers tried to re-apply handcuffs, the accused bit down on PC Darren Stewart’s left hand and fingers on numerous occasions.

“She then forced her nails into PC Aleksandra McGuire’s right hand.

“The accused did this with such force she removed a portion of skin, which resulted in bleeding.”

Maguire was handcuffed behind her back and she was placed in a police van.

“As she was being cautioned, she repeatedly told PC McGuire to go back to her own country.

“The officer has a foreign accent and she perceived this to be a racist remark.”

The court heard PC Stewart needed a Hepatits B shot and his colleague suffered a “gouge” to the hand.

Things went ‘pear-shaped’

Solicitor Bethany Downham, defending, said her client had picked up a prescription earlier that day and “a mixture of alcohol and cough medicine led to this behaviour”.

“She is ashamed and embarrassed.

“She was not in a right frame of mind but she knows that is no excuse for her actions.”

Sheriff William Wood told Maguire: “This was a pretty awful incident.

“Here you are, 48 years of age and you’re getting embroiled in this sort of nonsense.

“It was all so avoidable – you didn’t have to take a drink, you didn’t have to take medicine while you drank.

“You certainly didn’t need to get into an altercation with police when it was clear things were going pear-shaped.”

He added: “I’ve had to think whether or not you should go to prison but I am satisfied there is an alternative to that.”

Maguire, of Garry Walk, Scone, was ordered to stay home each night as part of a 15-week restriction of liberty order.

She also must pay compensation to the two police officers she assaulted – £600 for PC Stewart and £200 for PC McGuire – and £200 to the injured bar worker.

