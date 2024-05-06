Paedophile hunter sentenced six years after chaotic Forfar confrontation

The final member of a gang of vigilante paedophile hunters has been sentenced following a live-streamed protest in Forfar almost six years ago.

Members of Wolfpack Hunters UK descended on Old Halkerton Road in Forfar on August 15 in 2018.

They were there for a sting aimed at later-convicted pervert William Rennie.

Jay Buchan, then aged 17, has finally been sentenced following his involvement in the protest, which attracted criticism from elected politicians.

Buchan, now 23 and living in Irvine in Ayrshire, had admitted conducting himself in a disorderly manner.

While acting with named individuals including his father, the ringleader Gordon Buchan, and repeat vigilante offender Marcin Kuciak – as well as others who have not been identified by prosecutors, he breached the peace.

Together, they attended the street, behaved in an aggressive manner, presented banners, masked their faces, shouted, swore and made offensive remarks, all while broadcasting their behaviour on social media.

Solicitor Billy Rennie explained Buchan is currently on benefits.

At Forfar Sheriff Court last week, Sheriff Jillian-Martin Brown imposed 60 hours of unpaid work to be completed in a year as an alternative to prison.

Protest fallout

The chaotic protest prompted a massive fallout.

It began after Rennie sent explicit images and messages to members of the group, believing they were schoolgirls as young as 12.

The group travelled from the central belt and other parts of Scotland to Rennie’s home on August 15.

Wearing masks and hoods and holding banners, they shouted and swore as they broadcast proceedings live on Facebook.

Ringleader Gordon Buchan was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work for his role in the incident.

The mob mentality of the group was criticised by local politician Bill Bowman and Sheriff Alastair Brown, who placed Rennie on the Sex Offenders Register for his online crimes.

He said: “There are a number of difficulties with these types of cases.

“People who have nothing to do with the police force create an integrity test online.

“But it is not clear if the person that is brought before the court in these types of cases is necessarily a real threat to anyone.

“They may be but they might not be.”

Kuciak, 40, later said he would be giving up his paedophile hunting hobby.

When he was sentenced in Forfar in 2021, his solicitor said: “He has completely disassociated himself with this group.

“He now sees them for what they are – a bunch of thugs looking for mob justice.”

Another Wolf Pack member, Karen Ferry, 48, of Dalkeith received 120 hours unpaid work under a community payback order.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.