Paedophile hunter sentenced six years after chaotic Forfar confrontation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Paedophile hunter sentenced six years after chaotic Forfar confrontation

Jay Buchan was a teenager when he took part in the protest.

By Ross Gardiner
Jay Buchan
Jay Buchan during the protest.

The final member of a gang of vigilante paedophile hunters has been sentenced following a live-streamed protest in Forfar almost six years ago.

Members of Wolfpack Hunters UK descended on Old Halkerton Road in Forfar on August 15 in 2018.

They were there for a sting aimed at later-convicted pervert William Rennie.

Jay Buchan, then aged 17, has finally been sentenced following his involvement in the protest, which attracted criticism from elected politicians.

Buchan, now 23 and living in Irvine in Ayrshire, had admitted conducting himself in a disorderly manner.

While acting with named individuals including his father, the ringleader Gordon Buchan, and repeat vigilante offender Marcin Kuciak – as well as others who have not been identified by prosecutors, he breached the peace.

Wolf Pack protest, Forfar
The chaotic Forfar protest.

Together, they attended the street, behaved in an aggressive manner, presented banners, masked their faces, shouted, swore and made offensive remarks, all while broadcasting their behaviour on social media.

Solicitor Billy Rennie explained Buchan is currently on benefits.

At Forfar Sheriff Court last week, Sheriff Jillian-Martin Brown imposed 60 hours of unpaid work to be completed in a year as an alternative to prison.

Protest fallout

The chaotic protest prompted a massive fallout.

It began after Rennie sent explicit images and messages to members of the group, believing they were schoolgirls as young as 12.

The group travelled from the central belt and other parts of Scotland to Rennie’s home on August 15.

Wearing masks and hoods and holding banners, they shouted and swore as they broadcast proceedings live on Facebook.

Ringleader Gordon Buchan was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work for his role in the incident.

Gordon Buchan
Gordon Buchan, Wolf Pack leader in 2018.

The mob mentality of the group was criticised by local politician Bill Bowman and Sheriff Alastair Brown, who placed Rennie on the Sex Offenders Register for his online crimes.

He said: “There are a number of difficulties with these types of cases.

“People who have nothing to do with the police force create an integrity test online.

“But it is not clear if the person that is brought before the court in these types of cases is necessarily a real threat to anyone.

“They may be but they might not be.”

Kuciak, 40, later said he would be giving up his paedophile hunting hobby.

Marcin Kuciak
Marcin Kuciak.

When he was sentenced in Forfar in 2021, his solicitor said: “He has completely disassociated himself with this group.

“He now sees them for what they are – a bunch of thugs looking for mob justice.”

William Rennie at Perth Sheriff Court
William Rennie was sentenced at Perth Sheriff Court.

Another Wolf Pack member, Karen Ferry, 48, of Dalkeith received 120 hours unpaid work under a community payback order.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

George Dewar
Repeat drug-driver chucked cocaine over wall after Fife crash
Michael Cosgrove. Image: Facebook
Dundee guitarist who bought stun gun after neighbour 'threatened to murder him' faces 5-year…
The boy was chased by knife-wielding Barclay down Kirkcaldy esplanade. Image: DC Thomson.
Teenager with knife chased boy on Kirkcaldy esplanade
Vincent Connelly appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court.
Stirling benefits cheat kept £100k windfall secret and went on 'spending spree'
Football flares teen must behave after Dundee bus bust
Derek Mawhinney
Dundee property developer acquitted of 'hole in the head' hammer attack
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Too much ammo and head injury acquittal
Christopher McGowan has lost an appeal against his sentence. Image: Police Scotland.
Sadistic Stirling killer loses prison term appeal
Kellyanne McNaughton (pictured) admitted killing her care worker. Image: Police Scotland.
Search for 'best location' for Stirling care worker's killer
Gibson groomed the girl over Snapchat. Image: Shutterstock.
Paedophile groomed girl for sex in Dundee Airbnb and had underage 'partner'