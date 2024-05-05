Teenager with knife chased boy on Kirkcaldy esplanade

A teenager chased a 15-year-old boy on Kirkcaldy esplanade while holding a large kitchen knife.

On other occasions Dylan Barclay racially abused shop workers and spat on police officers’ faces.

The 18-year-old appeared for sentencing at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court by video link to prison after earlier pleading guilty to multiple charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Sheriff James Williamson jailed him for 22 months.

Knife chase

Prosecutor Lee Corr told the court the 15-year-old was out with friends at around 7pm on June 20 2022 and was approached by Barclay – then aged 16 – and another male.

There was an altercation between the 15-year-old and Barclay’s companion.

Barclay lifted up his top, revealing a knife tucked in his waistband.

The boy started running away in the direction of Kirkcaldy leisure centre.

The fiscal depute said: “The accused then chased (the boy) along the road while holding a large knife in his hand.

“This was seen by another witness who was walking on the esplanade.”

The boy ran into a restaurant and police were called.

There was mobile phone footage of Barclay with the knife, which was found in a gutter near where he was traced.

Shop abuse

The court heard that on August 27 last year, Barclay directed racially-aggravated abuse towards two shop workers at Greens of Kirkcaldy on St Clair Street.

He was approached by staff concerned about his aggressive behaviour in the store and he started shouting and swearing at them so was taken to a stock room to await police.

The fiscal depute said: “He called both witnesses ‘pakis’ on two occasions and called them black bastards.

“Police arrested and charged him.

“He was taken to police custody. Whilst in the back of the police vehicle he stated ‘aye, I did call him a black bastard”.

Further offending

On October 9 last year he struck the back light of a vehicle and threw stones at it and made violent threats towards two people at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital and nearby roads.

On the same date at Kirkcaldy police station, he assaulted three police officers by spitting on their faces.

And on May 30 last year, he acted in an aggressive manner, shouted, swore and made violent threats towards a neighbour and repeatedly kicked a door to his property in Stratheden Place, Auchtermuchty.

Barclay’s defence lawyer said her client had a troubled childhood and has issues with drugs and declining mental health.

The lawyer said Barclay, formerly of Erskine Court, Methil, is getting the support he needs in jail and has asked for a custodial sentence to ensure it remains available.

