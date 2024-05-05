Teenager with knife chased boy on Kirkcaldy esplanade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Teenager with knife chased boy on Kirkcaldy esplanade

Teenager Dylan Barclay was sentenced for a slew of offending in 2022 and throughout last year.

By Jamie McKenzie
The boy was chased by knife-wielding Barclay down Kirkcaldy esplanade. Image: DC Thomson.
The boy was chased by knife-wielding Barclay down Kirkcaldy esplanade. Image: DC Thomson.

A teenager chased a 15-year-old boy on Kirkcaldy esplanade while holding a large kitchen knife.

On other occasions Dylan Barclay racially abused shop workers and spat on police officers’ faces.

The 18-year-old appeared for sentencing at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court by video link to prison after earlier pleading guilty to multiple charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Sheriff James Williamson jailed him for 22 months.

Knife chase

Prosecutor Lee Corr told the court the 15-year-old was out with friends at around 7pm on June 20 2022 and was approached by Barclay – then aged 16 – and another male.

There was an altercation between the 15-year-old and Barclay’s companion.

Barclay lifted up his top, revealing a knife tucked in his waistband.

The boy started running away in the direction of Kirkcaldy leisure centre.

The fiscal depute said: “The accused then chased (the boy) along the road while holding a large knife in his hand.

“This was seen by another witness who was walking on the esplanade.”

The boy ran into a restaurant and police were called.

There was mobile phone footage of Barclay with the knife, which was found in a gutter near where he was traced.

Shop abuse

The court heard that on August 27 last year, Barclay directed racially-aggravated abuse towards two shop workers at Greens of Kirkcaldy on St Clair Street.

He was approached by staff concerned about his aggressive behaviour in the store and he started shouting and swearing at them so was taken to a stock room to await police.

The fiscal depute said: “He called both witnesses ‘pakis’ on two occasions and called them black bastards.

“Police arrested and charged him.

“He was taken to police custody. Whilst in the back of the police vehicle he stated ‘aye, I did call him a black bastard”.

Further offending

On October 9 last year he struck the back light of a vehicle and threw stones at it and made violent threats towards two people at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital and nearby roads.

On the same date at Kirkcaldy police station, he assaulted three police officers by spitting on their faces.

And on May 30 last year, he acted in an aggressive manner, shouted, swore and made violent threats towards a neighbour and repeatedly kicked a door to his property in Stratheden Place, Auchtermuchty.

Barclay’s defence lawyer said her client had a troubled childhood and has issues with drugs and declining mental health.

The lawyer said Barclay, formerly of Erskine Court, Methil, is getting the support he needs in jail and has asked for a custodial sentence to ensure it remains available.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Vincent Connelly appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court.
Stirling benefits cheat kept £100k windfall secret and went on 'spending spree'
Football flares teen must behave after Dundee bus bust
Derek Mawhinney
Dundee property developer acquitted of 'hole in the head' hammer attack
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Too much ammo and head injury acquittal
Christopher McGowan has lost an appeal against his sentence. Image: Police Scotland.
Sadistic Stirling killer loses prison term appeal
Kellyanne McNaughton (pictured) admitted killing her care worker. Image: Police Scotland.
Search for 'best location' for Stirling care worker's killer
Gibson groomed the girl over Snapchat. Image: Shutterstock.
Paedophile groomed girl for sex in Dundee Airbnb and had underage 'partner'
Giedrius Ambrazevicius
Property developer to pay teen he groped at Dunfermline Wetherspoons
Gillian Finnigan
Dundee drug-dealer cleared of slavery offences
Arron Eggie's dog attacked a pony in Elm Street, Kirriemuir. Image: Instagram/ DC Thomson.
Night-mare on Elm Street — XL Bully attacked horse in Kirriemuir