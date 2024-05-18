Sledgehammer-wielding Perthshire man challenged teens to fight

A Perthshire resident embroiled in a simmering feud with neighbours lost his temper and threatened to fight two teens while wielding a sledgehammer.

Exasperated Henry Mabbott was seen swinging the hefty tool outside his home in Stanley, shouting: “I’m a fighter.”

Perth Sheriff Court heard the 44-year-old reached breaking point after being harassed by local youths.

Mabbott appeared in the dock and admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and challenging members of the public to a fight in Store Street on June 26 2022.

‘Come on then’

Fiscal depute Stuart Hamilton said two brothers, aged 14 and 17, did not know the accused well, only as someone who lived locally.

“At around 8.25pm, they came out of a convenience store and noticed an ongoing disturbance along the street.

“They walked in that direction, towards a park.

“The two complainers then noticed the accused, standing out on the street.

“He approached his parked vehicle and reached into a trailer at the back.

“The complainers then saw him pulling out a sledgehammer.”

The prosecutor said: “He swung the hammer, hitting the back of the trailer.”

Mabbott shouted: “Come on then, I’m a fighter, f***ing come on then.”

Mr Hamilton said: “This was said in the direction of the two complainers.

“The accused then returned the sledgehammer and walked back to his home address.”

The court heard an anonymous call was made to police, who attended later that night and noted the hammer inside the trailer.

When arrested, Mabbott told them: “I didn’t do anything wrong.”

Football incident

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said: “Mr Mabbott had not been living at this address for long when this happened.”

The court heard how a feud had been brewing since a younger member of Mabbott’s family kicked a football at a neighbour’s car.

Ms Clark said: “This seems to have caused some disharmony in the street

“Things were put through my client’s letter box.

“Youths would regularly shout at him.

“On this day, he had been outside his house when a group of youths gathered in the street.

“They threw bottles of juice at him, with one striking him on the shoulder.

“This was effectively the straw that broke the camel’s back and he admits he lost his temper.”

The court heard Mabbott had since left the area and moved to Milnathort.

Ms Clark said there is a low risk of future offending.

Sheriff Alison McKay told Mabbott: “Clearly this incident was not your finest hour but your previous convictions are minimal and I take account of the fact that you have now moved away from Stanley.”

Mabbott was fined £700.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.