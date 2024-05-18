Dundee woman continues battle with council as tree ‘edges closer’ to home

A Dundee woman says she is still locked in a battle with the council over a tree that is edging closer to her home.

Jacqui MacFarlane, from Douglas, fears the roots of a tree just outside her Balunie Street home could damage the property.

The roots have already damaged slabs in her garden.

Jacqui first spoke of the battle a year ago – when she claimed the council wanted to “wash its hands” of the issue because the roots were on her private land.

‘Who becomes liable if the tree roots start growing under my house?’

Jacqui, who has owned the house since 2005, said: “I’m worried sick because the roots are continuing to unsettle the slabs nearer to the house.

“I would say the roots are about 30 inches away from the back of the house now.

“It’s a council tree but they say it’s not their responsibility to fix it because the roots have come on to my land.

“Yet if I try and remove the roots of the tree on my land I’ll become liable for the tree.

“Who becomes liable if the tree roots start growing under my house and cracks start to appear?”

Trees in Scotland – under local authority stewardship – are protected by Tree Preservation Orders (TPOS) meaning they cannot be removed without legitimate grounds.

Jacqui has branded the situation “ludicrous” and says she does not know where to go next.

She added: “If I cut these roots in my garden and the tree falls on to my property or the surrounding homes, I’d be responsible.

“The whole situation just seem ludicrous but the reality is the problem is moving closer and closer to the house.

“They came last year and removed a couple of branches but – pardon the play on words – that’s not getting to the root of the problem.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “Our forestry team undertook appropriate tree pruning works in 2023.”