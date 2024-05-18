Dundee woman continues battle with council as tree ‘edges closer’ to home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee woman continues battle with council as tree ‘edges closer’ to home

Jacqui MacFarlane is calling for the local authority to "get to the root of the problem".

By James Simpson
Jacqui MacFarlane in the gardem of her Dundee home.
Jacqui MacFarlane in the gardem of her Dundee home. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A Dundee woman says she is still locked in a battle with the council over a tree that is edging closer to her home.

Jacqui MacFarlane, from Douglas, fears the roots of a tree just outside her Balunie Street home could damage the property.

The roots have already damaged slabs in her garden.

Jacqui first spoke of the battle a year ago – when she claimed the council wanted to “wash its hands” of the issue because the roots were on her private land.

‘Who becomes liable if the tree roots start growing under my house?’

Jacqui, who has owned the house since 2005, said: “I’m worried sick because the roots are continuing to unsettle the slabs nearer to the house.

“I would say the roots are about 30 inches away from the back of the house now.

“It’s a council tree but they say it’s not their responsibility to fix it because the roots have come on to my land.

“Yet if I try and remove the roots of the tree on my land I’ll become liable for the tree.

Jacqui says the roots of the tree are edging closer to her home.
Jacqui says the roots of the tree are edging closer to her home. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“Who becomes liable if the tree roots start growing under my house and cracks start to appear?”

Trees in Scotland – under local authority stewardship – are protected by Tree Preservation Orders (TPOS) meaning they cannot be removed without legitimate grounds.

Jacqui has branded the situation “ludicrous” and says she does not know where to go next.

She added: “If I cut these roots in my garden and the tree falls on to my property or the surrounding homes, I’d be responsible.

Tree roots growing through the slabs.
Roots growing through the slabs. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“The whole situation just seem ludicrous but the reality is the problem is moving closer and closer to the house.

“They came last year and removed a couple of branches but – pardon the play on words – that’s not getting to the root of the problem.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “Our forestry team undertook appropriate tree pruning works in 2023.”

