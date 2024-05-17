Friday court round-up — Attacked Audi with hammer and mystery man in black

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Friday court round-up — Attacked Audi with hammer and mystery man in black

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

Around £800 worth of damage was caused to an Audi after a man destroyed its windscreen with a hammer.

Chokri Chamkhi admitted vandalising the vehicle outside his home on Scrimgeour Place in Dundee on March 5 this year and pre-sentencing reports have been ordered.

The city’s sheriff court was told how the car owner was sitting in his living room when he heard banging outside the property.

Fiscal depute Alan Bell said: “He has looked out of the window and observed the accused smashing the windscreen of his Audi with a hammer.

“Police attended and spoke with the complainer and then traced the accused.”

Chamkhi, 49, of Scrimgeour Place, was later found with a lock knife in his left trouser pocket.

The court was told how Chamkhi had a history of mental health issues.

Cash safe house in Perth

A Perth woman who allowed her flat to be used as a “cash safe house” for drug barons has been locked up for more than two years. Laura Dobson was caught hiding bundles of banknotes worth more than £32,000 in a chest in her living room.

Laura Dobson
Laura Dobson. Image: Police Scotland.

Mystery man

A Forfar man who stepped out of his home armed with a knife to confront a mysterious man in black has been sentenced to unpaid work.

David Mason, 30, picked up the weapon because he felt under threat in what could have been a case of mistaken identity.

Fiscal depute Jill Drummond told Forfar Sheriff Court that at about 10.40am, neighbours in Glenmoy Terrace heard a disturbance outside.

They looked out and saw a man dressed from head to toe in black, holding a knife, shouting towards Mason’s property.

Mason emerged, carrying a large kitchen knife, which he brandished towards the mysterious male, said Ms Drummond.

“After a few minutes, the accused walked back inside.

“The man in black walked off but then stopped to throw a bin towards the accused’s property.”

When police arrived, they found Mason clearing up glass outside his house.

He said he did not know who the man was and did not want to make a statement.

A search of the neighbourhood was carried out but the stranger was never traced.

Solicitor Keith Sym, defending, said: “It may have been a case of mistaken identity.

“Mr Mason armed himself because he felt under threat but he knows he should have stayed inside and phoned the police.”

Sheriff Mungo Bovey ordered Mason to carry out 180 hours unpaid work.

Battling brothers

Brothers from Cardenden, Fife, caused chaos at Dundee railway station when police tried to arrest them after passengers were abused on a train. James Beattie, 40, shouted “get back to your own country” to an Asian couple on the train from Aberdeen to Dundee on February 26 2022. His 25-year-old brother Ryan Beattie lashed out at police while protesting his innocence.

Ryan and James Beattie
Ryan (left) and James (right) Beattie. Image: Facebook.

Hunting knife

A man was caught with a hunting knife in a common close at a block of flats.

Stephen Millar, 36, appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court to admit having the knife without reasonable excuse or lawful authority at an address in Maple Court, Alloa, on April 8 this year.

Prosecutor James Moncrieff told the court police received a 999 call reporting drug use in the close.

When officers arrived, they saw Millar and another male and needles on the staircase.

The knife, with a 4.5-inch blade, was concealed in Millar’s jumper.

It was so sharp it had pierced through its brown leather holder.

Sheriff Derek Hamilton called for background reports to determine what risk Millar might be to the public before sentencing next month. Millar was remanded in custody meantime.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Richard Henderson
Mechanic 'drove around drinking Tennent's' before A90 smash which injured motorist
Kennedy Burke 'snapped' at Malone's Bar in Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Dundee woman 'snapped' and attacked friend in bar at Hogmanay
Ionel Sara-Lates
Perthshire flasher ordered to do unpaid work
Wayne Stephenson.
Angus bulldog to be destroyed after biting 3-year-old, sheriff says
Battling brothers caused Dundee railway station chaos on New Firm derby day
Laura Dobson
Woman hid bundles of banknotes in Perth 'cash safe house'
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Running, crying and screaming
Tayside teacher sentenced for Salvation Army concert sexual assault
David Young and Caroline Linning
Dundee paedophile protest pair sentenced
Anthony Wilkins
Jail for driver who 'used car like a weapon' during Aberfeldy pub rammy