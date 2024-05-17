Friday court round-up — Attacked Audi with hammer and mystery man in black

Around £800 worth of damage was caused to an Audi after a man destroyed its windscreen with a hammer.

Chokri Chamkhi admitted vandalising the vehicle outside his home on Scrimgeour Place in Dundee on March 5 this year and pre-sentencing reports have been ordered.

The city’s sheriff court was told how the car owner was sitting in his living room when he heard banging outside the property.

Fiscal depute Alan Bell said: “He has looked out of the window and observed the accused smashing the windscreen of his Audi with a hammer.

“Police attended and spoke with the complainer and then traced the accused.”

Chamkhi, 49, of Scrimgeour Place, was later found with a lock knife in his left trouser pocket.

The court was told how Chamkhi had a history of mental health issues.

Cash safe house in Perth

A Perth woman who allowed her flat to be used as a “cash safe house” for drug barons has been locked up for more than two years. Laura Dobson was caught hiding bundles of banknotes worth more than £32,000 in a chest in her living room.

Mystery man

A Forfar man who stepped out of his home armed with a knife to confront a mysterious man in black has been sentenced to unpaid work.

David Mason, 30, picked up the weapon because he felt under threat in what could have been a case of mistaken identity.

Fiscal depute Jill Drummond told Forfar Sheriff Court that at about 10.40am, neighbours in Glenmoy Terrace heard a disturbance outside.

They looked out and saw a man dressed from head to toe in black, holding a knife, shouting towards Mason’s property.

Mason emerged, carrying a large kitchen knife, which he brandished towards the mysterious male, said Ms Drummond.

“After a few minutes, the accused walked back inside.

“The man in black walked off but then stopped to throw a bin towards the accused’s property.”

When police arrived, they found Mason clearing up glass outside his house.

He said he did not know who the man was and did not want to make a statement.

A search of the neighbourhood was carried out but the stranger was never traced.

Solicitor Keith Sym, defending, said: “It may have been a case of mistaken identity.

“Mr Mason armed himself because he felt under threat but he knows he should have stayed inside and phoned the police.”

Sheriff Mungo Bovey ordered Mason to carry out 180 hours unpaid work.

Battling brothers

Brothers from Cardenden, Fife, caused chaos at Dundee railway station when police tried to arrest them after passengers were abused on a train. James Beattie, 40, shouted “get back to your own country” to an Asian couple on the train from Aberdeen to Dundee on February 26 2022. His 25-year-old brother Ryan Beattie lashed out at police while protesting his innocence.

Hunting knife

A man was caught with a hunting knife in a common close at a block of flats.

Stephen Millar, 36, appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court to admit having the knife without reasonable excuse or lawful authority at an address in Maple Court, Alloa, on April 8 this year.

Prosecutor James Moncrieff told the court police received a 999 call reporting drug use in the close.

When officers arrived, they saw Millar and another male and needles on the staircase.

The knife, with a 4.5-inch blade, was concealed in Millar’s jumper.

It was so sharp it had pierced through its brown leather holder.

Sheriff Derek Hamilton called for background reports to determine what risk Millar might be to the public before sentencing next month. Millar was remanded in custody meantime.

