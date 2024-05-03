Sadistic Stirling killer loses prison term appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Sadistic Stirling killer loses prison term appeal

Murderer Christopher McGowan claimed the 23-year minimum period behind bars was 'excessive'.

By Dave Finlay
Christopher McGowan has lost an appeal against his sentence. Image: Police Scotland.
A killer who murdered a young Stirling mother in a brutal attack described as “beyond sadistic” has lost an appeal to cut his minimum jail term.

Christopher McGowan, 28, savagely assaulted and murdered girlfriend Claire Inglis at her home in the St Ninians area of Stirling in November 2021.

McGowan was jailed for life by the trial judge, Michael O’Grady KC and ordered to serve 23 years in prison before he can seek parole.

He appealed against the sentence, claiming that the 23-year punishment part was “excessive”.

McGowan’s counsel, Gordon Jackson KC, told judges at the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh despite his client’s “an act of brutality”, the minimum period behind bars was “too long”.

‘Beyond sadistic’

Mr O’Grady said in sentencing McGowan last year: “It is difficult to truly convey the utter brutality of the death you inflicted on Claire Inglis.

“By the time her broken and lifeless body was found, she had no fewer than 76 separate sites of injury.

Claire Inglis
Claire Inglis was murdered by sadistic McGowan.

“The fact is, this young woman was not only murdered; she was subjected to nothing short of torture.

“I shudder to imagine what her last minutes were like.

“To describe what you did as sadistic falls woefully short of the mark. It was beyond sadistic.”

He told McGowan in sentencing him at the High Court in Edinburgh: “Even in the face of the most graphic and distressing evidence, you have shown not a flicker of emotion, not a hint of distress, not a shadow of remorse.”

Scotland’s senior judge, the Lord Justice General, Lord Carloway – who heard the appeal with Lord Matthews and Lady Wise – said on Friday: “We are not satisfied that the punishment part is excessive and therefore the appeal is refused.”

Horrific murder

McGowan battered and strangled Ms Inglis, 28, choked her with a baby wipe and burned her with a lighter as she lay dead or dying, jurors at his trial at the High Court in Stirling heard before convicting him of the murder.

She sustained bleeding inside her skull and extensive neck injuries during the murderous attack on her.

McGowan, who has a lengthy criminal record, including for offences of violence, was repeatedly freed by courts on bail before the fatal attack.

Judge Mr O’Grady said the victim’s young son now spent each day “lonely, bereft and bewildered, unable to make sense of why he must grow up without his mother.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

