GEORGE CRAN: Steady start for Dundee but grabbing first Premiership win is crucial to banishing bad memories of 2021

Dundee should take huge encouragement from their opening-day clash with Motherwell.

Yes, a 1-1 draw isn’t the win they were hoping for but there is clearly something to build on for Tony Docherty and his side.

The main thing for me is they went toe-to-toe with an experienced Premiership outfit and didn’t looks like a Championship side any more.

Sometimes on the first day after promotion these contests can look like a cup match.

But they were equals against the Steelmen and that’s a big positive.

First win

What they really need now, though, is a first win on the board.

I look back at the way things started in their previous Premiership campaign.

Things were quite similar.

In fact, there was probably even more positivity around the place after winning four out of four League Cup matches ahead of the league campaign.

And day one was an established top-flight side coming to Dens Park and leaving with a draw.

St Mirren were the opponents back in 2021 and it ended up 2-2.

Joe Shaughnessy, in fact, scored his first goal for Dundee that day, despite wearing black and white.

If people can’t remember, that was the day Max Anderson brutally chopped Eamonn Brophy down and earned a red card on his Premiership debut. Jason Cummings’ goal earned a 2-2 draw.

Long wait

What followed, though, was a problem.

Celtic away was next and a 6-0 dismantling as Kyogo announced his arrival in Scottish football with a hat-trick.

Then came a home draw followed by an away loss – a pattern that continued for a spell.

But no wins.

That didn’t come until October when Aberdeen came to Dens Park.

Leigh Griffiths scored the winner then in what would be the high point of a very disappointing return to the club.

Changes

Of course, things have changed markedly.

A few of the players remain the same but we’ve seen three managers sacked since then.

And this summer signing after signing after signing has arrived.

The squad looks better equipped now than it did two years ago.

That’s why I don’t have too much concern that a similar start will come this time around.

But it’s something to be wary of.

The longer the wait goes on for a first win, the more it becomes an issue.

St Mirren

Ticking that off this weekend will be tough.

St Mirren obviously had a strong campaign last season and began this one with an impressive win at Easter Road.

But they played each other last term in the Scottish Cup and Dundee had the better of the game and should have won.

And there’s no reason why they can’t come back from Paisley with all three points.

They will, though, need to find a ruthlessness we haven’t seen yet.

Early signs are positive, however.