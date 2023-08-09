GEORGE CRAN: Steady start for Dundee but grabbing first Premiership win is crucial to banishing bad memories of 2021

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GEORGE CRAN: Steady start for Dundee but grabbing first Premiership win is crucial to banishing bad memories of 2021

The Dark Blues kicked off their season with a home draw - just like they did two years ago.

Dundee players applaud fans at Dens Park after the 1-1 draw with Motherwell. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee players applaud fans at Dens Park after the 1-1 draw with Motherwell. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
By George Cran

Dundee should take huge encouragement from their opening-day clash with Motherwell.

Yes, a 1-1 draw isn’t the win they were hoping for but there is clearly something to build on for Tony Docherty and his side.

The main thing for me is they went toe-to-toe with an experienced Premiership outfit and didn’t looks like a Championship side any more.

Sometimes on the first day after promotion these contests can look like a cup match.

But they were equals against the Steelmen and that’s a big positive.

First win

What they really need now, though, is a first win on the board.

I look back at the way things started in their previous Premiership campaign.

Things were quite similar.

In fact, there was probably even more positivity around the place after winning four out of four League Cup matches ahead of the league campaign.

And day one was an established top-flight side coming to Dens Park and leaving with a draw.

St Mirren were the opponents back in 2021 and it ended up 2-2.

Joe Shaughnessy, in fact, scored his first goal for Dundee that day, despite wearing black and white.

If people can’t remember, that was the day Max Anderson brutally chopped Eamonn Brophy down and earned a red card on his Premiership debut. Jason Cummings’ goal earned a 2-2 draw.

Long wait

What followed, though, was a problem.

Celtic away was next and a 6-0 dismantling as Kyogo announced his arrival in Scottish football with a hat-trick.

Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi opens the scoring against Dundee in 2021.

Then came a home draw followed by an away loss – a pattern that continued for a spell.

But no wins.

That didn’t come until October when Aberdeen came to Dens Park.

Leigh Griffiths scored the winner then in what would be the high point of a very disappointing return to the club.

Changes

Of course, things have changed markedly.

A few of the players remain the same but we’ve seen three managers sacked since then.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee boss Tony Docherty has made big changes this summer. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

And this summer signing after signing after signing has arrived.

The squad looks better equipped now than it did two years ago.

That’s why I don’t have too much concern that a similar start will come this time around.

But it’s something to be wary of.

The longer the wait goes on for a first win, the more it becomes an issue.

St Mirren

Former Dee Mark O'Hara opens the scoring for St Mirren at Easter Road. Image: SNS
Former Dee Mark O’Hara opens the scoring for St Mirren at Easter Road. Image: SNS

Ticking that off this weekend will be tough.

St Mirren obviously had a strong campaign last season and began this one with an impressive win at Easter Road.

But they played each other last term in the Scottish Cup and Dundee had the better of the game and should have won.

And there’s no reason why they can’t come back from Paisley with all three points.

They will, though, need to find a ruthlessness we haven’t seen yet.

Early signs are positive, however.

