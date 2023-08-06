4 Dundee talking points from Motherwell draw including Luke McCowan display and was that a handball?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4 Dundee talking points from Motherwell draw including Luke McCowan display and was that a handball?

The Dark Blues kicked off their Premiership return with a hard-fought 1-1 draw at a sodden Dens Park.

Dundee celebrate after Lyall Cameron made it 1-1. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
By George Cran

Dundee’s Premiership enthusiasm couldn’t be dampened by the heavens opening at Dens Park.

Torrential rain poured ahead of kick off, it poured through the 90 minutes and even threatened the entire match itself.

But the game made it to the end and left a fair amount to be happy about for the Dark Blues.

Victory wouldn’t come but Tony Docherty’s side showed some mettle in coming back to draw 1-1.

But what did we learn from the clash with Motherwell?

Drenched Dens

Groundsman Brian Robertson sweeps water off the pitch as torrential rain falls;. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Around 11.30am there was some doubt the game would even go ahead.

The corner in front of the South Enclosure was flooded – an issue all the way down on Dens Road that backs up to the stadium when heavy rain falls.

But the huge efforts of the club groundstaff led by Brian and Brian Robertson got the game on.

Rain fell around an hour before kick off, bringing more work with the spades and brushes.

Then as soon as the referee’s whistle went, the downpour began again.

As the play raged on on the park, the work continued to keep the water at bay.

A huge effort.

Luke McCowan

Lyall Cameron grabbed the headlines and rightly so after his first Premiership goal.

But the man who laid the goal on a plate put in a fine performance.

Luke McCowan takes on Motherwell. Image: SNS
Used in an unfamiliar right wing-back role, McCowan was a constant menace for the Motherwell backline.

Bright and enterprising, the 25-year-old is determined to show he can cut it at Premiership level.

And he could easily have had a goal of his own but for the near post.

Post truth

McCowan’s strike off the post was joined by a deflected Cameron cross that struck both posts and somehow stayed out.

And it’s those moments that led manager Docherty to feel hard done by in only coming away with a single point.

They also had one cleared off the line by Blair Spittal.

Lyall Cameron celebrates making it 1-1. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
There wasn’t a huge amount between the teams throughout but Dundee had more chances

That being said the impressive Lennon Miller was inches away from winning the game late on, Joe Shaughnessy diverting the fierce effort wide of the post with a brilliant diving header.

The key thing for the Dark Blues was this contest did not look like a Premiership v Championship contest.

They looked the part of a top-flight side and better days will come once the 12 new signings have bedded in.

Handball?

VAR was at Dens Park, plenty of money put into the technology but no checks took place all game.

Even when Motherwell defender Dan Casey put his hand on the ball in the box. Not just once but twice.

Dundee had just seen a good chance go begging with Zach Robinson firing straight at goalkeeper Liam Kelly.

In congratulating Kelly, Casey handled the ball.

By the laws of the game “It is an offence if a player deliberately touches the ball with their hand/arm, for example moving the hand/arm towards the ball”.

Now the question is whether you could class the move as deliberate or accidental, the weirdness of the incident probably puts it in the accidental category.

But VAR didn’t check it which raises a question in itself – why not?

Conversation