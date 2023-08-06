Police probationer sexually assaulted woman in Scottish Police College lounge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Police probationer sexually assaulted woman in Scottish Police College lounge

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard Jack Cooper grabbed his furious victim's bottom on the dance floor.

By Jamie McKenzie
Jack Cooper.
Jack Cooper.

A police probationer sexually assaulted a woman during a function at the Scottish Police College in Tulliallan, a court has heard.

Jack Cooper was pushed away by his victim after he seized and handled her bottom on a dance floor at the police training centre near Kincardine in June last year.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard the woman then called him a “little pervy c**t”.

The 28-year-old later sent a message to another woman containing offensive remarks about his victim, who can not be identified for legal reasons.

Cooper, who was training at the police college at the time of his offending, will be sentenced next month and was placed on the Sex Offenders Register meantime.

Assault and vicious texts

Fiscal depute Andrew Brown told the court a function was taking place in the licensed Copper Lounge bar area of the college and the dance floor was busy at the time.

The prosecutor said Cooper walked up to the woman on the dance floor before “grabbing her buttock in one hand over her clothing”.

The Scottish Police College at Tulliallan in Kincardine, Fife
The Scottish Police College at Tulliallan in Kincardine, Fife. Image: Supplied.

He said: “She was shocked by his actions.

“She immediately pushed the accused away and said, ‘pervy little c**t’ and the accused did not say anything but did appear upset.”

The court heard the woman disclosed what happened to others.

Later that night, Cooper and another woman present at the event engaged in a WhatsApp conversation, in which Cooper mentioned being upset about a comment made on the dance floor.

The fiscal said one message from Cooper stated he was “angry as f**k” and that he continued to message about the incident, with another reading: “(She) called me a pervert. The absolute dyke”.

Suspended and resigned

Days later, Cooper was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and later charged.

He was then formally suspended by officers from professional standards.

It is understood he subsequently resigned from Police Scotland.

Cooper, whose address on court papers was given as Professional Standards, Inverurie Road, Aberdeen, admitted sexual assault and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by sending a message to another woman containing offensive remarks – aggravated by homophobia – relating to his victim on June 29 last year.

Defence lawyer Iain Cahill said Cooper had pled guilty to the sexual assault charge on the basis he had recklessly touched the woman sexually.

A full defence in mitigation will be given at a future hearing.

Sheriff Susan Duff adjourned sentencing until September 11 to obtain background reports.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said : “The vast majority of officers and staff conduct themselves in line with our values of integrity, fairness, respect and a commitment to upholding human rights.

“Those who not do uphold these values have no place in policing.”

