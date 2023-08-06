Police probationer sexually assaulted woman in Scottish Police College lounge

A police probationer sexually assaulted a woman during a function at the Scottish Police College in Tulliallan, a court has heard.

Jack Cooper was pushed away by his victim after he seized and handled her bottom on a dance floor at the police training centre near Kincardine in June last year.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard the woman then called him a “little pervy c**t”.

The 28-year-old later sent a message to another woman containing offensive remarks about his victim, who can not be identified for legal reasons.

Cooper, who was training at the police college at the time of his offending, will be sentenced next month and was placed on the Sex Offenders Register meantime.

Assault and vicious texts

Fiscal depute Andrew Brown told the court a function was taking place in the licensed Copper Lounge bar area of the college and the dance floor was busy at the time.

The prosecutor said Cooper walked up to the woman on the dance floor before “grabbing her buttock in one hand over her clothing”.

He said: “She was shocked by his actions.

“She immediately pushed the accused away and said, ‘pervy little c**t’ and the accused did not say anything but did appear upset.”

The court heard the woman disclosed what happened to others.

Later that night, Cooper and another woman present at the event engaged in a WhatsApp conversation, in which Cooper mentioned being upset about a comment made on the dance floor.

The fiscal said one message from Cooper stated he was “angry as f**k” and that he continued to message about the incident, with another reading: “(She) called me a pervert. The absolute dyke”.

Suspended and resigned

Days later, Cooper was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and later charged.

He was then formally suspended by officers from professional standards.

It is understood he subsequently resigned from Police Scotland.

Cooper, whose address on court papers was given as Professional Standards, Inverurie Road, Aberdeen, admitted sexual assault and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by sending a message to another woman containing offensive remarks – aggravated by homophobia – relating to his victim on June 29 last year.

Defence lawyer Iain Cahill said Cooper had pled guilty to the sexual assault charge on the basis he had recklessly touched the woman sexually.

A full defence in mitigation will be given at a future hearing.

Sheriff Susan Duff adjourned sentencing until September 11 to obtain background reports.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said : “The vast majority of officers and staff conduct themselves in line with our values of integrity, fairness, respect and a commitment to upholding human rights.

“Those who not do uphold these values have no place in policing.”

