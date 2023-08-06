Meet the East Neuk couple behind Scotland’s first cider bottle shop

Fife is home to Scotland’s first cider bottle shop, which sells specialist and small-batch ciders and perries from independent producers.

The couple behind Aeble are Jaye and Grant Hutchison who started the Anstruther enterprise just over two years ago.

Jaye said Grant initially came up with the idea of opening a small cider bar.

The couple were inspired by the number of specialist shops they saw when on their honeymoon in Japan.

Jaye said: “We loved how specialist so many of their business are. For example, if you want sushi, you go to a sushi place.

“They are focused on one thing and try not to overwhelm people.

“We noticed more beer, wine and whisky shops opening here – yet no cider. So we thought, why not be the first in Scotland?”

Immediate success for Fife cider shop

Aeble began trading in May 2021.

The business enjoyed immediate success with the East Neuk busy of tourists on ‘staycations’ during the pandemic.

Any Scottish ciders in the shop are always very popular because people are keen to try local products.

Jaye added:“We sell a lot of Naughton Cider Company and Aipple, as they are both Fife based makers and great tasting ciders.

“Generally people still prefer something on the sweeter side and, although we don’t stock anything that’s had loads of sugar added to it, we do carry some naturally-sweet ciders.

“Pilton Cider from Somerset is very popular. All its ciders are naturally sweet and the bottles look great.”

A wide variety of customers

Jaye said the store on Rodger Street attracts a range of different customers.

“Typically those who come in are newcomers to the styles of cider we sell.

“The majority of people have never drunk anything other than what’s available in the supermarket or the local pub, so it’s often a clean slate for us to start from.

“It gives us a great opportunity to send someone away with something completely new and different from what they’re used to drinking.

“During holiday times, we obviously get a lot more tourists in. We’re really pleased with the local support we get all-year-round.

“We have a lot of regulars now. They are either working their way through our ciders or they’ve found the bottle they like and stick to it.

“Just after we opened, one of our favourite cider makers called Smith Hayne even drove up from Cornwall and back in a day just to see the shop.”

Challenges for Fife cider business

Jaye said Aeble had experienced a lot of the same negative impacts of Covid as any other businesses.

But she said there were positives to take from the pandemic.

She added: “One positive was that some people during lockdowns tried new things and branched out from their normal choices when it came to drink.

“I think craft cider benefited from that.”

However, the current cost-of-living crisis has had a significant impact on the business.

Jaye said: “We’re a very niche business with high-value products that most people would consider to be a treat.

“Those are the first things people tend to give up when money is tight.

“We have made real attempts to focus on products that are more financially-accessible, but without compromising on quality.

“Luckily in cider, there are still plenty of makers who do that and so far price increases on products have been manageable.”

First ‘normal’ summer for Aeble

Jaye expects this summer might be Aeble’s first “normal” one.

“Our first summer was very busy because there was no foreign travel.

“The following year was the opposite because everyone went abroad, so this summer we’re hoping to get a more-accurate picture.

“We are hopeful of obtaining a licence to allow us to do tastings in the shop and serve ciders by the glass.

“If we get that, this summer could be a really exciting one.”