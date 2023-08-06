Meet the East Neuk couple behind Scotland’s first cider bottle shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Meet the East Neuk couple behind Scotland’s first cider bottle shop

The couple behind the Anstruther business, which launched during the pandemic, opened the shop after being inspired by Japanese culture.

CR0043856, Rob Mclaren, Anstruther, Aeble - Scotland's first cider shop - for a Business Matters profile. Picture shows; owner Jaye Hutchison. Wednesday 12th July, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
CR0043856, Rob Mclaren, Anstruther, Aeble - Scotland's first cider shop - for a Business Matters profile. Picture shows; owner Jaye Hutchison. Wednesday 12th July, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Ian Forsyth

Fife is home to Scotland’s first cider bottle shop, which sells specialist and small-batch ciders and perries from independent producers.

The couple behind Aeble are Jaye and Grant Hutchison who started the Anstruther enterprise just over two years ago.

Jaye said Grant initially came up with the idea of opening a small cider bar.

The couple were inspired by the number of specialist shops they saw when on their honeymoon in Japan.

Jaye said: “We loved how specialist so many of their business are. For example, if you want sushi, you go to a sushi place.

“They are focused on one thing and try not to overwhelm people.

“We noticed more beer, wine and whisky shops opening here – yet no cider. So we thought, why not be the first in Scotland?”

Immediate success for Fife cider shop

Aeble began trading in May 2021.

The business enjoyed immediate success with the East Neuk busy of tourists on ‘staycations’ during the pandemic.

Any Scottish ciders in the shop are always very popular because people are keen to try local products.

Aeble founders Grant and and Jaye Hutchison. with young Wren. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Jaye added:“We sell a lot of Naughton Cider Company and Aipple, as they are both Fife based makers and great tasting ciders.

“Generally people still prefer something on the sweeter side and, although we don’t stock anything that’s had loads of sugar added to it, we do carry some naturally-sweet ciders.

“Pilton Cider from Somerset is very popular. All its ciders are naturally sweet and the bottles look great.”

A wide variety of customers

Jaye said the store on Rodger Street attracts a range of different customers.

“Typically those who come in are newcomers to the styles of cider we sell.

“The majority of people have never drunk anything other than what’s available in the supermarket or the local pub, so it’s often a clean slate for us to start from.

“It gives us a great opportunity to send someone away with something completely new and different from what they’re used to drinking.

The Aeble shop in Anstruther, Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“During holiday times, we obviously get a lot more tourists in. We’re really pleased with the local support we get all-year-round.

“We have a lot of regulars now. They are either working their way through our ciders or they’ve found the bottle they like and stick to it.

“Just after we opened, one of our favourite cider makers called Smith Hayne even drove up from Cornwall and back in a day just to see the shop.”

Challenges for Fife cider business

Jaye said Aeble had experienced a lot of the same negative impacts of Covid as any other businesses.

But she said there were positives to take from the pandemic.

She added: “One positive was that some people during lockdowns tried new things and branched out from their normal choices when it came to drink.

“I think craft cider benefited from that.”

Some of Aeble’s products. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

However, the current cost-of-living crisis has had a significant impact on the business.

Jaye said: “We’re a very niche business with high-value products that most people would consider to be a treat.

“Those are the first things people tend to give up when money is tight.

“We have made real attempts to focus on products that are more financially-accessible, but without compromising on quality.

“Luckily in cider, there are still plenty of makers who do that and so far price increases on products have been manageable.”

First ‘normal’ summer for Aeble

Jaye expects this summer might be Aeble’s first “normal” one.

“Our first summer was very busy because there was no foreign travel.

“The following year was the opposite because everyone went abroad, so this summer we’re hoping to get a more-accurate picture.

Jaye Hutchison in the shop/ Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“We are hopeful of obtaining a licence to allow us to do tastings in the shop and serve ciders by the glass.

“If we get that, this summer could be a really exciting one.”

More from Business

Tommy and Jacqueline Fox are the new owners of Bruach in Broughty Ferry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
New owners of Broughty Ferry bar Bruach delighted at response
Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, has backed the Financial Conduct Authority’s action to ensure interest rate rises are passed appropriately to savers (PA)
Bank of England governor backs regulator plan to ensure ‘fairness’ for savers
Bereaved parents are being urged to check whether they could be eligible for backdated payments (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Bereaved parents urged to make sure they are not missing out on payments
The FTSE 100 closed in the green on Friday after being boosted by US jobs data (Tim Goode/PA)
Global stocks boosted after US jobs growth slows
Forfar's famous Osnaburg Bar at the end of The Pend. Image: Greene King
Spirits galore: Could you take on the famous Forfar bar said to be one…
Card chain Clintons is set to close 38 shops in a bid to avoid insolvency, according to reports (Alamy/PA)
Card chain Clintons prepares to shut 38 shops in restructuring – reports
Ladbrokes owner Entain is expected to reveal a double-digit rise in revenues (PA)
US growth in focus as gambling giants to reveal revenue jumps
The Bank of Scotland on Clark Street is to come back into use as a community banking hub. Image: Google Maps
Former Brechin Bank of Scotland premises to return as community banking hub
Staff at the airline will receive the pay increase over an 18-month period (Anthony Upton/PA)
BA staff secure 13.1% pay increase and £1,000 one-off payment, says Unite
The UK’s construction sector returned to growth in July (James Manning/PA)
Construction sector grows despite rate rises dealing ‘hammer blow’ to housing

Conversation