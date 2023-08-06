Burst water main leaves homes in Leslie without water supply

Homes across Leslie have been left without water supply on Sunday after a burst water main in the town.

Scores of homes in the KY6 postcode have been affected.

Scottish Water have despatched engineers to the town after damage to a main was discovered in the Greenwell Park area.

Repair work is currently being carried out to re-establish water supply in the area.

However disruption is expected to continue until around 2pm today.

Scottish Water engineers working to fix burst main in Leslie

Scottish Water said: “We are currently repairing a burst water pipe on Greenwell Park.

“This is causing the interruption to the water supply for customers in the area.

“The water supply will gradually return to normal for customers once the repair has been completed.

“The estimated time for repairs to be completed is around 1.30pm.

“While we carry out the repair, please be aware that you may experience no water supply, low / intermittent pressure or discoloured water.”

“At present we expect to complete the repair in a timeframe which means we do not plan to provide bottled at distribution locations.”