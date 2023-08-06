Burst water main leaves homes in Leslie without water supply

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Burst water main leaves homes in Leslie without water supply

Scottish Water engineers working to fix a bust main but say supply could remain affected for several hours.

By Neil Henderson
Scottish Water engineeers van. Engineers are currently working to re-establish water supply to households in Leslie.

Homes across Leslie have been left without water supply on Sunday after a burst water main in the town.

Scores of homes in the KY6 postcode have been affected.

Scottish Water have despatched engineers to the town after damage to a main was discovered in the Greenwell Park area.

Repair work is currently being carried out to re-establish water supply in the area.

However disruption is expected to continue until around 2pm today.

Scottish Water engineers working to fix burst main in Leslie

Scottish Water said: “We are currently repairing a burst water pipe on Greenwell Park.

“This is causing the interruption to the water supply for customers in the area.

“The water supply will gradually return to normal for customers once the repair has been completed.

“The estimated time for repairs to be completed is around 1.30pm.

“While we carry out the repair, please be aware that you may experience no water supply, low / intermittent pressure or discoloured water.”

“At present we expect to complete the repair in a timeframe which means we do not plan to provide bottled at distribution locations.”

