Home Sport Football Dundee United

Louis Moult ponders ‘assist bonus’ as Dundee United star lauds ‘massive’ Tannadice talent

Moult was the man of the match against Arbroath

By Alan Temple
Louis Moult takes the acclaim of Dundee United fans in Arbroath
Louis Moult takes the acclaim of Dundee United fans. Image: SNS

Louis Moult has joked that he should have negotiated an assist bonus after teeing up a hat-trick of goals in Dundee United’s 4-0 demolition of Arbroath.

Although brought to Tannadice for his ability to ripple the net, Moult showcased his creative capabilities by setting up strikes for Glenn Middleton, Mathew Cudjoe and Craig Sibbald.

The 31-year-old deservedly got his own name on the score-sheet prior to half-time to add gloss to the triumph.

Louis Moult scores for Dundee United against Arbroath
Clinical Moult fires home his second competitive goal for United. Image: SNS

“I’d have preferred to score three and set up one, I must admit,” laughed Moult. “But let’s not be too greedy.

“I’ve never had three assists in one game before. That’s a new one for me. Maybe I should’ve negotiated an assist bonus instead of a goal one!

“No, I do like to get involved in the play. I’m quite confident in my ability. You have to back yourself, and the way we played suited myself and all the forward players; it all came together.”

If not for Sibbald and Scott McMann seeing efforts rattle the woodwork, the result could have been even more comprehensive — with Moult describing the performance as “perfect”.

Jim Goodwin, left, and Louis Moult
Goodwin, left, and Louis Moult. Image: SNS

He added: “I’ve been here three weeks and I feel like we’ve been waiting to win by three or four. I’ve been telling myself it was coming.”

Cudjoe connection

While Moult teed up Cudjoe for his first ever senior goal, the gifted Ghanaian returned the favour, adding to the sense of burgeoning excitement regarding the teenager’s progress at Tannadice.

“Mathew is a real talent — massively so,” lauded Moult. “When he’s got the ball at his feet, he’s very sharp and hard to get the ball off.

“At the stage he’s at in his career, he needs to play games. That’s going to help his development. He needs to learn the game a bit more and I’ll be on him about that. I was on at him all game on Friday night, to be honest!

“But he’s a great lad and as long as he keeps that attitude then he’ll get chances, because he’s got good technique and movement.

“Let’s do it”

Boss Jim Goodwin was understandably fulsome in his praise of Moult after the Gayfield rout, describing the former Motherwell hero as “far too good” for the Championship.

“I think I can play higher,” noted Moult. “We’ve got a team that can play a lot higher.

“But we are not getting carried away — we know the league we are in. First and foremost, we have to get out the Championship. That’s the be-all and end-all. So, let’s do it.”

