Louis Moult dubbed ‘too good for Championship’ as Dundee United dressing room message is spelled out

Jim Goodwin isn't getting carried away with a fine start

By Alan Temple
Jim Goodwin, left, and Louis Moult
Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin is adamant Louis Moult is “far too good” for the Championship after the striker inspired Dundee United to a 4-0 win over Arbroath.

Moult notched three assists at Gayfield, teeing up Glenn Middleton, Mathew Cudjoe and Craig Sibbald.

He then completed the rout himself prior to half-time, lashing past Derek Gaston following a fine Cudjoe pass.

“Louis was brilliant,” lauded Goodwin. “We brought him here to put in performances like that. We all realise what a good player we’ve got.

“If he was fit the last couple of seasons, then he wouldn’t be playing at this level — he’s far too good for it.

“Hopefully, we can bounce back up and he can stay at Dundee United in the Premiership for years to come.”

Perfect

Goodwin added: “This is the perfect start for us. If you’d offered me a scrappy 1-0 in the opener I’d have taken it!

But we won convincingly and put in a good performance. The only frustration was we should’ve had another couple of goals in the second half.”

Jim Goodwin shows his delight at Gayfield
Image: SNS

Nevertheless, Goodwin has cautioned against any premature over-confidence.

He smiled: “The message in the dressing room is: let’s not get carried away. It’s not going to be an easy league and every game isn’t going to be like that.

“We’re going to have to dig in at times but we have terrific characters who can do both sides of the game.”

Making amends

United were roared on by 3,225 supporters at Gayfield and Goodwin lavished praise on the boisterous following.

And he insists those who played a part in the Terrors’ miserable relegation last season are determined to make amends to the Arabs.

“Some of the players have never experienced that at previous clubs, having a travelling support of over 3000,” said Goodwin. “Those of us involved in last season are desperate to give the fans something to cheer about.

“They deserve that.”

