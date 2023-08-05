When looking through dictionaries you find an extraordinary number of words for shapes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
When looking through dictionaries you find an extraordinary number of words for shapes

My favourite English teacher, Mrs Law, used to tell us that some words are “delicious”. She insisted it was satisfying and pleasurable to the mouth, tongue and lips just to pronounce them.

By Steve Finan

Do you ever find yourself looking up a word in a dictionary, then reading the other words on the page, then the next page, and suddenly two hours have passed?

Encyclopaedias are even more dangerous.

And I can open the endlessly eccentric Brewer’s Dictionary of Phrase & Fable and lose a day. But, it must be said, I will have learned what a locofoco was, when the Five Articles of Perth were enacted, and the portents around the day you choose to cut your toenails (you get new shoes if you cut on a Thursday, seemingly).

Anyway, when looking through dictionaries you find an extraordinary number of words for shapes.

Flabelliform is fan-shaped. Ancistroid is hook-shaped. Clithridiate is keyhole-shaped. Gluttiform is drop-shaped. There are literally (using that word in its correct form) hundreds of them.

Some are baffling. Plexiform is network shaped, soleiform is slipper-shaped, igniform is shaped like fire, gasiform is gas-shaped. What shape is that?

Some you could work out: stellate is star-shaped, cruciform is cross-shaped, digitiform is finger-shaped. Anyone who ever read Lord of the Flies could guess what conchiform is.

Some are, frankly, unneeded. Coviform is crow-shaped. Squaliform is shark-shaped, oviform is sheep-shaped. Name something sheep-shaped that isn’t a sheep!

Some are misleading. Pencilliform is brush-shaped, cingular is shaped like a ring, cauliform is shaped like a stem.

But what I really like about these words is that they are, in their own right, beautiful words. Strombuliform is shaped like a spinning top, xiphoid is sword-shaped, omegoid is horseshoe-shaped.

Many of us will have had teachers who inspired us.

I have never forgotten Ella Law, though she is long since gone. She had an infectious, almost innocent enthusiasm for the beauty of language and value of books. She would tell us: “Whatever you do in life, read”.

Her epicurean delight in delicious words will, I hope, never leave me.

 

 

Word of the week

Epicurean (adjective)

Fond of indulgence in sensual pleasures. EG: “There is a certain epicurean satisfaction in knowing the spirals round the edge of the semilunate Forfar Bridie could be corniculate, helicoid, or even (at a push) zonule.

 

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk

