EVE MUIRHEAD: Reset of routines could be all Rory McIlroy needs to get over the line in majors

You’d really struggle to find an athlete who gives more in his media conferences than Rory McIlroy.

He’s thoughtful, articulate and very honest.

So when Rory said he’s had final round disappointments on a golf course that have hurt more than letting the US Open slip through his fingers at Pinehurst, I absolutely believe him.

We all know him well enough by now to say that he’s not just trying to convince himself.

The same goes for his assessment of what went wrong over those final few holes.

Given his experience, I was a bit surprised that he allowed himself to “get out of his own little world” when it became a straight head to head with Bryson DeChambeau.

The same goes for the admission that he took too long in his pre-shot routine over one of the short putts he missed.

Muscle memory and repetition is something that unites all sports and all athletes.

It was only when I retired – and I had time to reflect on things – that I realised just how many routines I had that I relied upon.

We won’t know until Rory gets in the mix down the back nine of a major again – hopefully next week at Troon – whether things are going to be different moving forward.

But it sounds to me that he’s done absolutely the right thing in properly analysing what went wrong rather than just dismissing it as ‘one of those days’.

Sharpening his focus on routines that he may have taken for granted may get Rory over the line for his next major.

The break-up of the Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu mixed doubles partnership before it even began was such a shame.

There was no ‘fault’ as such, just decisions both would probably not make if they had their time again.

Andy should probably have realised that, with Emma’s injury record, there were safer bets when it came to a Wimbledon farewell.

As always, he would have wanted to win, but in hindsight, choosing a young up and coming Brit who would have prioritised the mixed or talking somebody like Serena Williams out of retirement would have been the way to go.

And for Emma, only she will know if she could have pushed through and played but considering there was always a chance she’d have a decent singles run, she should have said ‘thanks but no thanks’ when Andy got in touch.

Anyway, it would have been nice to see Andy play another couple of matches and maybe even go all the way.

But sharing Centre Court with his brother, Jamie, and everything that followed their first round defeat would have been hard to top.

Once Wimbledon and the Euros are finished we’ve got The Open to look forward to and then it’s all about the Olympics.

The vibe in the Team GB camp is brilliant and I’m sure we’ll have another really successful Games, as has become the norm.

There’s a poll on the BBC website, taking votes on a top 10 since 2000.

That really puts our recent history of achievements into perspective.

Sir Chris Hoy, Sir Steve Redgrave, Tom Daley, Dame Kelly Holmes and Rebecca Adlington are all in there, as you would expect.

As stacked a list as it is, though, Super Saturday in 2012 is my clear number one.

I wouldn’t be surprised if that never gets topped in my lifetime as the ultimate couple of hours’ worth of British sporting glory.

But I’d love it if somebody proves me wrong in Paris!