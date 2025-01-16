Fife golf club’s new practice bays could be among best in Scotland

A Fife golf club has announced ambitious plans to create one of Scotland’s best practice and tuition facilities.

Crail Golfing Society says it is investing in its future following requests from members.

And it has now received planning permission for a fully covered practice and performance hub stretching over six bays.

It also includes a state-of-the-art Trackman swing studio.

This will allow golfers of all levels to receive tuition and practice without having to brave adverse weather.

Crail Golfing Society is one of the world’s oldest clubs, dating back to 1786.

And it is regarded as having one of the finest links in Scotland.

Board chair Dr Jane Green says it is now embarking on a series of carefully thought-out investments.

Craig Golfing Society members asked for better practice facilities

“The recent incorporation has allowed the society to reset its focus and, through the ongoing member-wide consultation, determine what sort of club we are and want to be,” she said.

“This, in turn, has translated into a set of strategic objectives that we can all work towards.

“The driving range project has been driven by requests from members for better practice facilities.

“And we expect to see a significant increase in the current usage of more than 180,000 balls per year, particularly among junior golfers who are the future of our club.”

Crail has been associated with the development of junior golf from when the first junior medal was held in 1880.

It now offers subsidised lessons for 35 under-15s every summer.

It is hoped the new driving range will further enhance the connection with juniors as well as the wider community.

Aiming for one of Scotland’s best facilities

The club employed award-winning architects GD Lodge, which has completed a similar facility at Royal Troon Golf Club.

The range will include a simulator bay with a cantilevered roof to minimise ricochets.

And a recycled rubber floor will reduce ball strike impact.

The building will blend into the landscape, respecting nearby ninth century monument Dane’s Dike.

Crail Golfing Society head professional David Snodgrass added: “We have designed the members ‘ practice and performance hub with the aim of delivering one of the best practice and tuition facilities at a members’ club in Scotland.

“This new facility will allow members to use their club more often, especially when the weather is at its worst.”