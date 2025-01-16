Fife golf club’s new practice bays could be among best in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife golf club’s new practice bays could be among best in Scotland

Crail Golfing Society is investing in a state-of-the-art practice and performance hub.

By Claire Warrender
Crail Golfing Society practice bays
A view of the planned practice bays at Crail Golfing Society. Image: Supplied.

A Fife golf club has announced ambitious plans to create one of Scotland’s best practice and tuition facilities.

Crail Golfing Society says it is investing in its future following requests from members.

A view of the practice and training bays at Crail Golfing Society.
A view of the entrance to the Crail Golfing Society practice facility. Image: Supplied.

And it has now received planning permission for a fully covered practice and performance hub stretching over six bays.

It also includes a state-of-the-art Trackman swing studio.

This will allow golfers of all levels to receive tuition and practice without having to brave adverse weather.

Crail Golfing Society is one of the world’s oldest clubs, dating back to 1786.

And it is regarded as having one of the finest links in Scotland.

Board chair Dr Jane Green says it is now embarking on a series of carefully thought-out investments.

Craig Golfing Society members asked for better practice facilities

“The recent incorporation has allowed the society to reset its focus and, through the ongoing member-wide consultation, determine what sort of club we are and want to be,” she said.

“This, in turn, has translated into a set of strategic objectives that we can all work towards.

Crail Golfing Society enjoys spectacular sea views
Crail Golfing Society enjoys spectacular sea views. Image: Supplied.

“The driving range project has been driven by requests from members for better practice facilities.

“And we expect to see a significant increase in the current usage of more than 180,000 balls per year, particularly among junior golfers who are the future of our club.”

Crail has been associated with the development of junior golf from when the first junior medal was held in 1880.

It now offers subsidised lessons for 35 under-15s every summer.

It is hoped the new driving range will further enhance the connection with juniors as well as the wider community.

Aiming for one of Scotland’s best facilities

The club employed award-winning architects GD Lodge, which has completed a similar facility at Royal Troon Golf Club.

The range will include a simulator bay with a cantilevered roof to minimise ricochets.

And a recycled rubber floor will reduce ball strike impact.

The building will blend into the landscape, respecting nearby ninth century monument Dane’s Dike.

Crail Golfing Society head professional David Snodgrass added: “We have designed the members ‘ practice and performance hub with the aim of delivering one of the best practice and tuition facilities at a members’ club in Scotland.

“This new facility will allow members to use their club more often, especially when the weather is at its worst.”

Conversation