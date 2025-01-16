Dundee brown bin permit cost to rise again this year

The cost of a permit for brown garden bin collections in Dundee is set to rise again this year.

The fee was introduced in 2020 to cover the council’s cost of collecting waste like grass and tree cuttings from Dundee homes.

The cost at that time was £35.

But the fee has risen every year since and householders had to pay £45 for a permit in 2024.

The council has now confirmed the cost will rise again this year to £47.50 per bin – a 35% rise since the fee was introduced.

The permit covers 20 collections throughout the year – working out at about £2.37 per collection.

Residents can apply for brown bin permit through Dundee council website

Councillor Heather Anderson said: “Garden waste collections are now well established in the city.

“We very much appreciate the many residents who support this scheme by purchasing their permit each year and hope they will do so again this year.

“The green waste collected contributes to the city’s overall recycling rates and

residents who take part know their garden waste ends up producing good quality

compost which in turn supports our community gardens and growers across the city.”

Residents can apply for the permits through the Dundee City Council website.

Garden waste can also be disposed of free of charge at the Baldovie or Riverside recycling centres.

Home composting bins, with a 330-litre unit capacity, are available directly from the

council.