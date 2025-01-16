Dundee brown bin permit cost to rise again this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee brown bin permit cost to rise again this year

The fee for collecting garden waste has gone up by 35% since it was introduced.

By Ben MacDonald
Dundee brown bin costs to rise
Brown bin costs continue to rise. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The cost of a permit for brown garden bin collections in Dundee is set to rise again this year.

The fee was introduced in 2020 to cover the council’s cost of collecting waste like grass and tree cuttings from Dundee homes.

The cost at that time was £35.

But the fee has risen every year since and householders had to pay £45 for a permit in 2024.

The council has now confirmed the cost will rise again this year to £47.50 per bin – a 35% rise since the fee was introduced.

The permit covers 20 collections throughout the year – working out at about £2.37 per collection.

Residents can apply for brown bin permit through Dundee council website

Councillor Heather Anderson said: “Garden waste collections are now well established in the city.

“We very much appreciate the many residents who support this scheme by purchasing their permit each year and hope they will do so again this year.

“The green waste collected contributes to the city’s overall recycling rates and
residents who take part know their garden waste ends up producing good quality
compost which in turn supports our community gardens and growers across the city.”

Residents can apply for the permits through the Dundee City Council website.

Garden waste can also be disposed of free of charge at the Baldovie or Riverside recycling centres.

Home composting bins, with a 330-litre unit capacity, are available directly from the
council.

Conversation