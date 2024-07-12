20 great pictures from Perth Racecourse’s family raceday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

20 great pictures from Perth Racecourse’s family raceday

Children enjoyed a series of free activities at the Scone venue on Sunday.

Ali and Lorraine with children Lois (aged 7) and Archie (aged 12) getting ready to enjoy the races. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Ben MacDonald & Gemma Bibby

Families turned out in force to enjoy Perth Racecourse’s family raceday on Sunday.

Spectators enjoyed a six-race card as well as a series of children’s activities including an assault course, laser tag, a surf simulator and a gladiator duel.

There were also garden games and the Scottish Racing Academy’s ‘equicizer’ – a mechanical horse allowing racegoers to experience what it is like to be a jockey.

The event followed from other major fixtures this year including the Perth Gold Cup and Ladies’ Day.

The Courier also recently took a look at some of the best-dressed spectators at another Perth Racecourse fixture, while journalist Poppy Watson gave an account of her experience of going to the races for the first time.

Our photographer Steve MacDougall was at Perth Racecourse on Sunday to capture highlights from the family raceday.

Payback time as Allan McCarthy and daughter Erynn McCarthy (aged 10) from Leven face off on the Gladiator Duel.
Birthday girl Emily Mackintosh (aged 9 today) and alongside dad Innes Mackintosh (from Perth) about to enjoy some Laser Tag.
Surfs up for Ava Ramsay (aged 8) from Perth.
Crowds in the stands for the first race.
Horses and riders gather prior to the 2:15 race.
Families get in place for a good view of the first race.
Horses and riders begin to line up for the 2.15 race.
Families try to get a good view. 
And they’re off!
The crowds watch on from the stands.
Action from the 2:15 race.
Families enjoying watching the race.
Horses pounding around the course.
Smiles from the spectators as the horses race by.
Time for a pint and a chat.
Maisy Milton (aged 2) and big sister Ruby Milton (aged 4) from Dundee enjoying the day.
Michael Gallcher and Kirsty Kayn alongside her daughters Kaci Lamb (aged 12, left) and Kailin Lamb (aged 10, right) from Perth.
Families gather for refreshments.
Ice cream time for Lori Fraser and son Bobby Fraser (aged 9) from Dundee.

Conversation