20 great pictures from Perth Racecourse’s family raceday

Families turned out in force to enjoy Perth Racecourse’s family raceday on Sunday.

Spectators enjoyed a six-race card as well as a series of children’s activities including an assault course, laser tag, a surf simulator and a gladiator duel.

There were also garden games and the Scottish Racing Academy’s ‘equicizer’ – a mechanical horse allowing racegoers to experience what it is like to be a jockey.

The event followed from other major fixtures this year including the Perth Gold Cup and Ladies’ Day.

Our photographer Steve MacDougall was at Perth Racecourse on Sunday to capture highlights from the family raceday.