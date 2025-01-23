St Andrews blue plaques approved in honour of golfing pioneers

Three of St Andrews most historically significant golfers are to be honoured with blue plaques in their home town.

Commemorations to 19th-century champions Allan Robertson, Tommy Morris and Jamie Anderson will be erected on buildings associated with them.

St Andrews Pilgrim Association has received permission for the scheme, aimed at highlighting the heritage of golfing figures.

The plaques’ design is inspired by the English Heritage blue plaque scheme.

And they are likely to be erected soon.

The move coincides with the announcement The Open Championship is returning to St Andrews in 2027.

Here’s why the three golfers were chosen and where the plaques will go.

St Andrews plaque to Allan Robertson

A plaque to Allan Robertson will go up on 22 Golf Place, which runs alongside the famous Old Course.

The building is the former Golf Hotel, now a house known as Allan Villa.

Allan Robertson was one of the first professional golfers.

He was the first to score below 80 on the Old Course and helped redesign it by enlarging the greens.

And the Open Championship came about after his death at the age of 44.

He was regarded as the best player so a competition was formed to decide who would succeed him as champion golfer.

St Andrews plaque to Tommy Morris

A plaque to Tommy Morris is to be erected at 1 Albany Place.

Also known as Young Tom Morris, Tommy was the son of Old Tom Morris, who has a statue in his honour in St Andrews.

Young Tom was a pioneer of professional golf and won four consecutive Open Championships by the age of 21.

He won the first aged just 17, making him the youngest major champion, a record that still stands.

He died in 1875 aged just 24.

St Andrews plaque to Jamie Anderson

The third plaque will honour champion golfer Jamie Anderson at 9 The Links.

The house opposite the Old Course is next door to the A-listed Tom Morris shop.

Anderson is a three-time Open winner and two-time runner-up.

He died in 1905, aged 63.