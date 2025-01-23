St Andrews blue plaques approved in honour of golfing pioneers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Andrews blue plaques approved in honour of golfing pioneers

The plaques will appear on three buildings in the Home of Golf.

By Claire Warrender
A blue plaque will be erected on a house overlooking the world-famous Old Course
A blue plaque will be erected on a house overlooking the world-famous Old Course

Three of St Andrews most historically significant golfers are to be honoured with blue plaques in their home town.

Commemorations to 19th-century champions Allan Robertson, Tommy Morris and Jamie Anderson will be erected on buildings associated with them.

St Andrews Pilgrim Association has received permission for the scheme, aimed at highlighting the heritage of golfing figures.

The plaques’ design is inspired by the English Heritage blue plaque scheme.

And they are likely to be erected soon.

The move coincides with the announcement The Open Championship is returning to St Andrews in 2027.

Here’s why the three golfers were chosen and where the plaques will go.

St Andrews plaque to Allan Robertson

A plaque to Allan Robertson will go up on 22 Golf Place, which runs alongside the famous Old Course.

The building is the former Golf Hotel, now a house known as Allan Villa.

Allan Robertson was one of the first professional golfers.

He was the first to score below 80 on the Old Course and helped redesign it by enlarging the greens.

And the Open Championship came about after his death at the age of 44.

He was regarded as the best player so a competition was formed to decide who would succeed him as champion golfer.

St Andrews plaque to Tommy Morris

A plaque to Tommy Morris is to be erected at 1 Albany Place.

Also known as Young Tom Morris, Tommy was the son of Old Tom Morris, who has a statue in his honour in St Andrews.

Young Tom Morris, also known as Tommy Morris
Tommy Morris will be honoured with a blue plaque in St Andrews.

Young Tom was a pioneer of professional golf and won four consecutive Open Championships by the age of 21.

He won the first aged just 17, making him the youngest major champion, a record that still stands.

He died in 1875 aged just 24.

St Andrews plaque to Jamie Anderson

The third plaque will honour champion golfer Jamie Anderson at 9 The Links.

The house opposite the Old Course is next door to the A-listed Tom Morris shop.

Anderson is a three-time Open winner and two-time runner-up.

He died in 1905, aged 63.

Conversation