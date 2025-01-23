Struggle ‘almost certain’ to have contributed to Rejects security manager’s death, trial told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Struggle ‘almost certain’ to have contributed to Rejects security manager’s death, trial told

Mother and daughter Teresa and Nicola Gordon are standing trial accused of culpable homicide.

By Dave Finlay
Bill Ireland collapsed and died at Rejects in Kirkcaldy
Bill Ireland collapsed and died at Rejects in Kirkcaldy.

A struggle with alleged shoplifters would have contributed to the death of a security manager at Rejects department store in Kirkcaldy, an expert has told a trial.

Bill Ireland was taking medication for high blood pressure before the confrontation on January 6 2023, the High Court in Edinburgh heard.

A consultant cardiologist was asked if the struggle would have been a contributory factor in the tragic events and replied: “Yes absolutely.”

Dr Stuart Hutcheon, 53, provided an expert report in the case and had access to medical records for Mr Ireland, a post mortem report and CCTV footage of the events.

During the film it was noted accused Nicola Gordon was struggling and Mr Ireland tried to restrain her by putting her against a wall.

Her mother Teresa Gordon tried to intervene by repeatedly pushing her wheeled walking frame at Mr Ireland’s legs, while her daughter managed to remove her jacket and break free.

Mr Ireland then went to the store security office with a rucksack and jacket but shortly afterwards put a hand on his chest and collapsed.

Rejects, Kirkcaldy
Rejects department store in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Dr Hutcheon, a consultant at Ninewells Hospital said in a report: “This has been a tragic event where a man died following a short but intense series of events.

“It is almost certain that the nature of the events of the 6th of January exacerbated Mr Ireland’s heart condition.

“He is asymptomatic prior to the altercation but when the events occurred, Mr Ireland underwent sudden and significant physical and emotional stress which are clear triggers for myocardial ischemia in people with underlying obstructive coronary artery disease.

“The reduced blood supply to the heart in turn caused Mr Ireland to suffer a fatal cardiac arrhythmia.

“This was a brief altercation but with a sudden and at least moderate level of physical exertion and significant emotional stress.”

Police at Rejects, Kirkcaldy
Police at the Rejects store. Image: DC Thomson

Dr Hutcheon was giving evidence at the trial of Nicola Gordon, 37, and Teresa Gordon, 59, who have denied the culpable homicide of Mr Ireland on January 6 2023 at Rejects store.

It is alleged they struggled with him, tried to wrestle a rucksack and jacket from him, behaved in an aggressive manner towards him, repeatedly struck him on the legs with a zimmer frame, shouted and swore at him, whereby he sustained a cardiac arrest, fell to the ground and died.

The mother and daughter, from Kirkcaldy, are also accused of stealing tins of paint and knife blocks from the department store on the same date, while acting with another.

David Cameron, a sales assistant at the store, saw Mr Ireland fall and went to help but found he was unresponsive.

He said as Mr Ireland went down a woman with a zimmer frame was standing behind him.

He was asked if she said anything and replied: “It was fairly loud and nasty – ‘I never touched him, I never touched him, I hope you die, you bastard’.”

The trial before Lady Ross continues.

