Struggle ‘almost certain’ to have contributed to Rejects security manager’s death, trial told

A struggle with alleged shoplifters would have contributed to the death of a security manager at Rejects department store in Kirkcaldy, an expert has told a trial.

Bill Ireland was taking medication for high blood pressure before the confrontation on January 6 2023, the High Court in Edinburgh heard.

A consultant cardiologist was asked if the struggle would have been a contributory factor in the tragic events and replied: “Yes absolutely.”

Dr Stuart Hutcheon, 53, provided an expert report in the case and had access to medical records for Mr Ireland, a post mortem report and CCTV footage of the events.

During the film it was noted accused Nicola Gordon was struggling and Mr Ireland tried to restrain her by putting her against a wall.

Her mother Teresa Gordon tried to intervene by repeatedly pushing her wheeled walking frame at Mr Ireland’s legs, while her daughter managed to remove her jacket and break free.

Mr Ireland then went to the store security office with a rucksack and jacket but shortly afterwards put a hand on his chest and collapsed.

Dr Hutcheon, a consultant at Ninewells Hospital said in a report: “This has been a tragic event where a man died following a short but intense series of events.

“It is almost certain that the nature of the events of the 6th of January exacerbated Mr Ireland’s heart condition.

“He is asymptomatic prior to the altercation but when the events occurred, Mr Ireland underwent sudden and significant physical and emotional stress which are clear triggers for myocardial ischemia in people with underlying obstructive coronary artery disease.

“The reduced blood supply to the heart in turn caused Mr Ireland to suffer a fatal cardiac arrhythmia.

“This was a brief altercation but with a sudden and at least moderate level of physical exertion and significant emotional stress.”

Dr Hutcheon was giving evidence at the trial of Nicola Gordon, 37, and Teresa Gordon, 59, who have denied the culpable homicide of Mr Ireland on January 6 2023 at Rejects store.

It is alleged they struggled with him, tried to wrestle a rucksack and jacket from him, behaved in an aggressive manner towards him, repeatedly struck him on the legs with a zimmer frame, shouted and swore at him, whereby he sustained a cardiac arrest, fell to the ground and died.

The mother and daughter, from Kirkcaldy, are also accused of stealing tins of paint and knife blocks from the department store on the same date, while acting with another.

David Cameron, a sales assistant at the store, saw Mr Ireland fall and went to help but found he was unresponsive.

He said as Mr Ireland went down a woman with a zimmer frame was standing behind him.

He was asked if she said anything and replied: “It was fairly loud and nasty – ‘I never touched him, I never touched him, I hope you die, you bastard’.”

The trial before Lady Ross continues.

