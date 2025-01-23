Appeal announced in bid to overturn Glenrothes Poundstretcher refusal

Poundstretcher is to appeal a decision to block its bid to move into a Glenrothes trampoline park.

The discount retailer wants to move from its site at the Saltire Retail Park to a bigger unit across the road.

It’s hoped this will allow The Range to move into the current Poundstretcher unit.

However, Fife Council refused the application amid fears it could affect Glenrothes town centre’s viability.

It is the second time the plan has been rejected.

Now, the retail park’s owners intend to appeal on Poundstretcher’s behalf.

The move was announced by a spokesperson for Columbia Threadneedle Real Estate in the UK on Thursday.

Glenrothes Poundstretcher move could bring jobs

They said they were disappointed by the council’s decision.

And they added: “We believe the proposed change provides an opportunity to improve the retail offering for those living and working in the Glenrothes area.

“We believe the change will also benefit the local economy by attracting jobs and investment into the area.”

The spokesman said the Poundstretcher move would complement Glenrothes town centre rather than compete with it.

“We intend to appeal the decision with the council’s review body,” they said.

“And we will be actively engaging with Fife Council to find a positive way forward for Saltire Retail Park and to demonstrate that the retail warehouse sector is part of the solution for a more sustainable future.”

What happens next?

Poundstretcher have argued there are no suitable town centre sites.

Fife Council planners say the Saltire Centre should be for non-food retail.

And opening in locations that encourage the use of the private car is also discouraged.

The application’s refusal was made by council officers.

However, an appeal to the review body gives councillors the chance to uphold or overrule the outcome.

A decision is normally made within three months of an application.