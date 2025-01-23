Appeal announced in bid to overturn Glenrothes Poundstretcher refusal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Appeal announced in bid to overturn Glenrothes Poundstretcher refusal

Fife Council has blocked the retailer's plan to move into a former trampoline park.

By Claire Warrender
The existing Glenrothes Poundstretcher site
Poundstrecher store at the Saltire Retail Park in Glenrothes. Image: Google Street View

Poundstretcher is to appeal a decision to block its bid to move into a Glenrothes trampoline park.

The discount retailer wants to move from its site at the Saltire Retail Park to a bigger unit across the road.

It’s hoped this will allow The Range to move into the current Poundstretcher unit.

However, Fife Council refused the application amid fears it could affect Glenrothes town centre’s viability.

It is the second time the plan has been rejected.

Now, the retail park’s owners intend to appeal on Poundstretcher’s behalf.

The move was announced by a spokesperson for Columbia Threadneedle Real Estate in the UK on Thursday.

Glenrothes Poundstretcher move could bring jobs

They said they were disappointed by the council’s decision.

And they added: “We believe the proposed change provides an opportunity to improve the retail offering for those living and working in the Glenrothes area.

“We believe the change will also benefit the local economy by attracting jobs and investment into the area.”

The Saltire Centre unit in Glenrothes formerly occupied by Xtreme Trampoline Park
Poundstretcher will appeal the decision blocking its move to a former trampoline park in Glenrothes. Image: Google Street View

The spokesman said the Poundstretcher move would complement Glenrothes town centre rather than compete with it.

“We intend to appeal the decision with the council’s review body,” they said.

“And we will be actively engaging with Fife Council to find a positive way forward for Saltire Retail Park and to demonstrate that the retail warehouse sector is part of the solution for a more sustainable future.”

What happens next?

Poundstretcher have argued there are no suitable town centre sites.

Fife Council planners say the Saltire Centre should be for non-food retail.

And opening in locations that encourage the use of the private car is also discouraged.

The application’s refusal was made by council officers.

However, an appeal to the review body gives councillors the chance to uphold or overrule the outcome.

A decision is normally made within three months of an application.

