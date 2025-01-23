Perthshire rural library campaigners deliver 5,600-name petition to council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire rural library campaigners deliver 5,600-name petition to council

Library users are urging council leaders to find the funding to keep branches across Perth and Kinross open

By Morag Lindsay
Councillor Jack Welch on steps of Perth and Kinross HQ accepting petition from group of people with save our libraries placards
Perth and Kinross councillor Jack Welch accepted the Save Our Rural Libraries petition from campaigners. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Perthshire library users have given the council 5,600 good reasons why their local branches should stay open.

Leaders of the Save Our Rural Libraries campaign delivered a joint petition to Perth and Kinross Council HQ on Thursday afternoon.

It contained the signatures of 5,600 supporters who are urging the council to find funding to save the Alyth, Auchterarder, Birnam, Comrie and Scone branches from the axe.

And it follows a series of protests in affected communities and outside Perth Museum.

Scone library user Sam Eskenazi said campaigners had been heartened by the public shows of support for local branches.

Grouop of people with placards standing on steps of Perth and Kinross Council HQ in Perth
Strathmore councillors Hugh Anderson, Colin Stewart, Grant Stewart and Jack Welch were there to greet libraries campaigners outside Perth and Kinross Council. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“We are continuing to campaign,” he said.

“And we’re hopeful that councillors will see the strength of feeling behind keeping these libraries open.”

Sam said campaigners are planning a second mass demonstration in Perth next month.

It will be held to coincide with talks on the council’s budget for the coming year.

Culture Perth and Kinross libraries consultation sparks alarm

Culture Perth and Kinross runs libraries on behalf of Perth and Kinross Council.

But it is seeking to reduce its budget by 12% over the next three years.

And the council tasked it with reviewing the future of its libraries in February 2024.

Woman with 'save rural libraries Alyth' written on large piece of cardboard
Alyth is one of the libraries affected by the Culture Perth and Kinross consultation. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

It has been consulting users across the region on alternative ways to provide library services.

These might include click and collect systems, or handing over the running of libraries to local groups.

But opponents say communities can’t afford to lose library buildings, and that doing so would harm vulnerable children and adults.

All eyes on council budget at end of February

Perth and Kinross Council confirmed it had received the petition.

A spokesperson said: “We acknowledge the concerns being raised by Save Our Rural Libraries around the value of libraries to local communities.

Libraries campaigner holding bundle of papers tied up with blue bow on steps of Perth and Kinross Council HQ.
The libraries petition is now in Perth and Kinross Council hands. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“In the current, very challenging, financial climate for councils it is necessary to look carefully at the funding available to us and how this can best be used to deliver services to our residents.

“Preparations for the setting of the Perth and Kinross Council budget for 2025-2026 are currently under way, taking into account a wide range of financial considerations, including the Scottish Government’s budget and funding settlement for the organisation.

“The council will set its budget on February 26, having considered in detail all the relevant issues in this respect.”

Conversation