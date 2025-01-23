Perthshire rural library campaigners deliver 5,600-name petition to council

Perthshire library users have given the council 5,600 good reasons why their local branches should stay open.

Leaders of the Save Our Rural Libraries campaign delivered a joint petition to Perth and Kinross Council HQ on Thursday afternoon.

It contained the signatures of 5,600 supporters who are urging the council to find funding to save the Alyth, Auchterarder, Birnam, Comrie and Scone branches from the axe.

And it follows a series of protests in affected communities and outside Perth Museum.

Scone library user Sam Eskenazi said campaigners had been heartened by the public shows of support for local branches.

“We are continuing to campaign,” he said.

“And we’re hopeful that councillors will see the strength of feeling behind keeping these libraries open.”

Sam said campaigners are planning a second mass demonstration in Perth next month.

It will be held to coincide with talks on the council’s budget for the coming year.

Culture Perth and Kinross libraries consultation sparks alarm

Culture Perth and Kinross runs libraries on behalf of Perth and Kinross Council.

But it is seeking to reduce its budget by 12% over the next three years.

And the council tasked it with reviewing the future of its libraries in February 2024.

It has been consulting users across the region on alternative ways to provide library services.

These might include click and collect systems, or handing over the running of libraries to local groups.

But opponents say communities can’t afford to lose library buildings, and that doing so would harm vulnerable children and adults.

All eyes on council budget at end of February

Perth and Kinross Council confirmed it had received the petition.

A spokesperson said: “We acknowledge the concerns being raised by Save Our Rural Libraries around the value of libraries to local communities.

“In the current, very challenging, financial climate for councils it is necessary to look carefully at the funding available to us and how this can best be used to deliver services to our residents.

“Preparations for the setting of the Perth and Kinross Council budget for 2025-2026 are currently under way, taking into account a wide range of financial considerations, including the Scottish Government’s budget and funding settlement for the organisation.

“The council will set its budget on February 26, having considered in detail all the relevant issues in this respect.”