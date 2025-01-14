Could 10% council tax rise help save Perth and Kinross libraries from axe?

Perthshire rural libraries campaigners may be thrown a council funding lifeline following their Perth Museum protest.

One SNP decision-maker said Perth and Kinross Council could use its next year’s budget to protect closure-threatened branches.

Councillor Jack Welch was one of a number of local and national politicians who attended Saturday’s demonstration.

The Strathmore ward councillor said the council’s SNP administration was open to safeguarding library services.

And he said a better than expected government funding package for next year, coupled with a potential 10% council tax rise, could make that achievable.

Mr Welch said: “While nothing is guaranteed, additional support from the Scottish Government and potentially additional funding through council tax should help us to protect library services.”

He was speaking as more than 300 campaigners gathered outside Perth Museum on Saturday.

They were protesting against the proposed closure of five Perth and Kinross libraries.

Residents from Scone, Alyth, Auchterarder, Comrie, and Birnam spoke about the importance of their branches.

But Mr Welch said libraries could be thrown a lifeline when he and colleagues sit down to set the coming year’s council budget in February.

“The key change is the Scottish Government has been able to release additional funding,” he said.

“And, in terms of council tax, we don’t have a council tax freeze this year.

“That potentially brings some additional scope,” Mr Welch added.

“From the administration’s perspective, while we can’t make any promises at this stage, we are very minded to support library provision, but to try and do that in a sustainable long-term way that doesn’t ultimately kick the problem a year or two years down the track.”

Libraries fate could be decided at Perth and Kinross Council budget talks

Culture Perth and Kinross runs libraries, museums and other cultural services on behalf of Perth and Kinross Council.

But it is seeking to reduce its budget by 12% over the next three years.

And councillors tasked the charity with carrying out a review of library services at the start of last year.

The Save Our Rural Libraries campaign comprises library-users from across the region, who fear the cuts will lead to the closure of cherished buildings.

A spokesperson said it was planning further shows of strength.

Councillors will meet on February 26 to set the budget allocation for libraries as part of Perth and Kinross Council’s 2025/26 budget.

Residents have already been primed to expect a 10% council tax rise next year. Rises of 10% and 6% could follow in the years after that.

But that was before the Scottish Government allocated SNP-run Perth and Kinross 7.8% more than it was bargaining for in 2025-26.

A spokesperson for Culture Perth and Kinross said: “Discussions with various individuals and communities across the region are ongoing.

“We welcome the opportunity to engage with any groups who have suggestions about how library services can be maintained within a challenging financial environment.”