Could 10% council tax rise help save Perth and Kinross libraries from axe?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Could 10% council tax rise help save Perth and Kinross libraries from axe?

Campaigners have been told Perth and Kinross Council's SNP administration is "minded to support" closure-threatened libraries

By Kathryn Anderson Local Democracy Reporter
Group of people with 'save our library' placards outside Perth Museum
Save Our Rural Libraries campaigners gathered outside Perth Museum. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Perthshire rural libraries campaigners may be thrown a council funding lifeline following their Perth Museum protest.

One SNP decision-maker said Perth and Kinross Council could use its next year’s budget to protect closure-threatened branches.

Councillor Jack Welch was one of a number of local and national politicians who attended Saturday’s demonstration.

The Strathmore ward councillor said the council’s SNP administration was open to safeguarding library services.

And he said a better than expected government funding package for next year, coupled with a potential 10% council tax rise, could make that achievable.

Mr Welch said: “While nothing is guaranteed, additional support from the Scottish Government and potentially additional funding through council tax should help us to protect library services.”

Crowd of people with placards and banners outside Perth Museum, photographed from height
Organisers say more than 300 people protested against the threat to Perth and Kinross libraries. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

He was speaking as more than 300 campaigners gathered outside Perth Museum on Saturday.

They were protesting against the proposed closure of five Perth and Kinross libraries.

Residents from Scone, Alyth, Auchterarder, Comrie, and Birnam spoke about the importance of their branches.

But Mr Welch said libraries could be thrown a lifeline when he and colleagues sit down to set the coming year’s council budget in February.

“The key change is the Scottish Government has been able to release additional funding,” he said.

“And, in terms of council tax, we don’t have a council tax freeze this year.

Jack Welch in suit, wearing SNP councillor
SNP councillor Jack Welch: Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.

“That potentially brings some additional scope,” Mr Welch added.

“From the administration’s perspective, while we can’t make any promises at this stage, we are very minded to support library provision, but to try and do that in a sustainable long-term way that doesn’t ultimately kick the problem a year or two years down the track.”

Libraries fate could be decided at Perth and Kinross Council budget talks

Culture Perth and Kinross runs libraries, museums and other cultural services on behalf of Perth and Kinross Council.

But it is seeking to reduce its budget by 12% over the next three years.

And councillors tasked the charity with carrying out a review of library services at the start of last year.

Three small children with 'save Comrie Library' placards
These Comrie library users made their feelings known at Saturday’s protest. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The Save Our Rural Libraries campaign comprises library-users from across the region, who fear the cuts will lead to the closure of cherished buildings.

A spokesperson said it was planning further shows of strength.

Woman with upraised fist addressing crowd outside Perth Museum
Jen Newall rallies the Save Our Rural Libraries campaigners. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Councillors will meet on February 26 to set the budget allocation for libraries as part of Perth and Kinross Council’s 2025/26 budget.

Residents have already been primed to expect a 10% council tax rise next year. Rises of 10% and 6% could follow in the years after that.

But that was before the Scottish Government allocated SNP-run Perth and Kinross 7.8% more than it was bargaining for in 2025-26.

A spokesperson for Culture Perth and Kinross said: “Discussions with various individuals and communities across the region are ongoing.

“We welcome the opportunity to engage with any groups who have suggestions about how library services can be maintained within a challenging financial environment.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Breaking news
Friarton Bridge in Perth shut due to fire as warning issued over smoke
Perth and Kinross council chief executive Thomas Glen. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth council boss denies deleting emails as record-keeping row continues
Te Pari's four-strong team in Perth.
Perth firm getting top award at UK's biggest agri machinery show
The training and teaching pools will reopen on Tuesday.
Perth Leisure Pool to reopen as 'temporary solution' found
Woman with pushchair walking past row of cars parked on pavement
Perth and Kinross pavement parking ban: Week one fine figures revealed
Mike Lindsay and his team at Club 300 in Perth.
Perth gym shows off futuristic new look after £45k revamp
Snow is expected to thaw and rain has been forecast throughout the region. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth and Kinross flood alert issued as snow thaws and rain falls
Alison Williams, former director of economy, place and learning. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: £4.5k relocation fee paid to Perth and Kinross Council director for six-month role
9
Helen Brunt
Compensation considered over fatal Perthshire dog attack
21 George Street, Perth
New Perth wine bar plans set to take a step closer

Conversation