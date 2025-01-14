Perth council boss denies deleting emails as record-keeping row continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth council boss denies deleting emails as record-keeping row continues

The local authority claims no communication or email records exists between the senior leadership team regarding the the axing of £128k-a-year director role.

By Sean O'Neil
Perth and Kinross council chief executive Thomas Glen. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth and Kinross council chief executive Thomas Glen. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The chief executive of Perth and Kinross Council has denied any communication records were deleted after a £128k-a-year director role was axed without a single email being sent between senior staff.

Thomas Glen addressed the issue amid an appeal to the Scottish Information Commissioner by The Courier for records relating to the departure of Alison Williams from the local authority.

Ms Williams arrived at the council in February to take up the freshly created role of director of economy, place and learning.

Alison Williams, former director of economy, place and learning. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Six months later, she left the job to “explore new opportunities” and the position was scrapped altogether in September.

In response to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request by The Courier, the local authority claimed no communication or meeting records between senior management were held regarding Ms Williams departure or the subsequent axing of the role.

Following an appeal, the council stated that all decision were taken during a series of undocumented verbal meetings with the chief executive.

‘No emails or other records were deleted’

Mr Glen, the local authority’s chief executive, told The Courier that no records have been deleted concerning the saga.

The council boss says he held discussions with Ms Williams regarding her decision to leave, which in turn provided him with an opportunity to review and restructure the leadership team and make financial savings.

Perth and Kinross Council offices at 2 High Street.

“The removal of the director of the economy, place and learning post saw discussions with my executive team and changes in reporting arrangements for strategic leads, including a number reporting directly to myself,” said Mr Glen.

“I can also confirm that no emails or other records were deleted or at any point during these discussions.

“Our elected members received a written update on my restructuring and cost reduction decisions on September 3 2024.

“Bearing in mind the recent appeal to the Scottish Information Commissioner by The Courier, I do not intend to comment further on this decision.”

Council apology for FOI mistake

On Monday, The Courier revealed that Ms Williams was paid a near £4.5k relocation fee to take up her role at the local authority.

The council’s in-house FOI team had previously refused to tell The Courier how much compensation the former director had been paid to take up the role.

They argued that the relocation fee was not in the public interest.

However, they later apologised for withholding the information after realising the figure was published in their own unaudited accounts.

The apology is related to a different FOI regarding the lack of communication records.

The Scottish Information Commissioner has confirmed they will investigate The Courier’s appeal.

More from Perth & Kinross

Breaking news
Friarton Bridge in Perth shut due to fire as warning issued over smoke
Group of people with 'save our library' placards outside Perth Museum
Could 10% council tax rise help save Perth and Kinross libraries from axe?
Te Pari's four-strong team in Perth.
Perth firm getting top award at UK's biggest agri machinery show
The training and teaching pools will reopen on Tuesday.
Perth Leisure Pool to reopen as 'temporary solution' found
Woman with pushchair walking past row of cars parked on pavement
Perth and Kinross pavement parking ban: Week one fine figures revealed
Mike Lindsay and his team at Club 300 in Perth.
Perth gym shows off futuristic new look after £45k revamp
Snow is expected to thaw and rain has been forecast throughout the region. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth and Kinross flood alert issued as snow thaws and rain falls
Alison Williams, former director of economy, place and learning. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: £4.5k relocation fee paid to Perth and Kinross Council director for six-month role
9
Helen Brunt
Compensation considered over fatal Perthshire dog attack
21 George Street, Perth
New Perth wine bar plans set to take a step closer

Conversation