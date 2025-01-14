5 Dunfermline housing developments bringing thousands of new homes

Thousands of new houses will spring up in Dunfermline over the next few years .

Scotland’s newest city is enjoying a wave of popularity with house prices rising 30% in the last year.

And even more people are expected to move there thanks to several schemes already in the pipeline.

Huge housing developments approved in both the north and south of Dunfermline will result in around 4,000 new homes.

Here are five areas set to expand.

Dunfermline Whitefields housing

Taylor Wimpey’s ambitious masterplan for a new neighbourhood, between Halbeath and Kingseat, was approved in principle in 2019.

It involves 1,400 new homes at Whitefields with a choice of detached, semi-detached and terraced flats and houses.

A new primary school, shops, community facilities and cycle ways is also promised.

The first phase is already under way, with Whitehills Road being re-routed and and a section of the Northern Link Road started.

Taylor Wimpey has also lodged a planning application for the first 160 houses on the site.

If approved, they will likely be complete by 2027, with a further 228 homes expected after that.

South west Dunfermline housing development

A new £600 million city quarter known as Kingswood was granted planning permission in principle in 2019.

Stirling Developments mooted more than 2,000 homes on Lord Elgin’s estate at Broomhall, in the south west of Dunfermline.

It covers 542 acres of land to the west of Pitreavie Industrial Estate.

The massive development includes two new primary schools, shops, commercial units, healthcare facilities and parks.

Construction is expected to take between 25 and 30 years.

Unlike the Whitefields site, a detailed planning application has yet to be lodged.

Major Duloch expansion

Duloch forms part of the huge Dunfermline eastern expansion and is already well developed.

Fife Council and Lovell Homes have now joined forces to announced plans for another major development.

A proposal of application notice was approved in October for the site off Pittsburgh Road.

Detailed plans are expected to come forward soon.

And if approved, it will mean more houses between Fife Leisure Park and the new Dunfermline Learning Campus.

New City House

Kingdom Housing is converting a former office block in Dunfermline city centre into 32 homes.

The work is being carried out in partnership with developer Campion Homes.

Fife Council vacated New City House early last year.

And the Kingdom development will result in two and three bedroom apartments for mid market rent by January 2026.

Parking and cycle storage is also planned.

Wellwood and Townhill

Housebuilder Omnivale finally secured planning permission for 140 homes in 2023 after a six-year fight.

It is seen as a key strategic site that will allow Dunfermline’s overall development plan to progress.

Meanwhile, Lochay Homes has completed the first phase of its Lochside Park housing development, next to Townhill Country Park in Dunfermline.

The developer has planning permission for 59 houses.

Both housing sites are in the north of Dunfermline.