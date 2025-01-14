5 Dunfermline housing developments bringing thousands of new homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

5 Dunfermline housing developments bringing thousands of new homes

We've rounded up a number of approved planning applications that will lead to a major expansion of Scotland's newest city.

How the Lochay Homes development will look at Townhill. Image: Fife planning portal.
How the Lochay Homes development will look at Townhill. Image: Fife planning portal.
By Claire Warrender

Thousands of new houses will spring up in Dunfermline over the next few years .

Scotland’s newest city is enjoying a wave of popularity with house prices rising 30% in the last year.

And even more people are expected to move there thanks to several schemes already in the pipeline.

Huge housing developments approved in both the north and south of Dunfermline will result in around 4,000 new homes.

Here are five areas set to expand.

Dunfermline Whitefields housing

Taylor Wimpey’s ambitious masterplan for a new neighbourhood, between Halbeath and Kingseat, was approved in principle in 2019.

It involves 1,400 new homes at Whitefields with a choice of detached, semi-detached and terraced flats and houses.

How the Whitefields housing in Dunfermline will look
How the Whitefields housing in Dunfermline will look. Image: Fife planning portal.

A new primary school, shops, community facilities and cycle ways is also promised.

The first phase is already under way, with Whitehills Road being re-routed and and a section of the Northern Link Road started.

Taylor Wimpey has also lodged a planning application for the first 160 houses on the site.

If approved, they will likely be complete by 2027, with a further 228 homes expected after that.

South west Dunfermline housing development

A new £600 million city quarter known as Kingswood was granted planning permission in principle in 2019.

Stirling Developments mooted more than 2,000 homes on Lord Elgin’s estate at Broomhall, in the south west of Dunfermline.

The Broomhall housing in Dunfermline will be huge
The Kingswood housing development in the south of Dunfermline will be huge. Image: Fife planning portal.

It covers 542 acres of land to the west of Pitreavie Industrial Estate.

The massive development includes two new primary schools, shops, commercial units, healthcare facilities and parks.

Construction is expected to take between 25 and 30 years.

Unlike the Whitefields site, a detailed planning application has yet to be lodged.

Major Duloch expansion

Duloch forms part of the huge Dunfermline eastern expansion and is already well developed.

Fife Council and Lovell Homes have now joined forces to announced plans for another major development.

The site of the North Fod housing in Dunfermline
The site of the proposed North Fod housing development in Dunfermline, with Fife leisure park on the right and the Dunfermline Learning Campus top left. Image: Fife Planning Portal.

A proposal of application notice was approved in October for the site off Pittsburgh Road.

Detailed plans are expected to come forward soon.

And if approved, it will mean more houses between Fife Leisure Park and the new Dunfermline Learning Campus.

New City House

Kingdom Housing is converting a former office block in Dunfermline city centre into 32 homes.

The work is being carried out in partnership with developer Campion Homes.

New City House in Dunfermline, which is being converted into housing
New City House in Dunfermline. Image: Google.

Fife Council vacated New City House early last year.

And the Kingdom development will result in two and three bedroom apartments for mid market rent by January 2026.

Parking and cycle storage is also planned.

Wellwood and Townhill

Housebuilder Omnivale finally secured planning permission for 140 homes in 2023 after a six-year fight.

It is seen as a key strategic site that will allow Dunfermline’s overall development plan to progress.

Meanwhile, Lochay Homes has completed the first phase of its Lochside Park housing development, next to Townhill Country Park in Dunfermline.

The developer has planning permission for 59 houses.

Both housing sites are in the north of Dunfermline.

More from Fife

Kieran Watson
High-risk Fife underwear thief jailed for sharing child abuse videos
How the Lochay Homes development will look at Townhill. Image: Fife planning portal.
Popular Burntisland cafe The Fix to close after five years
Police drugs raid on flats in Dunfermline.
Two men arrested and charged after £100k Dunfermline cocaine raid
The Ship Inn, Limekilns, Dunfermline.
200-year-old west Fife pub featured in Robert Louis Stevenson novel for sale
Amazon warehouse, Dunfermline
Company boss admonished for hitting vaping worker who lost him major Amazon contract at…
Some of the cars ticketed at Halbeath Psrkand Ride in September.
Sharp rise in parking tickets at Halbeath Park and Ride revealed
Estate agent Jim Parker outside his Leven office.
Fife motorist accuses private car park operator of 'deliberately screwing everyone for fines'
8
The Courier has rounded up the latest reports published by the Care Inspectorate in Tayside, Fife and Stirling.
Care round-up: New demands for Fife school after restraint controversy and Cowdenbeath residents wear…
How the Lochay Homes development will look at Townhill. Image: Fife planning portal.
Young mum suffered night terrors and suicidal thoughts after Dunfermline hospital sexual assault
Aaron Gover
Fife motorcyclist thrown from bike in bid to avoid dangerous driver

Conversation