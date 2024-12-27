£128k director role at Perth and Kinross Council axed in series of undocumented ‘verbal discussions’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£128k director role at Perth and Kinross Council axed in series of undocumented ‘verbal discussions’

The local authority claims to hold no communication or meeting records as top director leaves role after six months.

By Sean O'Neil
Alison Williams former director of economy, place and learning. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Alison Williams former director of economy, place and learning. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

A £128k-a-year director role was scrapped by Perth and Kinross Council in a series of undocumented verbal meetings, the local authority has claimed.

Alison Williams was brought in by the local authority in February as director of economy, place and learning as part of a management re-structure to reduce the executive team.

By August, Ms Williams had left the freshly created role “to explore new opportunities”.

The following month, chief executive Thomas Glen scrapped the £127,786 position altogether, further shrinking the executive team to three.

In September, The Courier sent a Freedom of Information (FOI) request to Perth and Kinross Council asking for all communication and meeting minutes from the executive team regarding Ms Williams’ departure and the subsequent scrapping of the high-level position.

The local authority said that no such records were held.

Following an appeal, The Courier has now been told that all decisions were made via unrecorded verbal talks with chief executive Thomas Glen.

‘There were verbal discussions’

Responding to The Courier’s request for a review of the authority’s claim that not one single communication record was kept, the council’s own review panel have said they find that to be correct.

Perth and Kinross council chief executive Thomas Glen. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The council’s information governance officer said: “There were verbal discussions in relation to the above [the FOI request] and in relation to business continuity once Ms Williams had intimated that she was leaving, which included Ms Williams and the chief executive meeting.

“Following these discussions the chief executive also provided a verbal update to the council’s strategic leadership team on the proposed changes to the executive team structure and the reporting lines between the executive and strategic lead teams.”

The governance officer’s response also indicates that the postponing of strategic lead David Littlejohn’s retirement from council to help with the transition of Ms Williams’ departure was also pushed through in a series of unrecorded verbal talks with the chief executive.

The Courier has now taken the case to the Scottish Information Commissioner.

