Home News Perth & Kinross

£128k Perth and Kinross Council role scrapped with ‘no communication records’

The local authority says it does not hold any information regarding the decision to remove the position after the director left six months into role.

Alison Williams former director of economy, place and learning. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
By Sean O'Neil

A new £128k-a-year director role was scrapped by Perth and Kinross Council without a single communication being sent, according to the local authority.

The council claims it holds no record of any meeting being held or email being sent by its executive team after the director of economy, place and learning left her position just six months into the job.

Alison Williams was brought in by the local authority in February as part of a complete management re-structure, becoming one of four members of a new, reduced, executive team.

Perth and Kinross Council headquarters on High Street, Perth. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

By August, Ms Williams had left the freshly created role “to explore new opportunities”.

The following month, chief executive Thomas Glen scrapped the £127,786 position altogether, further shrinking the executive team to three.

Request for minutes and emails

Following Ms Williams departure, The Courier sent a Freedom of Information (FOI) request to Perth and Kinross Council asking for communications relating to Ms Williams departure and the subsequent removal of the director’s role.

We sought minutes from meetings and emails between the executive team and David Littlejohn, the strategic lead for economy, development and planning.

David Littlejohn. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Mr Littlejohn had been due to leave the council in September but was asked by the chief executive to remain in position until next year due to Ms Williams’ exit.

The Courier asked for:

  • All communications between the Executive Team regarding the removal of Alison Williams from the role of Director, Economy, Place and Learning from June to 24 September 2024.
  • Minutes from meetings attended by the Executive Team regarding the position of Alison Williams and the removal of the role for Director Economy, Place and Learning from June to 24 September 2024.
  • All communications between the Executive Team and David Littlejohn about the position of Alison Williams and the removal of the role for Director, Economy, Place and Learning from June to 24 September 2024.

‘No information held’

In response to the FOI, Perth and Kinross Council stated it held no record of any communication or meetings being held between the executive team or Mr Littlejohn regarding the position of Alison Williams or the removal of her position.

The reply, which was more than two weeks late, stated: “We can advise that we do not hold any of the information requested for these questions, therefore in terms of section 17(1)(b) of the Freedom of Information (Scotland) Act 2002, this is formal notice that this information is not recorded by Perth and Kinross Council.”

The local authority’s claim of holding no records comes despite evidence indicating that talks were held regarding the director position.

Perth and Kinross council chief executive Thomas Glen. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

On September 3, Thomas Glen sent out an elected members briefing note called “Restructuring of Council Executive and Strategic Leadership Team”.

In the note, the chief executive states: “I have considered the options available to us following Alison’s departure and discussed these with the Executive Team.”

Mr Glen later writes: “To reflect the further change in our leadership structure I am pleased to advise that following discussion, David Littlejohn our Strategic Lead for Economy, Development and Planning has delayed the timing of his retirement from the Council and will continue in his current post until early next year.”

The Courier has appealed the decision claiming no communication records are held.

The question over record keeping comes as the local authority face scrutiny over the timing of a letter to Historic Environment Scotland claiming plans to build a new leisure centre at Glover Street were at an advanced stage.

Conversation