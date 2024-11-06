Private documents spark questions over Thimblerow timeline for new Perth leisure centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Private documents spark questions over Thimblerow timeline for new Perth leisure centre

Council bosses discussed Thimblerow option at least one month before telling Historic Environment Scotland that other plans were "advanced".

Perth Leisure Pool Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Sean O'Neil

Discussions about building Perth’s new leisure centre at Thimblerow were held at least one month before a letter claiming plans to build at Glover Street were “advanced”.

Perth and Kinross Council wrote to government protection agency Historic Environment Scotland on July 20 amid fears the Perth Leisure Pool would be given listed status, throwing a spanner in plans for a new centre.

In the letter they stated proposals to build a new leisure facility at Glover Street – the site of the current pool – were at an “advanced” stage and therefore asked Historic Environment Scotland (HES) not to list the building.

Based on this communication, HES published their decision against listing on August 16.

The following month, the council revealed plans to build the new complex at Thimblerow and build 150 houses at Glover Street instead.

The timing of the letter has raised questions within council chambers and has led to HES reconsidering the application for protected status from campaign group Twentieth Century Society.

Document reveals June discussion

The Courier can now reveal that the Thimblerow option was being discussed by council officers at least one month before the letter was sent to HES.

Documents obtained though a Freedom of Information (FOI) request show detailed proposals for the Thimblerow option were presented at a closed-door meeting called PH20 SOG on June 20.

Inside Perth Leisure Pool. Image: FaulknerBrowns/C20 Society

The minutes reveal the meeting was chaired by Stephen Crawford, strategic lead for property services and attended by various council and non-council staff including Live Active Leisure chief executive Paul Cromwell.

Presented was a document called PH20 Update – June 2024.

In the document, clear plans are set out putting forward Thimblerow as an option for the new facility, including cost estimates.

The questions over the letter to HES is the latest setback for the hugely controversial project which has received near universal backlash from the public since being narrowly voted through in September.

Petition starter Bobby Brian outside Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A petition to overturn the decision and build the new centre at Glover Street with dedicated leisure water has reached over 2,200 signatures.

Letter ‘reflects years of work’

Perth and Kinross Council say the letter to Historic Environment Scotland reflects the years of work on the project overall.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “The long history of the redevelopment and decisions led to Historic Environment Scotland concluding our development proposals were at an advanced stage and therefore it did not proceed with a listing consultation for Perth Leisure Pool, in line with HES policies.

“Our response to HES detailed the report of January 2024 and the instructions to officers to consolidate three leisure facilities into one and also appraise site options.”

“Council approved proposals to build PH20 on Thimblerow in September 2024 and to redevelop the Perth Leisure Pool site for housing once a new centre has opened.

“We are continuing to develop plans for PH20 and will be coming back to Council with options for additional leisure swimming, as instructed by Council.”

Conversation