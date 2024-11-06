Private documents spark questions over Thimblerow timeline for new Perth leisure centre

Discussions about building Perth’s new leisure centre at Thimblerow were held at least one month before a letter claiming plans to build at Glover Street were “advanced”.

Perth and Kinross Council wrote to government protection agency Historic Environment Scotland on July 20 amid fears the Perth Leisure Pool would be given listed status, throwing a spanner in plans for a new centre.

In the letter they stated proposals to build a new leisure facility at Glover Street – the site of the current pool – were at an “advanced” stage and therefore asked Historic Environment Scotland (HES) not to list the building.

Based on this communication, HES published their decision against listing on August 16.

The following month, the council revealed plans to build the new complex at Thimblerow and build 150 houses at Glover Street instead.

The timing of the letter has raised questions within council chambers and has led to HES reconsidering the application for protected status from campaign group Twentieth Century Society.

Document reveals June discussion

The Courier can now reveal that the Thimblerow option was being discussed by council officers at least one month before the letter was sent to HES.

Documents obtained though a Freedom of Information (FOI) request show detailed proposals for the Thimblerow option were presented at a closed-door meeting called PH20 SOG on June 20.

The minutes reveal the meeting was chaired by Stephen Crawford, strategic lead for property services and attended by various council and non-council staff including Live Active Leisure chief executive Paul Cromwell.

Presented was a document called PH20 Update – June 2024.

In the document, clear plans are set out putting forward Thimblerow as an option for the new facility, including cost estimates.

The questions over the letter to HES is the latest setback for the hugely controversial project which has received near universal backlash from the public since being narrowly voted through in September.

A petition to overturn the decision and build the new centre at Glover Street with dedicated leisure water has reached over 2,200 signatures.

Letter ‘reflects years of work’

Perth and Kinross Council say the letter to Historic Environment Scotland reflects the years of work on the project overall.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “The long history of the redevelopment and decisions led to Historic Environment Scotland concluding our development proposals were at an advanced stage and therefore it did not proceed with a listing consultation for Perth Leisure Pool, in line with HES policies.

“Our response to HES detailed the report of January 2024 and the instructions to officers to consolidate three leisure facilities into one and also appraise site options.”

“Council approved proposals to build PH20 on Thimblerow in September 2024 and to redevelop the Perth Leisure Pool site for housing once a new centre has opened.

“We are continuing to develop plans for PH20 and will be coming back to Council with options for additional leisure swimming, as instructed by Council.”